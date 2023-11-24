Live
Black Friday Live: The best deals as we find them
A never ending carousel of all the best Black Friday deals as soon as we find them
It's finally here! Black Friday has been looming large on the collective horizon for longer than usual this year thanks to some brands starting their respective sales early than we've ever seen. There have already been some sweet savings to be had on a lot of really decent products, but as always, most brands will have held something back in reserve for the weekend itself, so from the start of Black Friday through to the end of Cyber Monday we will be constantly updating this live feed with all the best deals as and when they become apparent.
At the top of the page we've compiled all the hottest deals, and will keep this updated too, so it's the most useful landing page possible, and then beneath that there will be everything as it happens, sprinkled in with a few memes, pictures of our pets, and the occasional look behind the curtain to see what life is like for the beleaguered deals finders here at Cyclingnews.
Many of the deals will come from big retailers like Amazon, Wiggle, REI and the like, but we will also try and highlight smaller brands when they are worthy of shouting about too. Rest assured too that all the products we recommend are stuff we use ourselves, have experience with, rate highly, and are genuinely good deals; you won't find us telling you to buy any old tat just because it's cheap!
Right, on with the show!
Black Friday: Quick deals
Quick deals USA
🧦 53% off Rapha Pro Team Socks
$25.00 $11.96 at Rapha
🎧 31% off Shokz OpenRun headphones:
$129.95 $89.95 at Amazon
⌚️57% off Garmin Enduro:
$899.99 $389.99 at Amazon
👟 50% off Specialized S-Works Ares Road Shoes:
$425.00 $212.50 at Jenson USA
🚲 38% off Pinarello Grevil F Gravel Bike:
$6,500.00 $3,999.00 at Competitive Cyclist
Quick deals UK
☔️ 50% off Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Light Jacket:
£280.00 £139.99 at Wiggle
🚀 85% off LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer:
£99.99 £14.99 at Wiggle
🛸 70% off Pinnacle HC Smart trainer:
£700.00 £210.00 at Evans
🥶 40% off dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight 2.0:
£100.00 £60.00 at Wiggle
🖥 23% off Garmin Edge 1040 GPS:
£519.99 £398.00 at Wiggle
Editor's picks: The best deals overall
Black Friday deals USA
Garmin Enduro:
$899.99 $389.99 at Amazon
57% off - Near the top of the tree of Garmin's smartwatch range. The Enduro boasts an 80hr battery life, and this is as cheap as it's ever been. While it's not as popular as the Fenix or Epix, this probably won't hang around so if you're after it then now's the time.
Garmin Varia RTL515:
$199.99 $149.99 at Amazon
24% off - The original rear radar from Garmin. Hook it up to your Garmin bike computer and it'll warn you of cars approaching from behind, along with an idea of their speed. Plus, the integrated rear light can adjust accordingly to make you as visible as possible.
USA: Apple Watch Ultra 1:
$799.00 $649.99 at Best Buy
Save 18% - While the Apple Watch Ulta 2 is also on offer, this is the better deal is our eyes. It's beautuifully well made, with a tonne of features that seamlessly integrate into modern life. The only downside that we can see is the battery life - at 3 days it's smaller than a Garmin, but still plenty enough.
There's also a renewed version available at a decent 32% off at Amazon.
GoPro Hero12 Black:
$499.99 $349.99 at Amazon
30% off - This is the first time the top of the range GoPro has been discounted, and so if you want the absolute best then now's the time to pounce. For general use though we'd probably opt for the few-gens old Hero9 which is now under $200.
Giro Aether Spherical helmet:
$299.95 $134.98 at Competitive Cyclist
55% off - A top of the line, well vented helmet with good aerodynamics, and a great safety rating thanks to the addition of a MIPS rotational impact liner, now with over half off.
Rapha Explore Gore-Tex Jacket:
$530 $397.50 at Rapha
25% off - This is our Tech Writer Will's pick for the best waterproof on the market right now thanks to the healthy discount in the Rapha sale. Plus it doubles up for hiking too, so you can use it off the bike.
Just remember to slap the code SAVE25 or EXTRA25 on at checkout so you don't pay full price! The bonus is that as this isn't an archive item it's available in a full range of sizes.
Yeti Cycles SB150 Turq T2 X01 Eagle:
$9,500.00 $5,700.00 at Competitive Cyclist
Save 40% - While MTB is a little outside our wheelhouse, this is clearly a cracking deal from a very trusted brand in the MTB world, capable of big mountain riding if you're up to the challenge.
Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR 700c Tire:
$103.95 $59.98 at Jenson USA
Save 42% - The GP5000 S TR is about as close to a gold standard as we have in the world of road bike tyres. Grippy, durable, with low rolling resistance. Anytime a review bike comes specced with these it's a good day for us in the Tech Team.
Black Friday deals UK
Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Light Jacket:
£280.00 £139.99 at Wiggle
Save 50% - With a Gore-Tex Infinium outer it's breathable, windproof, and capable of shrugging off moderate showers. Inside there is an integrated insulation layer to keep you cosy through the worst winter weather - an all round excellent winter jacket.
Garmin Edge 1040 GPS:
£519.99 £398.00 at Wiggle
23% off - The Edge 1040 is Garmin's flagship computer, with the biggest-in-class screen and a list of features that's longer than your arm and your leg put together. Ironically, many would argue that it costs an arm and a leg too. Sure, it's still not 'cheap' at nearly £400, but for those out there looking for the richness of Garmin's hero model (minus the Solar charge feature) then this is the best price we've ever seen, and currently the best price you can get.
Cateye Orb Bar End lights:
£19.99 £11.49 at Amazon
43% off - Both our Tech Writers Tom and Will have these on their bikes. They replace your bar ends and are powered by a little coin battery for up to 100hrs. They're super cheap and an excellent way to make yourself look a lot wider to vehicles approaching you from behind.
Garmin Varia RTL515:
£169.99 £129.00 at Amazon
25% off - This rear light and radar combo is one of our review expert's favourite bits of kit and he never leaves without it. The light itself is good, but the real trick is the inbuilt radar that detects cars coming up behind you and with the help of a phone or bike computer, highlights their position and how quickly they're approaching.
LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer:
£99.99 £14.99 at Wiggle
85% off - Remember when basic trainers like this were fetching £150 during the pandemic? It's safe to say that's over, and I think this is the cheapest I've ever seen a new turbo trainer be priced. It's not quite cheap enough to be worth it just for the free Haribo, but it is a decent basic trainer for those who want to spin indoors without the smart resistance of a more premium trainer.
Pinnacle HC Smart trainer:
£700.00 £210.00 at Evans
70% off - Budget direct drive smart trainers are getting cheaper, that's for sure, but this deal takes the prize of cheapest. We had some quality control issues when testing it, but after some back and forth, the replacement we received was decent and we'd be happy to recommend it, especially at this price.
Apple Watch Ultra:
£699.00 £599.00 at Amazon
14% off - Despite being a modest saving, we rated this deal so highly that it prompted Josh to write an ode to his own Apple Watch. You can read that here, and if you're interested, you might like to know that this is the cheapest this model has ever been.
Oakley Encoder:
£219.00 £109.49 at Wiggle
50% off - Having tested well over 40 pairs of cycling glasses or Tech Writer Will rathes these as the best overall, even at full price. Now you can find them half price. There are a few styles and lenses available, but the Prizm Road lens is the one you want to aim for.
Rapha Explore Gore-Tex Jacket:
£395.00 £296.25 at Rapha
25% off - This is our Tech Writer Will's pick for the best waterproof on the market right now thanks to the healthy discount in the Rapha sale. Plus it doubles up for hiking too, so you can use it off the bike.
Just remember to slap the code SAVE25 or EXTRA25 on at checkout so you don't pay full price! The bonus is that as this isn't an archive item it's available in a full range of sizes.
Vitus Mach 1 One singlespeed:
£399.99 £159.99 at Wiggle
Save 60% - If you need a dependable, simple commuter bike then it's hard to overlook this belt driven singlespeed from Vitus for under £160. You'll never need to lube the chain, and it can be cleaned with a bit of water.
LIVE: Latest Updates
🚨 CHEAPEST EVER ZWIFT SETUP 🚨
Personally, I can't stand the thought of riding indoors. I'd honestly rather head out in the rain, get filthy, and feel the elements on my face and likely ingest some effluent from agricultural runoff.
If you are Zwift-curious though, and are starting from scratch, I think I've created the cheapest Zwift setup ever! It centres around an insane 85% off a dumb Lifeline TT-01 trainer, and some heavily reduced sensors.
The short story is you can get going on Zwift for under £60 in the UK, and $130 in the USA. It's not going to match the real-world feel of even a budget smart trainer, but it's a super affordable way to get going, and if you find out that like me you'd rather head outside you've not wasted so much cash.
Sure, you can pick up a bike, a new winter jacket, maybe some overshoes... but Annemiek Van Vleuten's bloodied Tour of Flanders Skinsuit might be a strong contender for the wildest Black Friday deal we've ever seen, thanks to a well timed charity auction.
With the above in mind, we've found that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now at a lowest-ever price, so it's as good a time as there has ever been to make the leap. We will let you make your own mind up about riding while listening to music, but whatever you feel on that subject these are undoubtedly a good deal.
If you're not an Apple fan, or don't want to splurge quite so much cash on a set of headphones then our roundup of all the best Black Friday headphone deals has a tonne of alternatives for all budgets.
🎧 Lowest ever price on Airpods Pro 2
🎧 Black Friday Headphones Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2:
$249.00 $169.00 at Walmart US
Save 32% - Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds come equipped with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio.
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Buy used at £187.06 at Amazon UK
If the Apple AirPods Pro 2 brand new options are out of your price point, consider purchasing a used pair for a much more affordable option.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds come equipped with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, Transparency Mode, Adaptive Audio, and Personalized Spatial Audio.
Black Friday often brings some pseudo-discounts. Brands and sites will sometimes sneakily increase their prices on some products only to reduce them back to what they were earlier in the year, but now with the appearance of a good deal.
We've got ways and means of checking the price history on certain sites, like CamelCamelCamel (no, really, that's what it's called!). This means you can be sure that when we showcase a deal it really is just that, and that it's actually a good time to buy.
We spend a great deal of time in our day to day jobs working out what products are the best on the market in their respective spaces. This takes into account performance, but also price. Black Friday often upsets this apple cart with price changes all over the place, though.
Normally I rate the Albion Zoa Rain Shell as the best waterproof cycling jacket (having tested an absolute tonne of them over several winters), but with the Rapha sale offering 25% off everything I now think its incredible Explore Gore-Tex Jacket is the best that money can buy, and if you're in the market for either a cycling waterproof or a hiking jacket it's an absolutely stellar buy.
I've outlined why I rate it so much, especially at its new discounted price, in a spotlight post:
🌧 This jacket is now the best waterproof on the market thanks to Rapha black friday sale
The first significant deal to drop today is from Wiggle. It's had a really trying month with financial difficulties and an extremely early sale event, but has also offered up some of the best deals.
Its outlet now has an extra 10% off everything with the code OUTLET10. This doesn't apply to products on the main site however. Luckily for you lovely people I've already hand picked 18 deals from the Wiggle sale that I really rate, including my favourite cycling glasses of all time, my daily helmet, our top rated pair of cycling shoes, and even the saddle I fit to all of my test bikes.
🚲 18 Early Deals from the Wiggle Black Friday Sale
🌟 10% off everything in the Wiggle Outlet
It can be easy to get overwhelmed with all the Black Friday content. Endless lists from myriad sites claiming to be the oracle on all sorts of things. Just so you can be sure this isn't some AI bot churning out post after post to make Daddy Bezos™ some more money, here we are, hard at work. Me in the bandana, Tom in the middle, and our Associate Editor, Josh, at the end keeping us both in line and making sure I don't go too rogue with memes. Don't ask me who the random bloke in the background is, though; I have no Idea.
First and foremost we are all cyclists, and the stuff we recommend over Black Friday are all products that we rate, have tested, and know to be a good deal. I'm not sure we'll look this fresh by Monday evening, but the office has enough Red Bull to keep even the most sleepy of the seven dwarves absolutely wired for a week.
It's been a long time coming this year, but Black Friday proper is finally here. Here in the Cyclingnews Tech Team we're going to be spending the next four days trying to help you make the best use of the sales so you don't waste your money on any old nonsense.
For now, Will Jones is in charge of the Live feed. Sit back, relax, get a coffee, and keep checking in to get the best deals as and when we find them.
The best place to start is going to be our Black Friday Bike Deals hub, which houses everything we've found so far and links to all of our curated mini-hubs.