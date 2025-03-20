Wildfire emergency that caused The Mid South cancellation sparks shift in gravel racing perspective

By published

Three-time champion Lauren De Crescenzo shares scary scenario from recent non-race experience in Oklahoma, while Ted King and Chase Wark complete Mega Mid South to raise funds

Winds of 70 mph ripped through central Oklahoma March 14, downing power lines and causing brush fires across the dry landscape surrounding Stillwater. It was the type of chaos that made racing feel like an afterthought as nearly 130 wildfires were reported in 44 counties, including Payne County where the start for The Mid South was to take place just hours later. 

In an instant, I went from obsessing over every race-day detail to realizing just how small cycling is in the grand scheme. There was a letdown for all the focus and preparation in a gravel race - dialling in my Factor Ostro, 100 grams of carbs per bottle, spending an hour carefully positioning the No. 1 race plate as the defending champion - only for it all to disappear. One look at the sky, however, and I knew. 

Image 1 of 5
Organisers gaze at the smoke-filled sky as wildfires rage to the west of Stillwater
Organisers gaze at the smoke-filled sky as wildfires rage to the west of Stillwater(Image credit: The Mid South / Tom Dils of OVRLND Studio)
Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo is an accomplished gravel racer, having gained fame as the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion and racking up wins at won The MidSouth (three times), The Rad Dirt Fest and podiums last year at Crusher in the Tushar and Big Sugar Gravel. In 2016, she suffered a nearly fatal, severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a professional road race. While the bike almost took her live, she says the bike saved her life as a rehabilitation tool in the following years and she found a new love– gravel and off-road racing. She now wants to be a role model of tenacity, grit, and hard work to promote the vital message of TBI awareness, positively impacting the lives of those affected by TBIs.

