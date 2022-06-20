Which riders were selected for the 2022 Tour de France Panini sticker album?

The Tour de France is just 11 days away, and that means 21 stages, 3,328 kilometres, five summit finishes, two time trials, 11 cobbled sectors cobbles, and 358 stickers.

The Panini sticker album is an institution in football, still indispensable to a youngster's (or 30-year-old's) experience of a World Cup, and it has also caught on in cycling in recent years.

Introduced by Panini to mark the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia in 2017, the first Tour de France version came along in 2019 - also to mark the centenary edition - and was clearly considered a success, given the continued roll-out in the years since.

The premise, for the uninitiated: a booklet full of blank spaces for every rider and a whole lot more besides, plus stickers available at eye-watering prices from your local newsagents. You buy as many stickers as you can afford, swap your duplicates with your friends, and attempt to complete the album.

However, there's a slight catch. The album is never perfect. As in football, the riders in the booklet will not exactly match those on the start line in Copenhagen on July 1.

The whole thing was sent off for production in March, meaning the makers have to make a stab - albeit an educated one - at the riders each team will select. With injuries, changes of schedule and form, not to mention the vagaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a tough job and already some errors have been exposed.

Cyclingnews grabbed a copy from France recently and we've delved into the riders who have made the sticker book cut. Whereas the Tour de France field is made up of teams of eight, the sticker book has 10 riders per team - an insurance policy perhaps (but also a chance to sell more stickers).

Most selections appear solid enough, based on early-season longlists. However, there are some questionable decisions. For example, Egan Bernal is the first rider on the Ineos teamsheet, despite suffering a life-threatening crash at the start of the year. Even with his miraculous comeback, he's not riding the Tour, and back in early March it remained to be seen whether he'd ever return to top-level competition. Richard Carapaz was also selected despite being on a Giro-Vuelta programme, while talk of a Tom Pidcock debut didn't come soon enough, although the Briton is now a question mark after contracting COVID-19.

There are a few other slightly hopeful big-name punts, such as Tom Dumoulin for Jumbo-Visma, Alejandro Valverde for Movistar, and Biniam Girmay for Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert. Mikel Landa won't be there after all for Bahrain Victorious, nor will Tim Merlier for Alpecin-Fenix, while the Panini selectors can be forgiven for not considering Israel-Premier Tech might need to dispatch Sep Vanmarcke elsewhere in the scrap for UCI points.

Finally, Panini has chosen not to take sides in the Mark Cavendish or Fabio Jakobsen debate, instead selecting both sprinters for QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl's page.

We've listed out the full 10-man selections for each team below so you can check how accurate they are as the full and final start list is unveiled.

AG2R Citroën Team

Benoît Cosnefroy

Bob Jungels

Oliver Naesen

Aurélien Paret-Peintre

Stan Dewulf

Clément Champoussin

Geoffrey Bouchard

Greg van Avermaet

Dorian Godon

Ben O'Connor

Alpecin-Fenix

Mathieu van der Poel

Jasper Philipsen

Tim Merlier

Kristian Sbaragli

Michael Gogl

Xandro Meurisse

Silvan Dillier

Jonas Rickaert

Oscar Riesebeek

Robert Stannard

Astana Qazaqstan

Alexey Lutsenko

Miguel Ángel López

Vincenzo Nibali

Gianni Moscon

Samuele Battistella

Leonardo Basso

Dmitriy Gruzdev

Alexandr Riabushenko

Yevgeny Fedorov

Stefan De Bod

B&B Hotels-KTM

Cyril Barthe

Alan Boileau

Franck Bonnamour

Maxime Chevaler

Alexis Gougeard

Victor Koretzky

Cryil Lemoine

Eliot Lietaer

Luca Mozzato

Pierre Rolland

Bahrain Victorious

Mikel Landa

Gino Mader

Fred Wright

Damiano Caruso

Sonny Colbrelli

Jack Haig

Matej Mohorič

Wout Poels

Dylan Teuns

Luis León Sánchez

Bora-Hansgrohe

Sam Bennett

Max Schachmann

Aleksandr Vlasov

Felix Grosschartner

Danny van Poppel

Nils Politt

Patrick Konrad

Shane Archbold

Lukas Pöstlberger

Marco Haller

Cofidis

Guillaume Martin

Ion Izaguirre

Bryan Coquard

Remy Rochas

Jesús Herrada

Simon Geshcke

Anthony Perez

Pierre-Luc Périchon

Rubén Fernández

Victor Lafay

EF Education-EasyPost

Alberto Bettiol

Stefan Bissegger

Esteban Chaves

Ruben Guerreiro

Mark Padun

Neilson Powless

Jonas Rutsch

Rigoberto Urán

Michael Valgren

Jens Keukeleire

Groupama-FDJ

Thibaut Pinot

Arnaud Démare

David Gaudu

Valentin Madouas

Rudy Molard

Stefan Küng

Mathieu Ladagnous

Bruno Armirail

Anthony Roux

Michael Storer

Ineos Grenadiers

Egan Bernal

Jonathan Castroviejo

Richard Carapaz

Filippo Ganna

Michał Kwiatkowski

Daniel Martínez

Luke Rowe

Geraint Thomas

Dylan van Baarle

Adam Yates

Intermarchè-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux

Alexander Kristoff

Jan Bakelants

Biniam Girmay

Quinten Hermans

Louis Meintjes

Adrien Petit

Lorenzo Rota

Rein Taaramäe

Gerben Thikssen

Taco van der Hoorn

Israel-Premier Tech

Michael Woods

Jakob Fuglsang

Daryl Impey

Sep Vanmarcke

Guillaume Boivin

Alessandro De Marchi

Mads Würtz Schmidt

Krists Neilands

Chris Froome

Guy Niv

Jumbo-Visma

Primož Roglič

Steven Kruijswijk

Sepp Kuss

Mike Teunissen

Wout van Aert

Jonas Vingegaard

Rohan Dennis

Tom Dumoulin

Ties Benoot

Christophe Laporte

Lotto Soudal

Caleb Ewan

Jasper De Buyst

Thomas De Gendt

Philippe Gilbert

Roger Kluge

Andreas Kron

Rüdiger Selig

Harry Sweeny

Brent Van Moer

Tim Wellens

Movistar Team

Enric Mas

Alex Aranburu

Imanol Erviti

Iván García Cortina

Gorka Izaguirre

Gregor Mühlberger

Nelson Oliveira

José Joaquín Rojas

Alejandro Valverde

Carlos Verona

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl

Julian Alaphilippe

Mark Cavendish

Kasper Asgreen

Mattia Cattaneo

Fabio Jakobsen

Tim Declercq

Dries Devenyns

Michael Mørkøv

Mikkel Honoré

Yves Lampaert

Team Arkéa-Samsic

Warren Barguil

Nairo Quintana

Nacer Bouhanni

Nicolas Edet

Matîs Louvel

Clément Russo

Connor Swift

Hugo Hofstetter

Elie Gesbert

Daniel McLay

Team BikeExchange-Jayco

Dylan Groenewegen

Michael Matthews

Simon Yates

Lucas Hamilton

Luke Durbridge

Luka Mezgec

Amund Grøndahl Jansen

Jack Bauer

Mick Schultz

Chris Juul-Jensen

Team DSM

Edvald Boasson Hagen

Maciej Bodnar

Niccolò Bonifazio

Mathieu Burgaudeau

Pierre Latour

Daniel Oss

Cristián Rodríguez

Peter Sagan

Anthony Turgis

Alexis Vuillermoz

Trek-Segafredo

Mads Pedersen

Giulio Ciccone

Bauke Mollema

Jasper Stuyven

Julien Bernard

Kenny Elissonde

Markus Hoelgaard

Quinn Simmons

Toms Skujnš

Antwan Tolhoek

UAE Team Emirates

Tadej Pogačar

George Bennett

Marc Hirschi

Brandon McNulty

Vegard Stake Laengen

Rafal Majka

Mikkel Bjerg

Marc Soler

Matteo Trentin

Rui Costa

Tour de France Femmes

This year marks the return of a women's Tour de France after a long hiatus, now called the Tour de France Femmes.

There is no separate sticker book for the eight-day race but it has been given a section of the Tour de France sticker book. There will be 132 riders on the start line in Paris but just eight stickers, reserved for the 'big favourites'. According to the album, "barring surprise, the winner will be one of them".

