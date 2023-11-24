Black Friday Live: The best deals as we find them

It's finally here! Black Friday has been looming large on the collective horizon for longer than usual this year thanks to some brands starting their respective sales early than we've ever seen. There have already been some sweet savings to be had on a lot of really decent products, but as always, most brands will have held something back in reserve for the weekend itself, so from the start of Black Friday through to the end of Cyber Monday we will be constantly updating this live feed with all the best deals as and when they become apparent.

At the top of the page we've compiled all the hottest deals, and will keep this updated too, so it's the most useful landing page possible, and then beneath that there will be everything as it happens, sprinkled in with a few memes, pictures of our pets, and the occasional look behind the curtain to see what life is like for the beleaguered deals finders here at Cyclingnews.

Many of the deals will come from big retailers like Amazon, Wiggle, REI and the like, but we will also try and highlight smaller brands when they are worthy of shouting about too. Rest assured too that all the products we recommend are stuff we use ourselves, have experience with, rate highly, and are genuinely good deals; you won't find us telling you to buy any old tat just because it's cheap!

Right, on with the show!

Black Friday: Quick deals

Quick deals USA

🧦 53% off Rapha Pro Team Socks $25.00 $11.96 at Rapha

🎧 31% off Shokz OpenRun headphones: $129.95 $89.95 at Amazon

⌚️57% off Garmin Enduro: $899.99 $389.99 at Amazon

👟 50% off Specialized S-Works Ares Road Shoes: $425.00 $212.50 at Jenson USA

🚲 38% off Pinarello Grevil F Gravel Bike: $6,500.00 $3,999.00 at Competitive Cyclist

Quick deals UK

☔️ 50% off Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Light Jacket: £280.00 £139.99 at Wiggle

🚀 85% off LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer: £99.99 £14.99 at Wiggle

🛸 70% off Pinnacle HC Smart trainer: £700.00 £210.00 at Evans

🥶 40% off dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight 2.0: £100.00 £60.00 at Wiggle

🖥 23% off Garmin Edge 1040 GPS: £519.99 £398.00 at Wiggle

Editor's picks: The best deals overall

Black Friday deals USA

Garmin Enduro: $899.99 $389.99 at Amazon

57% off - Near the top of the tree of Garmin's smartwatch range. The Enduro boasts an 80hr battery life, and this is as cheap as it's ever been. While it's not as popular as the Fenix or Epix, this probably won't hang around so if you're after it then now's the time.

Garmin Varia RTL515: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

24% off - The original rear radar from Garmin. Hook it up to your Garmin bike computer and it'll warn you of cars approaching from behind, along with an idea of their speed. Plus, the integrated rear light can adjust accordingly to make you as visible as possible.

USA: Apple Watch Ultra 1: $799.00 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save 18% - While the Apple Watch Ulta 2 is also on offer, this is the better deal is our eyes. It's beautuifully well made, with a tonne of features that seamlessly integrate into modern life. The only downside that we can see is the battery life - at 3 days it's smaller than a Garmin, but still plenty enough. There's also a renewed version available at a decent 32% off at Amazon.

GoPro Hero12 Black: $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

30% off - This is the first time the top of the range GoPro has been discounted, and so if you want the absolute best then now's the time to pounce. For general use though we'd probably opt for the few-gens old Hero9 which is now under $200.

Giro Aether Spherical helmet: $299.95 $134.98 at Competitive Cyclist

55% off - A top of the line, well vented helmet with good aerodynamics, and a great safety rating thanks to the addition of a MIPS rotational impact liner, now with over half off.

Rapha Explore Gore-Tex Jacket: $530 $397.50 at Rapha

25% off - This is our Tech Writer Will's pick for the best waterproof on the market right now thanks to the healthy discount in the Rapha sale. Plus it doubles up for hiking too, so you can use it off the bike. Just remember to slap the code SAVE25 or EXTRA25 on at checkout so you don't pay full price! The bonus is that as this isn't an archive item it's available in a full range of sizes.

Yeti Cycles SB150 Turq T2 X01 Eagle: $9,500.00 $5,700.00 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 40% - While MTB is a little outside our wheelhouse, this is clearly a cracking deal from a very trusted brand in the MTB world, capable of big mountain riding if you're up to the challenge.

Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR 700c Tire: $103.95 $59.98 at Jenson USA

Save 42% - The GP5000 S TR is about as close to a gold standard as we have in the world of road bike tyres. Grippy, durable, with low rolling resistance. Anytime a review bike comes specced with these it's a good day for us in the Tech Team.

Black Friday deals UK

Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Light Jacket: £280.00 £139.99 at Wiggle

Save 50% - With a Gore-Tex Infinium outer it's breathable, windproof, and capable of shrugging off moderate showers. Inside there is an integrated insulation layer to keep you cosy through the worst winter weather - an all round excellent winter jacket.

Garmin Edge 1040 GPS: £519.99 £398.00 at Wiggle

23% off - The Edge 1040 is Garmin's flagship computer, with the biggest-in-class screen and a list of features that's longer than your arm and your leg put together. Ironically, many would argue that it costs an arm and a leg too. Sure, it's still not 'cheap' at nearly £400, but for those out there looking for the richness of Garmin's hero model (minus the Solar charge feature) then this is the best price we've ever seen, and currently the best price you can get.

Cateye Orb Bar End lights: £19.99 £11.49 at Amazon

43% off - Both our Tech Writers Tom and Will have these on their bikes. They replace your bar ends and are powered by a little coin battery for up to 100hrs. They're super cheap and an excellent way to make yourself look a lot wider to vehicles approaching you from behind.

Garmin Varia RTL515: £169.99 £129.00 at Amazon

25% off - This rear light and radar combo is one of our review expert's favourite bits of kit and he never leaves without it. The light itself is good, but the real trick is the inbuilt radar that detects cars coming up behind you and with the help of a phone or bike computer, highlights their position and how quickly they're approaching.

LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer: £99.99 £14.99 at Wiggle

85% off - Remember when basic trainers like this were fetching £150 during the pandemic? It's safe to say that's over, and I think this is the cheapest I've ever seen a new turbo trainer be priced. It's not quite cheap enough to be worth it just for the free Haribo, but it is a decent basic trainer for those who want to spin indoors without the smart resistance of a more premium trainer.

Pinnacle HC Smart trainer: £700.00 £210.00 at Evans

70% off - Budget direct drive smart trainers are getting cheaper, that's for sure, but this deal takes the prize of cheapest. We had some quality control issues when testing it, but after some back and forth, the replacement we received was decent and we'd be happy to recommend it, especially at this price.

Apple Watch Ultra: £699.00 £599.00 at Amazon

14% off - Despite being a modest saving, we rated this deal so highly that it prompted Josh to write an ode to his own Apple Watch. You can read that here, and if you're interested, you might like to know that this is the cheapest this model has ever been.

Oakley Encoder: £219.00 £109.49 at Wiggle

50% off - Having tested well over 40 pairs of cycling glasses or Tech Writer Will rathes these as the best overall, even at full price. Now you can find them half price. There are a few styles and lenses available, but the Prizm Road lens is the one you want to aim for.

Rapha Explore Gore-Tex Jacket: £395.00 £296.25 at Rapha

25% off - This is our Tech Writer Will's pick for the best waterproof on the market right now thanks to the healthy discount in the Rapha sale. Plus it doubles up for hiking too, so you can use it off the bike. Just remember to slap the code SAVE25 or EXTRA25 on at checkout so you don't pay full price! The bonus is that as this isn't an archive item it's available in a full range of sizes.