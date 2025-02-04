'You want to make winning a habit' - after 2024 triumphs, Eddie Dunbar aims to raise his Grand Tour ambitions even higher

By
published

Double 2024 Vuelta a España stage winner eyes Tour de France debut in 2025

Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla) in action at the AlUla Tour
Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla) in action at the AlUla Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Eddie Dunbar is asked if there was one thing he'd like to have from new Jayco-AIUIa teammate Ben O'Connor's skillset and use for himself, he doesn't take too long to answer.

"I noticed in the 2024 Vuelta he's very good at positioning himself on the climbs," Dunbar tells Cyclingnews.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.