Tirreno-Adriatico Team Time Trial start order

Saxo Bank first to roll down at 2:50 pm CET

Team Time Trial start order (All times in CET)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Time
1Team Saxo Bank14:50:00
2Colombia - Coldeportes14:53:00
3Garmin - Barracuda14:56:00
4Colnago - CSF Inox14:59:00
5Katusha Team15:02:00
6Farnese Vini - Selle Italia15:05:00
7Sky Procycling15:08:00
8Lotto Belisol Team15:11:00
9Acqua & Sapone15:14:00
10Radioshack-Nissan15:17:00
11AG2R La Mondiale15:20:00
12Astana Pro Team15:23:00
13Greenedge Cycling Team15:26:00
14Lampre - ISD15:29:00
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15:32:00
16Euskaltel - Euskadi15:35:00
17FDJ-Big Mat15:38:00
18Liquigas-Cannondale15:41:00
19Movistar Team15:44:00
20Omega Pharma-Quickstep15:47:00
21Rabobank Cycling Team15:50:00
22BMC Racing Team15:53:00