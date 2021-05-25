What you didn't see on TV: Giro d'Italia stage 16 photo gallery

The images from the cold, rain-lashed stage over the cloud-shrouded Passo Giau
Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia was a day shaped massively by the weather, starting with alterations to the stage that cut two high mountains and 59 kilometres from the expected 212km of racing.
Despite the changes, the day still had a significant impact on the overall classification, hurting those who didn’t hold up under the conditions, while the patchy television coverage hid away the key moments of the racing.
Fortunately, the photographers were out on the peaks amid the snow to capture the spectacular vistas and stories of struggle and triumph as the battle for the maglia rosa climbed into the Dolomites.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) asserted his dominance, stretching out his lead but not desperate enough to take seconds that he couldn’t spare a few to strip off the dark rain jacket so he could have the maglia rosa on show as he took his second victory of the race so far.
Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finished second while Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) came third on the stage but shifted up to second on the overall.
Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) all of a sudden looked vulnerable as he fell out of the small group of GC contenders before the climb of Passo Giau was even half over and slid down two places on the overall as he crossed the line 2:37 behind Bernal.
Then there was Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who had already fallen from second to seventh, but now is barely in the top 20 after shelling more than 24 minutes as he suffered in the wet and cold on the climbs of the Dolomites.
To look back on the photos that tell the story of the stage, and fill in the gaps left by the sometimes absent television images, click or swipe through our gallery of images.
