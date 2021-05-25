What you didn't see on TV: Giro d'Italia stage 16 photo gallery

Trending

The images from the cold, rain-lashed stage over the cloud-shrouded Passo Giau

CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Pink decoration during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow Detail view girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Celebrating the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal C Team AG2R rider Frances Geoffrey Bouchard R wearing the best climbers blue jersey and other riders prepare to take the start of the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start line of the shortened stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 153 km 24052021 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2021

Start of Giro d'Italia's 153 kilometre long stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech white best young jersey Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team blue mountain jersey the peloton in neutralised start during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Neutral on stage 16 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 153 km 24052021 Scenery photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2021

The riders working their way away from the Sacile start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Wet roads, rugged up riders and rain were the pattern of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Egan Bernal COL Ineos Grenadiers Daniel Felipe Martinez COL Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

A conversation between teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Filippo Ganna ITA Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) leading the way (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal C rides in the pack during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

A protected team and race leader, with Egan Bernal and his pink helmet tucked in behind teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain Feed Zone Feeding Detail view girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Feed zone collection on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 The peloton passing through Farra 396 landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Fog Rain girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The pack rides through the mountains past the village of Sala di Alleghe during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 212km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The pack rides through the mountains past the village of Sala di Alleghe during the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Nippo Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo leads The Peloton the peloton passing through Caprile village 998m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain Fog Snow girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo leads The Peloton the peloton passing through Caprile village (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 16th stage Sacile - Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo 153 km - 24/05/2021 - Alberto Bettiol (ITA - EF Education - Nippo) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team EF Education Nippo Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey leads the peloton passing through Colle Santa Lucia 1435m mountain landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain Fog Snow girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo still at the front through Colle Santa Lucia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Clouds shrouded the mountain tops on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Giro d'Italia stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 16th stage Sacile - Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo 153 km - 24/05/2021 - Scenery - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Grey skies made for dark roads (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

An initial large break of 24 split up on the descent of La Crosetta with Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates),Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Vincenzo Nibali (Trek -Segafredo) and Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) out the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 16th stage Sacile - Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo 153 km - 24/05/2021 - Daniel Martin (IRL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) was among the initial break (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Julius van den Berg of Belgium and Team EF Education Nippo leads the peloton passing through tunnel landscape during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Detail view girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tunnel through the landscape on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Davide Formolo of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain Fog girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The stage 16 break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech white best young jersey passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The GC contenders are being shed even before the climb of Passo Giau really gets into gear, with Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) getting caught out with his jacket getting caught (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Romain Bardet FRA Team DSM photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Simon Carr (EF Education-Nippo) giving his all to set up Carthy and dropping Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) in the process (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo in breakaway passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Caruso and Bardet chased behind while Ciccone reeled Carthy back in before the top (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Hugh John Carthy GBR EF Education Nippo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The ever shrinking group of GC riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Giulio Ciccone ITA Trek Segafredo Romain Bardet FRA Team DSM photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Unexpected Trek-Segafredo leader Ciccone holds firm (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey attack in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

About half way up the final climb Bernal decided it was time to ride away from the skeleton GC group of Romain Bardet (Team DSM), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Silhouette girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bernal catches breakaway rider Almeida (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bernal quickly swept up the riders in the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey in breakaway during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Public Fans girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Before long Bernal had dropped them all (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo in breakaway passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Carthy and Ciccone also caught the last of the break before cresting the final climb, 17 kilometres from the end of the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo in breakaway passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The snow sprinkled climb of the Passo Giau (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal rides in the final ascent on his way to win the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

On the way to the top for Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious in breakaway passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Caruso on the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Romain Bardet FRA Team DSM photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Almeida, who ended up as the best placed rider from the break in 6th (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Davide Formolo ITA UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Formolo pushes on, ultimately coming 9th (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Simon Yates GBR Team Bikeexchange photo Ilario BiondiBettiniPhoto2021

Yates struggled and watched his second place on GC ride away up the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d Italia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina d Ampezzo 155 km 24052021 Damiano Caruso ITA Bahrain Victorious photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Caruso, on the other hand, stepped into second overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d Italia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina d Ampezzo 155 km 24052021 Scenery Elia Viviani ITA Cofidis photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Snow was piled high on the roadside as riders kept pushing toward the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Scenery photo Ilario BiondiBettiniPhoto2021

Giro d'Italia stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Rudy Molard of France and Team Groupama FDJ passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow Landscape girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Riders were rugged up on the descents, like Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Tobias Foss of Norway and Team Jumbo Visma passing through Passo Giau 2233m during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Snow Landscape girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) on his way to tenth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro d Italia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina d Ampezzo 155 km 24052021 Dario Cataldo ITA Movistar Team Edoardo Affini ITA Jumbo Visma photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Heading down the the mighty Passo Giau (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck QuickStep photo Ilario BiondiBettiniPhoto2021

A tough day for Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) who lost over 24 minutes (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro d'Italia 2021 - 104th Edition - 16th stage Sacile - Cortina dâ€™Ampezzo 153 km - 24/05/2021 - Egan Bernal (COL - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Bernal on his way to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Egan Bernal COL Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The snow was packed higher than the wearer of the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 at arrival during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The fan club was waiting (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - MAY 24: Italian decoration at Cortina d'Ampezzo (1210m) Village at arrival during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina d'Ampezzo 1210m / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 24, 2021 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

As was the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m Rain Oakley glasses girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 153 km 24052021 Egan Bernal COL Ineos Grenadiers photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Time to celebrate Bernal's second victory of the Grand Tour so far and an ever growing lead on the GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Overall leader Team Ineos rider Colombias Egan Bernal kisses his partner Maria Fernanda Motas after winning the 16th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 153km between Sacile and Cortina dAmpezzo on May 24 2021 Photo by Marco Alpozzi POOL AFP Photo by MARCO ALPOZZIPOOLAFP via Getty Images

Sharing the celebrations with his partner (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - MAY 24: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 17 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 24, 2021 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bardet and Caruso came over the line 27 seconds later (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 212 km 24052021 Romain Bardet FRA Team DSM Damiano Caruso ITA Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Bardet took second and Caruso third (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - MAY 24: xxx of xxx and xxx during the 104th Giro d'Italia 2021, Stage 17 a x km stage from x to x / @girodiitalia / #Giro / on May 24, 2021 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Yates rolled over the line in 11th (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 153 km 24052021 Simon Yates GBR Team Bikeexchange photo Roberto BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The Team BikeExchange rider also shifted from second to fifth on the overall as a result (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
CORTINA DAMPEZZO ITALY MAY 24 Lars Van Den Berg of Netherlands and Team Groupama FDJ Simon Guglielmi of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 104th Giro dItalia 2021 Stage 16 a 153km stage shortened due to bad weather conditions from Sacile to Cortina dAmpezzo 1210m girodiitalia Giro on May 24 2021 in Cortina dAmpezzo Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Lars Van Den Berg (Groupama-FDJ) and teammate Simon Guglielmi celebrate just making it, coming over the line in 152nd and 151st place, 49 minute behind Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Bernal continues to look comfortable in pink (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Giro dItalia 2021 104th Edition 16th stage Sacile Cortina dAmpezzo 153 km 24052021 Egan Bernal COL Ineos Grenadiers photo Tommaso PelagalliBettiniPhoto2021

Podium celebrations to finish the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia was a day shaped massively by the weather, starting with alterations to the stage that cut two high mountains and 59 kilometres from the expected 212km of racing. 

Despite the changes, the day still had a significant impact on the overall classification, hurting those who didn’t hold up under the conditions, while the patchy television coverage hid away the key moments of the racing.

Fortunately, the photographers were out on the peaks amid the snow to capture the spectacular vistas and stories of struggle and triumph as the battle for the maglia rosa climbed into the Dolomites.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) asserted his dominance, stretching out his lead but not desperate enough to take seconds that he couldn’t spare a few to strip off the dark rain jacket so he could have the maglia rosa on show as he took his second victory of the race so far. 

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished second while Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) came third on the stage but shifted up to second on the overall. 

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) all of a sudden looked vulnerable as he fell out of the small group of GC contenders before the climb of Passo Giau was even half over and slid down two places on the overall as he crossed the line 2:37 behind Bernal.

Then there was Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who had already fallen from second to seventh, but now is barely in the top 20 after shelling more than 24 minutes as he suffered in the wet and cold on the climbs of the Dolomites.

To look back on the photos that tell the story of the stage, and fill in the gaps left by the sometimes absent television images, click or swipe through our gallery of images.