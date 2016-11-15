2017 women's team bike guide

Image 1 of 8 Barbara Guarischi's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX, resplendent in its Canyon//SRAM colours (Image credit: WMNCycling) Image 2 of 8 Bigla Pro Cycling's Cervelo S5 (Image credit: Bigla Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 8 Bigla Pro Cycling's Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Bigla Pro Cycling) Image 4 of 8 Lizzie Armitstead's world champion S-Works Amira that Specialized presented to her in London in October. (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 5 of 8 Cervélo's R5 is one of the finest racing bikes we've ever tested (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 6 of 8 The Scott Addict CX10 (Image credit: Courtesy) Image 7 of 8 Marianne Vos' special edition Liv Envie Advanced (Image credit: Aoife Glass / Immediate Media Co) Image 8 of 8 The Felt TA FRD (Image credit: Felt Bicycles)

With rosters are being finalised and riders already preparing for the 2017 Women's WorldTour, most teams have secured their equipment sponsors for the coming season.

World Champion Amalie Dideriksen will continue atop a Specialized S-Works Amira in the 2017 season with her Boels Dolmans team. The young Dane will ride alongside new recruit, Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen, in the team time trials on the team's Specialized Shiv. The Dutch squad kits out their bikes with Zipp wheels and SRAM Red eTap components.

Former world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot will look to shake off a year of bad luck when she joins Canyon-SRAM in 2017. The Frenchwoman already received her new team kit and showed off her Aeroad CF SLX fitted with Zipp wheels and SRAM Red eTap.

UnitedHealthcare is one team making a change in 2017, leaving Wilier-Triestina behind in favour of Orbea OMG and Ordu frames with Shimano wheels and groups.

Cyclingnews has assembled a list of all the bike manufactures, models, wheels and components the women's teams will use in 2017. This list is provisional and will be updated as more details are announced.