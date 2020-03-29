Why do the pros pick Girona? - Video
By Cyclingnews
Spanish city is a mecca for foreigners on two wheels
Girona, Spain – a city of about 100,00 people in the north-east corner of Catalonia – has become a haven for pro cyclists from around the globe. Quick access to training roads, along with high temperatures that range from 13°C in winter to 30°C in summer, make it an ideal place for cycling.
The laid-back Spanish atmosphere and Girona's size are also conducive for a low-stress lifestyle that allows a focus on the job, which is why some teams like Israel Start-Up Nation have required riders to live there.
In the video above, our friends at inCycle take a look at Girona and why it's such a big draw for the pros.
Video content created by inCycle. More videos at https://www.youtube.com/user/inCycleTV
