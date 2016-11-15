2017 women's team bike guide
All the gear for the top women in the world
With rosters are being finalised and riders already preparing for the 2017 Women's WorldTour, most teams have secured their equipment sponsors for the coming season.
World Champion Amalie Dideriksen will continue atop a Specialized S-Works Amira in the 2017 season with her Boels Dolmans team. The young Dane will ride alongside new recruit, Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen, in the team time trials on the team's Specialized Shiv. The Dutch squad kits out their bikes with Zipp wheels and SRAM Red eTap components.
Former world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot will look to shake off a year of bad luck when she joins Canyon-SRAM in 2017. The Frenchwoman already received her new team kit and showed off her Aeroad CF SLX fitted with Zipp wheels and SRAM Red eTap.
UnitedHealthcare is one team making a change in 2017, leaving Wilier-Triestina behind in favour of Orbea OMG and Ordu frames with Shimano wheels and groups.
Cyclingnews has assembled a list of all the bike manufactures, models, wheels and components the women's teams will use in 2017. This list is provisional and will be updated as more details are announced.
|Teams
|Bike Manufacturer
|Road Bike Models
|Time Trial Bike Models
|Wheels
|Groupset
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|Specialized
|S-Works Amira
|Shiv
|Zipp
|SRAM (Red eTap)
|Wiggle High5
|Orica-AIS
|Scott
|Foil
|Plasma 5
|Shimano and Pro
|Shimano (Dura Ace Di2)
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|Cervelo
|S5 and R5
|P5
|Enve
|Rotor 2inPower and Shimano
|WM3 Pro Cycling (Fortitude)
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|Canyon
|AEROAD CF SLX, ULTIMATE WMN CF SLX
|SPEEDMAX CF SLX
|Zipp (303, 404, 808 and Super-9 Disc)
|SRAM (Red eTap)
|Hitec Products
|Scott
|Addict 15
|Plasma RC
|Fast Forward (FFWD)
|Shimano (Ultegra Di2)
|Team Sunweb (Liv-Plantur)
|Giant-Liv
|Envie
|Trinity
|Shimano
|Shimano
|Ale Cipollini
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|Ridley
|Ridley Fenix SL (next year it's called Liz SL)
|Ridley Dean
|Fast Forward (FFWD)
|Shimano (Dura-Ace)
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|Orbea
|Orca OMG
|Ordu
|Shimano (C40 & C60 Tubulars)
|Shimano (Dura Ace 9100)
|Tibco-SVB
|Fuji Bikes
|Transonic, SL, and Supreme
|Norcom Straight
|Edco Wheels
|Shimano (Di2)
|Rally Cycling Women
|Diamondback
|Podium Equipe
|Serios AF
|HED
|SRAM (Red)
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|Twenty20-RideBiker
|Felt
|FR
|DA
|Zipp
|SRAM (Red and eTap)
|BePink
