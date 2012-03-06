Tirreno-Adriatico Team Time Trial start order
Saxo Bank first to roll down at 2:50 pm CET
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Time
|1
|Team Saxo Bank
|14:50:00
|2
|Colombia - Coldeportes
|14:53:00
|3
|Garmin - Barracuda
|14:56:00
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|14:59:00
|5
|Katusha Team
|15:02:00
|6
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15:05:00
|7
|Sky Procycling
|15:08:00
|8
|Lotto Belisol Team
|15:11:00
|9
|Acqua & Sapone
|15:14:00
|10
|Radioshack-Nissan
|15:17:00
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15:20:00
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|15:23:00
|13
|Greenedge Cycling Team
|15:26:00
|14
|Lampre - ISD
|15:29:00
|15
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:32:00
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15:35:00
|17
|FDJ-Big Mat
|15:38:00
|18
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|15:41:00
|19
|Movistar Team
|15:44:00
|20
|Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15:47:00
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15:50:00
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|15:53:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy