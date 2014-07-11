Tour de France tech index page
All the best bikes, gear and other tech from the Tour de France
Each day during the 2014 Tour de France, Cyclingnews is bringing you a daily tech article thanks to BikeRadar. We've made it easy to keep up to date with all the articles and photo galleries so far by including them all in one easy to find place, right here.
Tour de France tech: Rui Costa's Merida Reacto KOM
Whether its Pro bikes features, galleries or news that you're after, Cyclingnews will have it all covered for the entirety of the Tour de France.
Click here to look through a select gallery from our tech articles so far.
Pro bike
Pro bike: Johan Vansummeren's Cervélo R5
One of the tallest riders in any race, 33-year-old Johan Vansummeren's (Garmin-Sharp) 197cm (6'5") frame manages to fit on to a stock 58cm Cervélo R5 frame. The frame's construction is unchanged from last season, but this glossy graphite and red paint finish is all new for the 2014 Tour de France, and should be available to buy in 2015.
Pro bike: Sylvain Chavanel's Scott Addict
Popular French rider Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) got a freshly painted one-off bike back in May that he's brought to the Tour de France. Painted in Switzerland by André Marty, the bike's design was created by Scott staffers with input from Chavanel.
Tour de France tech: Rui Costa's Merida Reacto KOM
World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) is racing the 2014 Tour de France on a Merida Reacto KOM, of which there are only three in existence.
Pro Bike: Trofimov's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX
Russian squad Katusha is debuting Canyon's new Aeroad CF SLX at the Tour de France with the notable difference between the team bike and stock the absence of the integrated bar/stem on the team machines.
Tour de France pro bike: Mark Cavendish's S-Works Venge
Cavendish was to ride a custom-painted Specialized S-Works Venge for the Tour de France. After previously riding a 52cm frame, Cav switched to a size 49cm frame with a 140mm stem to get low and long but after crashing on the first stage, it is unsure when the 'Manx Missisle' when next line up at a race with this bike.
Tour de France pro bike: Chris Froome's Pinarello F8
The reigning champion of the Tour de France, Chris Froome rolled roll off the start in Leeds, England aboard a new Pinarello Dogma F8 but he won't be able to find out of the aero bike would have delivered him to Paris in yellow.
Galleries
Tour de France tech: Inside BMC’s team bus
Modern road racing places many demands on professional riders, and team buses have evolved to take a central role within the sport. BikeRadar was given a tour of the newer of BMC's two buses, dating from 2011, by its full-time driver Matt Rompion, who gave us a guided tour.
Tour de France tech: Special gear for the cobbles of stage 5
Every year the Tour de France tackles a new route, but this year riders and fans were in for something special on stage 5 that tackled many cobblestone sections made famous by Paris-Roubaix which meant team mechanics were kept busy equipping riders with special bikes, tubulars and modifications.
Tour de France tech: The weird and the wonderful gallery
At the 2014 Tour de France we have seen all manner of unique modifications, as riders and teams seek to eke out the best performance, highest comfort and most information from their tools – while still remaining inside the UCI rules that govern the sport.
Tour de France tech: Preparing for the Tour
During the lead-up to the Tour de France, mechanics and riders invested hours to ensure their bikes and bodies were as finely tuned and ready to roll as possible.
News
Video: Trek Factory Racing team bus tour
Trek Factory Racing's press officer Tim Vanderjeugd as he takes us on a tour of the team's bus at the Tour de France.
Tour de France tech: 10th anniversary Rapha gear
On Monday in London after stage 3 of the Tour de France, Rapha celebrated its 10th anniversary with a party on The Mall, just steps from the finish where Marcel Kittel took his second stage win, releasing special-edition gear, including a Kings of Pain line and other, more Tour-specific T-shirts and Team Sky gear
Tour de France tech: Team Sky wearing new Kask Proton helmet
Team Sky throughout the Tour de France are wearing the new Proton helmet from Kask, the fourth lid that the Italian helmet manufacturer and Team Sky have developed in collaboration. Kask claim the helmet has one of the lowest drag coefficients of any ventilated helmet on the market, while maintaining a fast heat dissipation rate but is yet to release any wind tunnel testing results.
Tour de France tech: Cannondale lets animals loose on the Tour
For this year's Tour de France, UK artist Death Spray teamed up with Cannondale for provide animal-themed paintjobs for each of the team’s nine riders ranging from Peter Sagan’s Wolverine to Ted King’s Grizzly Bear and more.
Tour de France tech: Video cameras on bikes
For the first time in Tour de France history, race organizers have allowed action video cameras to be mounted on riders' bikes — and Shimano is leaping at the opportunity. Shimano CM-1000 cameras are mounted on bikes for Bianchi, Lampre-Merida, Orica-GreenEdge and, not surprisingly, Giant-Shimano. Team Cannondale had the Garmin Virb video camera on a couple of bikes with the Garmin logo covered over.
The videos are uploaded by race organiser ASO the next day.
Tour de France tech: Rotor Power LT spotted
Spanish crank manufacturer Rotor will soon have a left-crank-only power meter called the Power LT. At the 2014 Tour de France, Lampre-Merida riders are using Rotor cranks with Power2Max spider-based power meters and Rotor Power left cranks on their bikes
Tour de France tech: Bell Star Pro ventilated aero helmet launched
At the Tour de France, Bell Helmets launched its new Star Pro aero helmet, a convertible model where the rider can slide an internal cover open or closed with a finger, and claims it is the "the first-ever dual-purpose helmet", offering some aero advantage but with the ability to give more airflow when needed.
Ridley's new retro paint scheme for Lotto-Belisol
Ridley Bikes, the official bike partner of Lotto-Belisol, has just released details of its updated paint scheme in time for the Tour de France. The new paint brings gives the bikes a retro look to match the 2014 team kit. Both the team Helium SL and Noah FAST models will receive the new detailing.
