Velocio Clothing: A comprehensive range overview

The Velocio clothing brand was founded in 2014, launching with a full 20 piece women’s collection and two styles for men. The American brand sought to bring something new to the market by being one of the few cycling clothing companies to produce in a 100 per cent environmentally-friendly and ethical way.

Just a year into trading, the company took over the headline partnership of what was previously Specialized-Lululemon to splash onto the pro racing scene with Velocio-SRAM, hosting talents such as Tayler Wiles, Lisa Brennauer and Tiffany Cromwell. In the same season, its Recon jacket was winning design awards from Polartec.

Working from a three-pillar system: Design, Responsibility and Culture, Velocio continues to break barriers half a decade later, extending its range to cover men and women equally, with a continued focus on true high performance, while it extends into entry-level pricing as well.

Velocio cycling clothing has always been technology-forward and on the forefront of what can be done for the woman’s body, featuring its own FlyFree innovation, new bib styles and cutting edge fabrics.

Alongside this, Velocio's Unity Jersey project, which began in 2017, has raised money for progressive causes aimed at finding a better way to treat people. The project has donated money from sales of Velocio clothing to the ACLU, World Bicycle Relief, the Human Rights Campaign, Amnesty International, RAICES, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

In 2018 the company launched the “Trail” line alongside its road cycling line, catering to the needs of mountain bike, trail, gravel and more, and in 2019 launched a jersey with One Percent For The Planet to raise funds for the Conservation Alliance with the mission to preserve and protect the wild spaces we all enjoy.

Most products within Velocio's clothing range come in both men's and women's variants, and there's a wide latitude of styles to cover multiple needs, which all fall within a range of style headings, such as Concept, Luxe, Signature, Ultralight and Foundation.

Velocio cycling clothing: Our picks

(Image credit: Velocio)

Luxe Bib Shorts Luxurious Fabric lives up to its name with these high compression shorts RRP: $259 / €228 / £196 | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colours: Black, Navy, Dark Olive, Charcoal, Black Cherry | Materials: 80% Polyamide / 20% Elastane Eco friendly New raw edge leg bands Nature break functionality Incredible comfort High price at RRP

The Luxe shorts are designed to be an all-day short, and they definitely live up to it. It's hard to even explain the fabric in words: a soft touch, almost brushed finish, the fabric feels silky, smooth and soft, while maintaining high levels of compression. We found the shorts some of the most flattering over the hip area. The design of the upper part of the shorts is unique on the market, too.

A solid mesh front ensured no pressure on the chest, (and almost doubled as a base layer) while their 'FlyFree' back design leads to ease of nature breaks. Minimal seams across the product reduce chafing points, and after a few hours, we can indeed say we had no chafing. The compression was really noticeable (a good thing) on our test rides, giving support to key muscle groups and keeping everything feeling fresh with good blood flow. The flat stitched upper stays flush against the torso and over the shoulders in all positions on the bike.

The pad is Velocio's Signature chamois, and the latest iteration is a dual-density pad, incorporating an anti-vibration layer with a supportive high-density layer to create all-day comfort. When we first tried these shorts in 2020 the only downer was the smidge-too-tight banding on the legs, which for 2021 has been improved with a raw edge finish, completely eliminating any pinch spots. Our latest ride with the newest design iteration proved the raw finish with micro silicone grippers held perfectly in place with zero discomfort or “sausage leg.” The shorts now come in two lengths as well - regular and short - for those looking for a higher “hem line / tan line.”

(Image credit: Velocio)

Foundation Bib Shorts Your perfect first pair of bib shorts RRP: $129 / €119 / £102 | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colours: Black | Materials: 78% Recycled Polyamide / 22% Elastane Great price point Recycled materials Good compression and fit Not suitable for long rides

The Foundation Bib Shorts are the entry-level bib short from Velocio, a great option if you are doing shorter rides, as the chamois is a bit thinner than its other shorts. The shorts feature the new generation FlyFree bib upper, eliminating the front mesh panel, minimising the weight, and making them nature break friendly. The fabric is lightweight, but we didn’t notice any points where it didn’t remain fully opaque, and it offers some compression while maximising value. The shorts use the same bib straps, leg gripper and trims as found on the Signature shorts, to keep the build high end and comfortable, but use simpler high-density chamois for excellent support in a slightly thinner form - ideal for shorter stints in the saddle.

The brand says “A perfect pick for beginners and professionals alike.” On our test ride we found the chamois was great for a 90-minute ride, and likewise held up on an indoor session, both in mid-spring weather. We noticed the minimal seams on the upper like the rest of the range kept the top part tight against the torso with no pressure points from stitching. The legs are banded with an elastic gripper, which can sit a tiny bit too tight, but usually loosens up with a few washes. A great all-round option.

(Image credit: Velocio)

Micromodal Jersey A jersey for the gym, yoga or a cafe day, and great on the bike RRP: $139 / €119 / £102 | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colours: Night, Navy, Deep Sea | Materials: 86% Modal / 12% Elastane / 2% Carbon Antimicrobial UPF 30 Unique style Relaxed fit Extraordinarily soft Harder to remove on the go No zipper on hot days

The Micromodal jersey is a truly unique option from the brand. The stretchy modal fabric is 100 per cent zipper free, creating a unique look on the bike, while still featuring rear pockets. It’s a great hybrid option for those looking for a more casual style without wanting to sacrifice performance.

Modal, which is derived from beech trees, provides excellent moisture wicking and is cool to the touch and extraordinarily soft, while a carbon thread knit into the fabric adds anti-microbial properties. With a UPF 30+ incorporated, it can withstand strong sun.

(Image credit: Velocio)

Radiatior Mesh Jersey To get you through the hottest summer days RRP: $139 / €119 / £102 | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colours: Citron, Celeste, Fire Red, Light Grey, Gold Yellow | Materials: 50% Recycled Polyester / 40% Tencel / 10% Elastane Reflective logos Ultra-lightweight Tencel fabric Neckline won’t appeal to everyone

The Radiator mesh jersey is award-winning and designed for the hottest temperatures with gravel racing and mid-summer climbs in mind. It incorporates Polartec Delta fabric, a complex knit made with Tencel that actively cools you as you move through the air. A new version of perforated mesh fabric is used on the sleeves and back, which is made of recycled polyester and provides UPF30 sun protection.

The neck is cut generously low to create more ventilation and airflow in the area. The look might not appeal to everyone, but from a technical side, it helps greatly with keeping cool and letting heat escape from the back of the neck. The reflective logos and trim add visibility for any conditions.

(Image credit: Velocio)

Concept Merino Jersey Natural fibres in a low profile package RRP: $189 / €174 / £149 | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colours: Black, Navy | Materials: 75% Merino Wool / 18% Polyamide / 7% Elastane Check Amazon Breathability of natural fibres UPF 30 High RRP

The Concept Merino jersey matches a pared-down style with technical merino. With a low cut neck, three reinforced sag-proof pockets and a full zip, this jersey is a great option from the brand for the midseason days throughout Spring and Autumn. When we tested the jersey we found the merino to be free of irritation, which can be the case with some wool weaves, but this ultra-fine Italian merino blend was just the right snugness and softness to not create any hot spots. It was great for our midseason ride with temperatures ranging from 14-20 degrees and pulled the moisture away from our skin, a great natural property of merino fabric. Although the jersey is only in dark colours, the addition of reflective detailing helps with visibility.

The zippered valuables pocket is lined on the inside with a waterproof membrane, a great detail to keep phones, cash and valuables dry from any sweat from the body. The three pockets are well placed and accessible. Natural merino fibre gives a bit more as far as fit, so there’s flexibility with sizing here - we would recommend if you are between sizes, going down.

A small note on merino, we don’t recommend (nor does Velocio) putting it in a dryer, so it can be a bit more labour intensive as far as the cleaning process is concerned but generally, the rewards outweigh the extra bit of time to launder.

(Image credit: Velocio)

Trail Base Layer All-round base layer with added pockets for flexibility RRP: $69.00 / €64.00 / £56 | Sizes: XXS-XXL Women's / XS-XXXL Men's | Colours: White | Materials: 100% Recycled Polyester Great versatility Breathability Only comes in white

The Trail base layer is another one of these fantastic blended products from Velocio, where form and function have increased latitude.

With the addition of back pockets onto the base layer, this handy item can be worn under a t-shirt, whilst still having the great stowage of pockets.

The ultralight mesh remains low profile and isn’t bulky under a normal jersey. It’s ultra-lightweight for a range of warm temperatures and features flat-locked seams to prevent chafing.

(Image credit: Velocio)

Foundation Jersey Great value and relaxed fit RRP: $89 / €76 / £65 | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colours: Mint, Coral, Navy | Materials: 100% Recycled Polyester Price point 100% recycled material Sizing different to rest of range

Adhering to its brand principles, Velocio has created the entry point Foundation jersey with 100 per cent recycled polyester on this simple but functional top. The fine gauge weave creates a super soft to the touch finish, unlike standard lyrca, but delivering a slightly more relaxed fit.

The neckline remains like most of its range, low profile and unobtrusive and the three back pockets are well placed and durable. The fabric also has UPF 30 sun protection. We found this style easy to wear, and great value for the price point.

The pockets are well positioned although it is missing a zip storage pocket for valuables. The back is cut generously for good lower back coverage and the sleeves held in place throughout our rides. The waistband of the jersey stayed secure, thanks to the rubberised band on the inside of the seam. The flatlock stitching throughout shows that again, even at an entry-level price point, this jersey is built to last.

The way the fabric is woven, even with a more standard 100 per cent polyester composition, the jersey has a high end soft to touch finish to it, complemented by the rich colour options. The only note might be to size down if you want a race fit, as the fit is much roomier than the rest of the range.

(Image credit: Velocio)

Ultralight Jacket The only summer jacket you will ever need RRP: $149 / €128 / £111 | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colours: Lemon, Fire Red, Deep Sea | Materials: 100% Nylon Great price point for a jacket Mesh breathability Valuable stash pocket Sizing slightly small for a jacket- if in doubt go up a size

The Ultralight jacket is a go-to, best-on-the-market summer jacket. Small enough to stow away, this featherweight jacket comes in three colours, enough to protect you from an early morning chill, and is DWR treated for an unexpected rainstorm. The fabric is what makes this jacket truly stand out: the Japanese milled Pertex Quantum Air ripstop nylon is soft and pliant, yet ultra-strong and wind-resistant. The jacket has been updated this year with a new stow pocket for valuables, or to turn in on itself to zip and fit in your jersey pocket once that sun comes out.

We gave the jacket a test on a warm spring day here (23 degrees C), and it suited the descents perfectly as well as the chilly early morning start. The breathability meant we kept it on for most of the ride without even noticing! The colourways are all great for visibility and we felt safe and secure in the yellow version, which pulls off a bright lemon hue without looking at all like 'high vis.' The underarm mesh panels were great for comfort and moisture management and balanced the slim cut sleeves nicely, while the tight elastic low profile cuffs and the secure high zip kept all the wind at bay. The collar is lined with a brushed fabric, so when it’s done up securely around the neck, we didn’t have any irritation from fabric rubbing, and the zipper guard keeps the closure protected.

The cut on the jacket is similar to Velocio's performance jerseys, so if you plan on wearing this over multiple layers we do recommend going up one size.

(Image credit: Velocio)

Concept Jersey Recycled fabrics paired with innovative technology and figure-flattering design RRP: $189 / €174 / £149 | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colours: Blue, Olive, Black | Materials: 86% recycled polyester, 14% elastane Flattering race fit Comfortable and breathable Zipper length Premium price tag

The Concept jersey is a truly technically focused jersey for hot weather riding. The low profile collar sits away from the neck, ensuring no fabric rubbing on any rides. This jersey is advertised as race fit and lives up to its category. Three different fabrics are used in the jersey; the main body and shoulders were slightly textured, while a membraneous breathable material was used throughout, including a more robust material on the back pockets, and a smooth offering over the back.

The pockets are well placed, with a protected zip pocket, and the bonded hems gave us a chafe-free ride. The zipper is actually protected/covered at the bottom waist area, a detail often overlooked.

Beyond the technical aspects, what really stood out on the jersey was how flattering it was. The use of black on the side panels and the shape of them created a brilliant illusion through the waist-to-hip area, which can be a sensitive fitting point, especially on curvier figures. The sleeves are long and snug without being too tight. It's priced on the premium side, but the value is there.

(Image credit: Velocio)

Trail Shorts Slim cut shorts for tearing up the dirt roads RRP: $159 / €149 / £129 | Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colours: Black Cherry, Navy, Charcoal, Olive | Materials: 79% Polyamide / 21% Elastane Cobrax slide for secure fit DWR coated Four-way stretch No liner

The trail shorts are a new take on the MTB “baggy” with a slim and stylish cut for both men and women, whilst having enough stretch and give for a full movement range on those trails. Designed with off-road in mind, these shorts feature two zip pockets for valuables and a DWR coating to shed water.

We really noticed the unique waist cinch on these, using a Cobrax slide, which makes sure that even if you are between sizes, the traditional button and zip aren’t a hindrance and make the micro-adjustments for sizing possible.

These shorts are unlined, but the brand does make a trail shorts liner for those who want padding underneath, and it is designed to fit together with these outers.

(Image credit: Velocio)

Tricolor Signature Sock Tri toned socks to coordinate with your kit RRP: $19 / €18 / £16 | Sizes: XS, S/M, L/XL | Colours: Army, Blue, Red, Gold | Materials: 97% Polyamide, 3% Lycra View at Velocio Unisex sizing Mesh forefoot Long length may not work with shorter legs

Built for summer riding, the Signature Sock is a refined ultra-lightweight sock made with ultrafine polyamide yarns and Lycra to help with the perfect fit.

The generous rise gives a cuff height of 16-20cm (2cm per size) from the heel and features a 2cm double welt (reinforced top band). The mesh across the top of the foot ensure excellent fit and high breathability. When we used these socks in the height of summer last year we noticed our feet stayed cool and comfortable against the hottest days, and relatively dry from sweat.

The style is cut on the long side, a great choice if you like a longer length sock. The Tricolor range features a fun and playful three-way colour on each set, to keep it coordinated from head to toe.