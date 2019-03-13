Cervelo unveil new P5 time trial bike

Image 1 of 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Team Sunweb on the new Cervelo P5 TT bike on the opening stage of the 2019 UAE Tour in Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Team Sunweb) Image 3 of 3 Cervelo's new 2019 P5 time trial and triathlon bike (Image credit: Cervélo)

Cervélo have released new details on what they call their "worst best-kept secret": their new P5 time trial bike.

Team Sunweb have already ridden the new machine at the UAE Tour on the opening team time trial stage in Abu Dhabi, where the team finished second, and in the individual time trial at the recent Volta ao Algarve, with Søren Kragh Andersen taking second on the stage there.

Tom Dumoulin and his Sunweb teammates will use the bike again during the team time trial opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on Wednesday.

"It's always very challenging to make our bikes faster," said Lead Mechanical Designer Robert Pike in a video released by the Canadian company. But, that's exactly what they've done with the new P5, Cervélo say.

The new faster, lighter carbon frame is a completely new shape compared to the old P5 design, and Cervélo claim it has a 22 per cent stiffer head tube and is 26 per cent stiffer at the bottom bracket, while the new Speed Riser aerobar 'system' allows easy adjustment to find your most comfortable and/or aerodynamic position on the bike.

The new P5 is available in a disc-brake version only, with a frameset costing from US$5,000, a complete bike with Shimano Ultegra Di2 from US$7,500 and with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 from US$12,500.

"I'm really amazed by the stiffness and handling of the bike. It's super stiff and really nice in the corners. We tested it in the wind tunnel, and it's super fast. It's also one of the best-looking bikes in the peloton," said Sunweb's Kragh Andersen, who rode the bike to second place in the individual time trial on stage 3 of the Volta ao Algrave in late February.

"Cervélo have made the perfect combination of weight and aerodynamics, and also the stiffness you need for cornering," said Dumoulin in the launch video. "When I showed [the bike to] the other pro riders in my area, I could tell they were jealous."

The Dutch time-trial specialist will be joined by teammates including Kragh Andersen, Chad Haga and Nicolas Roche for Tirreno-Adriatico, where the riders will use their new P5 TT bikes for Wednesday afternoon's opening 21.5km TTT in Lago di Camaiore, and again a week later for the final stage: a 10.1km individual time trial around San Benedetto del Tronto.

Stiffer, faster, stronger, lighter and comfier

Cervélo don't hold back on claims for the new P5. The frameset is constructed using a new type of carbon layup and mould, which uses less carbon material – and so lighter – but also achieves desired strength and reliability. To meet these demands, different layups are used in various parts of the frame to cope with the specific demands on critical areas. As well as increasing strength and reducing weight, the new techniques result in a comfortable ride, according to Cervélo.

Through the new carbon layup, Cervélo also say they have improved head tube stiffness for better bike handling and steering, bottom bracket area stiffness for greater power transfer and vertical saddle stiffness for improved comfort while retaining pedalling efficiency.

Aerodynamics are one of the most important aspects of time trialling and as with all of Cervélo's current aero-specific bikes, the brand says they look to combine the rider and the bike as an integrated system, creating the smallest possible frontal area. Common aero bike design features such as truncated tubing and seat posts are included throughout the bike.

Cervélo have also applied for a patent for a new 'Speed Riser' system, which the brand say allows the cockpit to be adjusted to an 'infinite range of positions with a single tool'. The front end of the bike also achieves a clean design – and likely improved aerodynamics – through fully internal routing for the gear cables and brake hoses.

Frame sizes available: 48, 51, 54, 56, 58

Learn more from Cervélo here.