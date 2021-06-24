There are just two days to go until the start of the 2021 Tour de France in Brest, and all 23 teams and 184 riders are putting the final preparations ahead of the Grand Départ.

This afternoon, the squads will be presented to the world in Brittany, with a live stream of the team presentation available to watch here on Cyclingnews at 18:30 CEST (17:30 BST, 12:30 EST)

All the stars of the race will be present, including defending champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and his main rival Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). The Ineos Grenadiers GC contenders Geraint Thomas and Richard Carapaz will also be present, as will Deceuninck-QuickStep world champion Julian Alaphilippe.

Plenty of other big names will be there, too, including sprint stars such as Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep). Classics stars Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will also be taking the stage.

Watch the team presentation streaming live on Cyclingnews above.