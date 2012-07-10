Trending

Video: Tour de France Stage 9 highlights

Team Sky sets the standard in Besançon

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) put in a masterful performance in the 41.5km stage 9 time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bradley Wiggins (Sky) put in a stellar performance against the clock.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Reigning time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finished in 12th place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
French time trial champioin Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) finished an impressive fourth on the stage and reclaimed the best young rider jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) would finish third on the day behind the Sky duo of Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) faces a near two-minute deficit to make up on Bradley Wiggins after the stage 9 time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) is the picture of concentration en route to his second place finish.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky earned the top two places on the Stage 9 podium with Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome powering past the earlier benchmark set by Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan).

Reigning World Champion Tony Martin was not at his best, still carrying a broken wrist and so it was Cancellara whose time stood. In-form Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) got close, and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) closer still before the GC's big hitters came out to play.

 