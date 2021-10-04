Women make history at first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes - Gallery

Image 1 of 69 The women toe the start line at the first Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 69 Australian Champion Saray Roy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 69 World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 69 Dutch Champion Amy Pieters, Belgian Champion Lotte Kopecky, and Canadian Champion Alison Jackson (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 69 Lizzie Deignan waves to the crowds at sign-in on the stage at the start of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 69 World Champion Elisa Balsamo and Valcar Travel & Service at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 69 European Champion Ellen van Dijk at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 69 Jumbo-Visma bike and tire choice for Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 69 Marianne Vos ahead of the first Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 69 Detailed view of route profile in a head set prior to the 1st Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 69 Newly-crowned World Champion Elisa Balsamo racing in the first Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 69 Lauretta Hanson leads the field at the start of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 69 The peloton racing by the corn fields at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 69 US Champion Lauren Stephens from gravel to cobble racing at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 69 Teniel Campbell racing with BikeExchange at the first Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 69 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) makes her winning attack at the start of the first cobbled sector, Hornaing à Wandignies, at 30km into the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 69 Christine Majerus (SD Worx) leads the chase at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 69 The start of Paris-Roubaix Femmes in Denain, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 69 Denain hosted the start of the first ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 69 Drops-le Col crash on the pavé at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 69 Annemiek van Vleuten struggles over the cobbles at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 69 The fans were out on the side of the cobble sectors to watch the first Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 69 US Champion Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) on the pavé at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 69 Emma Boogard (Drops) tries to work her way forward over the cobbles after splits in the field at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 69 Begian Champion Lotte Kopecky leads the peloton chasing Lizzie Deignan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 69 Rain fell in the days leading up to Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 69 Alice Barnes, British Champion, racing Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 69 Lizzie Deignan's gap grew to 2:40 minutes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 69 There were a lot of wet and muddy areas to contend with during the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 69 The reduced group winding its way through the fields in northern France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 69 Belgian Champion Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 69 FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope lead the field over the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 69 Maria Martins racing for Drops LeCol at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 69 World Champion Elisa Balsamo crashes during Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 69 Dutch Champion Amy Pieters chasing at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 69 Elisa Balsamo struggles to stay on her bike over the muddy cobbles and gets service from neutral support (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 69 German Champion Lisa Brennauer (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 69 French rider Aude Biannic (Movistar) racing on home soil at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 69 Marta Bastianelli ended up finishing in fifth place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 69 Leah Thomas (Movistar) crashed during Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 69 Christine Majerus using her cyclo-cross skills (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 69 Lauretta Hanson (Trek-Segafredo) crashed mid-race with Leah Thomas (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 69 Lizzie Deignan flying over the cobbles ... looking very comfortable (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 69 Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 69 Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) followed by Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), both crashed during the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 69 Chantal van den Broek Blaak (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 69 Lizzie Deignan pushing after more than 82km off the front solo at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 69 Marianne Vos in a desperate chase to try and catch Lizzie Deignan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 69 Elisa Longo Borghini racing in third place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 50 of 69 Marianne Vos chasing Lizzie Deignan in the closing kilometres of Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 51 of 69 Marianne Vos took back a minute to Lizzie Deignan but it was not enough (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 52 of 69 Lizzie Deignan fights to stay ahead of a chasing Marianne Vvos (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 53 of 69 Lizzie Deignan give it everything to win Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 54 of 69 Lizzie Deignan rounds the velodrome in Roubaix, hearing the bell that signalled one remaining lap (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 55 of 69 Lizzie Deignan takes the victory at the first Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 56 of 69 Marianne Vos crosses the line in second place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 57 of 69 Elisa Longo Borghini finishes third but raises an arm to celebrate Deignan's victory for Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 58 of 69 French rider Audrey Cordon-Ragot at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 59 of 69 Marta Bastianelli wins the sprint for fifth place (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 60 of 69 German Champion Lisa Brennauer in fourth (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 61 of 69 Teniel Campbell and Jessica Allen (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Getty Images) Image 62 of 69 Trek-Segafredo celebrate the victory at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 63 of 69 Lizzie Deignan after winning Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 64 of 69 Lizzie Deignan, Marianne Vos and Elisa Longo Borghini on the podium at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 65 of 69 Lizzie Deignan, Marianne Vos and Elisa Longo Borghini on the podium at Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 66 of 69 The famous cobble trophy presented to Lizzie Deignan as the winner of the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 67 of 69 The famous cobble trophy presented to Lizzie Deignan as the winner of the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 68 of 69 The famous cobble trophy presented to Lizzie Deignan as the winner of the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 69 of 69 The famous cobble trophy presented to Lizzie Deignan as the winner of the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were 129 women who made history as they toed the start line for the first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes on October 2. Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) secured an astonishing 82km solo victory and went down in history as the first woman to win the Hell of the North.

The race started in Denain under damp weather conditions but the celebratory vibes were plentiful as riders prepared for the start, many surrounded by cameras and media documenting the first moments of the historical day.

The first half of the race was not shown live on television when Deignan made her winning attack just ahead of the first cobbled sector, Hornaing à Wandignies, at 30km into the race.

Deignan would gain a maximum of 2:40 on the shattered peloton behind before a desperate chase from Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), who eventually finished second.

The women raced 29.2km of pavé spread across 17 cobblestone sectors, which included two five-star sectors - Mons-en-Pévèle at 67km mark and Carrefour de l'Arbre at the 98.5km mark - before the famed velodrome-finish in Roubaix.

Rain fell in the days prior to the race and then on-and-off showers during the day of the event making the cobble sectors muddy and slippery. Crashes ended the hopes of many of the competitors including Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), who sustained fractures to her pelvis and shoulder, and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo), who had a concussion. Even new World Champion Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Travel & Service) slipped on the muddy cobbles and struggled to re-gain traction in the race.

For all 129 women who started, and for those who finished, it was a day written into the history books of cycling.

Click or swipe through our gallery of photos above to see the women's field making history as they race over the rain-soaked and muddy cobbles at first-ever Paris-Roubaix Femmes. You can also find a gallery filled with action from out on the road in our race report.