Tour de Suisse: time trial tech gallery

Image 1 of 60 The world champion on the road pairs his power meter ahead of his team's effort (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 60 French Pro Continental squad Direct Energie raced the team time trial on the new Wilier Turbine, disc brake-equipped TT bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 60 Direct Energie and Astana are two teams wearing helmets from Limar at the race (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 60 Team Sky are one of several teams who adopt aero oversocks for time trials (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 60 Each rider's bike is checked by UCI commisaires with a jig to ensure sizing regulations are met (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 60 Team Sky customised their race jerseys with each rider's name on the back for the 2018 season, the Castelli speedsuits get the same treatment (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 60 Many riders opted for 58T outer chainrings for the opening stage of Tour de Suisse, with the majority coming as a special order from Shimano (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 60 Kristoffer Halvorsen's Pinarello Bolide (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 60 Another massive chainring on display, this time on a LottoNL-Jumbo Bianchi (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 60 Steven Kruijswijk wears an ice vest to keep core body temperature down ahead of the start (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 60 The dotted material on Team Sky's Castelli speedsuits caused a stir at the opening time trial at last year's Tour de France, here you can see how the cut of the jersey is also considered for aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 60 EF-Drapac riders wear team issue POC Cerebal helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 60 Taylor Phinney regularly discusses his passion for yoga and spent several minutes ahead of the start stretching out his legs while others relaxed on chairs (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 60 The single-piece POC speedsuit is zipped up at the rear to keep the frontal area of the suit as aerodynamic as possible (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 60 Some riders, including Hugh Carthy of EF-Drapac use fragrant oils to help open their airways ahead of time trials (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 60 Filippo Zaccanti's De Rosa TT-03 (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 60 Each rider's bike is checked by UCI commisaires with a jig to ensure sizing regulations are met (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 60 Instead of having the handlebar extension Di2 switches facing inwards as designed, Chris Juul-Jensen of Mitchelton-Scott runs the switches facing downwards (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 60 While Aqua Blue Sport have been racing on 3T Strada bikes for regaular road stages, the team use Ridley Dean framesets for time trials (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 60 Bora-Hansgrohe had the new aero bike from Specialized on display, which was first seen last week at the Dauphine (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 60 EF Education First-Drapac continue to race on the Cannondale SuperSlice, although seem to be refraining from using the the disc brake version of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 60 Several riders from several different teams opt for HED H3 front wheels for their TT setups (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 60 Juul-Jensen then runs a small piece of handlebar tape on the back side of the switches (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 60 Likely as a cost cutting measure, Aqua Blue Sport use Shimano Ultegra Di2 derailleurs on their TT setups and opt for SRAM on their road bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 60 Most of the Aqua Blue Sport riders use Vision Metron aero cranksets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 60 More Shimano Ultegra Di2, this time on Merhawi Kudus of Dimension Data's bike (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 60 A look at the Cervelo P5 used by Dimension Data (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 60 An Aqua Blue Sport mechanic changes chainrings ahead of the team time trial start (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 29 of 60 Bahrain-Merida equipped their TT bikes with chainrings from French component specialists TA (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 30 of 60 Ion Izaguirre's Merida Warp (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 31 of 60 Steven Kruijswijk's speedsuit was once a long sleeve version, we can't help but feel a neater job could've been done in the tailoring here (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 32 of 60 A handful of riders poured water over their speedsuits at the start in an attempt to stay cool in the warm temperatures (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 33 of 60 Omar Fraile wears the new Oakley Flight Jacket glasses (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 34 of 60 Several time trial bikes, including the Argon 18 E-118 use a hinge steerer system as opposed to a traditional fork steerer (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 35 of 60 Michael Matthews nearly kicked over a UCI comissaire with his dynamic stretching at the stage start (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 36 of 60 Team Sunweb are another team to use aerodynamic oversocks (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 37 of 60 Cyril Gautier's Factor Slick (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 38 of 60 Stijn Vandenburgh had an unorthodox method of securing his SRM PC-8 head unit (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 39 of 60 Nathan Haas had minimal leg on show with extra high aero oversocks and long shorts on his speedsuit (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 40 of 60 BMC Racing use Giro Aerohead helmets for time trialling (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 41 of 60 Richie Porte prepares himself for the stage alongside his BMC Timemachine (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 42 of 60 Chris Juul-Jensen's Scott Plasma (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 43 of 60 A look at the Giant Trinity steerer system and hidden front brake (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 44 of 60 Greg Van Avermaet and his BMC Racing teammates wear watches from their sponsor TAG Heuer for podium presentations (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 45 of 60 Mollema's Trek was equipped with a 58T outer chainring (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 46 of 60 Peter Sagan opted for his 100% sunglasses over the integrated visor with the S-Works TT helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 47 of 60 The Oakley speedsuit used by Dimension Data appears to have a high-cut collar at the front of the suit (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 48 of 60 Philippe Gilbert and his Quick-Step Floors teammates were more riders to adopt ice jackets at the start (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 49 of 60 Tim Wellens uses an ice jacket and cool water to keep his body temperature down (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 50 of 60 The surface are on the shoulders and sleeves on the speedsuit are claimed to drastically improve aerodynamic performance (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 51 of 60 Mikel Landa and the Movistar team wore the new aero speeduit from Endura dubbed Drag2Zero (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 52 of 60 Nairo Quintana stretches out his quadriceps while seated ahead of the start (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 53 of 60 Fernando Gaviria wears the S-Works TT helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 54 of 60 Iljo Keisse's Specialized power meter had a fluro makeover for the stage (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 55 of 60 Movistar's Canyon Speedmax TT bikes have received the same blue fade paintjob as the team's road bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 56 of 60 Bora-Hansgrohe's Marcus Burghardt was the only rider to use a turbo trainer at the start line to continue his warm-up (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 57 of 60 Bauke Mollema's Trek Speed (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 58 of 60 BBB provides Groupama-FDJ with their road and time trial helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 59 of 60 More stretching, this time from Tim Wellens at the start (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media) Image 60 of 60 Richie Porte has customised his Fizik saddle to help keep in position while time trialling (Image credit: Josh Evans/Immediate Media)

The Tour de Suisse got underway on Saturday with an 18.3-kilometre team time trial in Frauenfeld. BMC Racing took the honours on the day with home favourite Stefan Küng taking the first leaders jersey of the nine-stage race. Ahead of each team setting off, Cyclingnews had a look at some of the tech on display at the Tour de France warm-up.

Despite rain forecast for the afternoon, the Swiss summer heat kept the rain at bay and temperatures rose close to 30-degrees Celsius. Keeping cool is crucial and riders from a number of teams donned ice vests on their way to the start line in an attempt to keep the core temperatures down, while others poured cool water over their heads, necks and skinsuits.

Team assistants and soigneurs were also on hand with coolers of cold drinks at the start and finish line and stockings filled with ice and placed under the speedsuit is another method to prevent overheating.

The rolling course included 190 metres of climbing and offered enough of a challenge to see some early splits between the GC contenders. Nothing other than full time trial bikes and equipment including helmets, clothing, disc wheels and aero cockpits were used.

BMC Racing clocked an average speed of more than 54km/h for the stage, largely in part to the 58-tooth chainrings they, and many other teams, adopted for the stage.

In pursuit of every last second, speedsuits are now the norm. Frequently tailored for individual pro riders, the speedsuits also use specialist technology to improve airflow over body parts and limbs. Dimension Data, EF Education First-Drapac and Team Sunweb use ribbed sleeves in an attempt to reduce drag on the arms, while Team Sky and Movistar use a textured material on the shoulder and upper arms with the same objective.

Teams will always push the UCI technical regulations to the limit in pursuit of seconds and aero oversocks are no different. UCI technical regulations state that socks must not extend above the middle of the leg, though several riders have perhaps pushed this regulation beyond the legal limit.

Each team uses turbo trainers outside their team bus ahead of time trials for extensive warm-ups, but then have to arrive at the start at least fifteen minutes ahead of their start time to allow UCI commisaires to check each rider's bike is legal. Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe) was the only rider who set up a turbo trainer at the start line to keep the blood flowing until minutes before the start. Other riders including Taylor Phinney, Tim Wellens, Michael Matthews and Nairo Quintana took the opportunity for some extensive stretching ahead of their efforts.

Depending on rider race programmes, time trialling days can come few and far between over the season. With this in mind, teams with smaller budgets may choose to save the best components for their more frequently used road bikes and Shimano Ultegra components were being used by several WorldTour and Pro Continental teams on their time trial bikes for the stage.

