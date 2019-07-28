Tour de France review: Bernal, Thomas, Brailsford and Kruijswijk - Podcast

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) wears the yellow jersey at the start of stage 20 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The day after the final mountain stage of this year’s Tour de France, the riders and race caravan are heading to Paris with Egan Bernal in yellow and Geraint Thomas and Steven Kruijswijk rounding out the final podium.

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd’s of Leadville, we hear from a triumphant Dave Brailsford, Kruijswijk, Thomas, and Dan Martin.

Editor-in-Chief Daniel Benson and Features Editor Patrick Fletcher look back at the final stage in the Alps and discuss the how, where and why of Bernal’s win and Team Ineos’ seventh Tour title in eight years.

Geraint Thomas also opens up about his difficult year and his hopes for the future and Brailsford flicks on the power point to talk team strategy.

There’s also debate over whether Jumbo-Visma have what it takes to one day win the Tour and if leaving Dylan Groenewegen at home next season would give them a better chance.

Tour de France riders have their own story, of success and failure, and Dan Martin gives his reasoning as to why his race never really got going.

It’s our last podcast from this year’s Tour de France so we also talk highlights and lowlights, including Pinot, Alaphilippe, hotels, Patrick Lefevere, Bardet and dinners at McDonald’s.

