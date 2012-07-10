Video: Tour de France Stage 9 highlights
Team Sky sets the standard in Besançon
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
Team Sky earned the top two places on the Stage 9 podium with Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome powering past the earlier benchmark set by Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan).
Reigning World Champion Tony Martin was not at his best, still carrying a broken wrist and so it was Cancellara whose time stood. In-form Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) got close, and Tejay Van Garderen (BMC) closer still before the GC's big hitters came out to play.
