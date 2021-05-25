What you didn't see on TV: Giro d'Italia stage 16 photo gallery

Image 1 of 61 Celebrating the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 61 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at the start line of the shortened stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 61 Start of Giro d'Italia's 153 kilometre long stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 61 Neutral on stage 16 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 61 The riders working their way away from the Sacile start line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 61 Wet roads, rugged up riders and rain were the pattern of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 61 A conversation between teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 61 Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) leading the way (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 61 A protected team and race leader, with Egan Bernal and his pink helmet tucked in behind teammates (Image credit: Getty Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia was a day shaped massively by the weather, starting with alterations to the stage that cut two high mountains and 59 kilometres from the expected 212km of racing.

Despite the changes, the day still had a significant impact on the overall classification, hurting those who didn’t hold up under the conditions, while the patchy television coverage hid away the key moments of the racing.

Fortunately, the photographers were out on the peaks amid the snow to capture the spectacular vistas and stories of struggle and triumph as the battle for the maglia rosa climbed into the Dolomites.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) asserted his dominance, stretching out his lead but not desperate enough to take seconds that he couldn’t spare a few to strip off the dark rain jacket so he could have the maglia rosa on show as he took his second victory of the race so far.

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished second while Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) came third on the stage but shifted up to second on the overall.

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) all of a sudden looked vulnerable as he fell out of the small group of GC contenders before the climb of Passo Giau was even half over and slid down two places on the overall as he crossed the line 2:37 behind Bernal.

Then there was Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who had already fallen from second to seventh, but now is barely in the top 20 after shelling more than 24 minutes as he suffered in the wet and cold on the climbs of the Dolomites.

To look back on the photos that tell the story of the stage, and fill in the gaps left by the sometimes absent television images, click or swipe through our gallery of images.