Belgian Waffle Ride expands with Tripel Crown of Gravel series

Organisers of the Belgian Waffle Ride gravel event, Monuments of Cycling, announced the expansion of their event to two new locations in 2020: Asheville, North Carolina and Cedar City, Utah, forming what they've dubbed the Tripel Crown of Gravel Series. Online registration for all three gravel events opens on February 18 at 09:00 PST.

All three events will have lengthy full routes "in the spirit of the great European one-day Spring Classics" and a half-distance 'Wafer' option and prize purses for the top five men and women in addition to an overall prize for the top three men and women to complete all three events, based on cumulative time.

The first event will take place in Asheville on August 30, 2020 with a 144-mile route containing 20 unpaved sections with a variety of surfaces from hard-packed and flat to loose, rocky, uphill and downhill gravel. The route will start and finish on the grounds of host Sierra Nevada Brewing Company.

The Cedar City round on October 17 will be the first Belgian Waffle Ride at elevation. The 137-mile route will be hosted by Policy Kings Brewery and pass through the Red Hills, the Parowan Gap along Little Salt Lake, Coal and Whitney Canyons, and Granite Mountain.

According to the press release, each venue raise funds and awareness for local cycling groups as the California round does for the San Diego Mountain Biking Association.

The San Diego Canyon ride is scheduled for May 2, 2021.

For more information about the Monuments of Cycling Tripel Crown of Gravel Series visit www.TripelCrownofGravel.com, www.MonumentsofCycling.com or www.BelgianWaffleRide.Bike.