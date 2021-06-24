2021 Tour de France countdown: 2 days to go – Live

Refresh

Here's our exclusive interview with Richie Porte. The Ineos Grenadiers press con takes place in a few hours from now but we got him just after he landed in Brest yesterday. He talked to us mid-COVID-19 test. FYI.

The BikeExchange press conference is starting with Simon Yates and Michael Matthews both on show. We'll have their comments shortly.

Over at ISN, co-owner and founder Sylvan Adams has told Cyclingnews that Chris Froome can ride a bike with rim brakes...if he asks for one.

Israel Start-Up Nation leader Michael Woods has said that his team will be looking to go on the attack for stage wins at this Tour, as well as supporting his general classification bid. Woods: Israel Start-Up Nation to be opportunistic at Tour de France

Meanwhile, Ineos Grenadiers' press conferences are going on at the moment. We'll have stories from what looks to be the strongest team at the Tour. Richie Porte has spoken about one of the team's main rivals at the Tour, last year's runner-up Primož Roglič. "How do you combat a guy who can do everything? He’s got guys like Kruijswijk, Kuss, and van Aert. He’s a very complete bike rider but I don’t know how it does it when you look at what’s happened on the last day of the Tour last year, the last day of the Dauphiné last year, Paris-Nice this year. He’s got some character to get back up and keep going."

Astana said that Vinokourov will remain "a valued member" of the team. It's unclear what that means at this point, especially with the 47-year-old set to launch a legal bid to be reinstated.

The big news of the day is that Alexandre Vinokourov is out as general manager at Astana, a role he has held since retiring from racing in 2012. Read our story here The team has just confirmed the news, with managing director Yana Seel giving the following statement: "We can confirm that Alexandr Vinokurov will not be present at the Tour de France this year as he will step down as Sports Team Principal. Alexandr still remains part of the team but he will not be in charge of the team’s sporting operations at the moment and will move into another role. "I hope that during this period Giuseppe Martinelli and Steve Bauer will work well together to lead the team from a performance standpoint and guide our riders to success, starting here at the Tour de France where Steve will work alongside Dmitry Fofonov and Stefano Zanini." (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The teams and riders are in Brittany preparing for the start of the Tour in Brest on Saturday. We'll bring you all the news, updates and press conference quotes as they come across Thursday and Friday.