The ultimate cycling Christmas wishlist

Christmas is around the corner and pre-season training and preparations are well underway for most riders. As the professional teams and Cyclingnews alike prepare for the 2017 season, we have put together our ultimate Christmas wishlist.

Let us know what you would add in the comments section below.

We’re not all lucky enough to live with views of iconic mountain passes like the Stelvio in Italy or the Lacets de Montvernier in France, so why not indulge yourself in the next best thing.

Mountains: Epic Cycling Climbs, by Michael Blann examines the relationship between the sport of cycling and some of the most iconic climbs in Europe.

Coffee and cycling is a match made in heaven.

Built in Italy by Rocket Espresso Milano, this Rapha limited edition coffee machine is one of only two hundred.

Four-time Tour de France winners Team Sky have one in their mobile kitchen truck giving each rider their pre-race caffeine fix.

If a limited edition espresso machine wasn’t enough to start your ride, why not compliment it with a high-quality, machined espresso tamper.

Crafted by precision cycling component manufacturers Chris King in conjunction with the America Barista and Coffee School, the tamper is designed around the Chris King NoThreadSet headset and is available in a variety of colour and size options.

Founded in Italy in 1917, Silca were the first company to introduce pressure gauges to track pumps and built a reputation for high quality and durability over their near one-hundred year history.

Now owned by the former technical director of Zipp components, Silca have extended their range to offer a variety of tools and accessories.

HotChillee cycling eventsPrices start at £351

HotChillee offers ‘bucket list cycling events’ for any level of cyclist. With medical and mechanical support, rolling road closures and motorbike outriders, this is the closest you can get to feeling like a professional rider.

Events include riding the pavé of Paris-Roubaix, the French Alps, London to Paris and ‘Cape Rouleur’ in South Africa.

Why not record your cycling experiences in high quality 4K footage and relive the stunning scenery you visit.

The latest offering from GoPro features voice control so you don’t need to take your hands off your handlebars whilst descending Alpine passes.

The Omata is an analog chronograph cycling computer that displays speed, distance, ascent and time in retro style. At the same time the inside of the speedometer records your ride via GPS allowing you to upload your ride to Strava and check your personal bests.

The stunning design can add a real touch of class to your bike and is endorsed Fabian Cancellara.

Offering various internal compartments to keep your electronics, clean clothes and dirty kit separate, the Castelli Rolling Travel Bag is a welcome addition to any cyclist.

A telescopic handle and water resistant materials complete the bag to offer utility and style.

Made in Italy and featuring an iconic Campagnolo finish, the Campagnolo corkscrew is constructed from high quality materials and includes similar screws to those used on a Super Record crankset from the seventies.

The Power of the Bicycle$147 / £119 donation for one Buffalo bike

Team Dimension Data have partnered with the Qhubeka and World Bicycle Relief charities since their inception. Founded in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, World Bicycle Relief has distributed over 321,000 specifically designed and robust ‘Buffalo Bicycles’ around the world. The project has enabled children to travel to school, doctors and nurses to visit more patients and has promoted development in rural areas through the ability to travel with more goods to market.

The average commute to primary school in the UK and USA is 1.5 miles and 3.6 miles respectively. In rural Africa, a commute to school of 10 miles, by foot, is the norm. Enabling this journey by bicycle slashes travelling time and ensures a more productive time spent at school. The bicycle can also carry up to 100kg of cargo, is robust enough to withstand unpaved roads and easily maintained by locally trained mechanics. The result of this is local jobs and an increase in the amount of business a local trader can conduct by carrying more cargo.

Instead of buying a bike for your friend or relative, you could give one on their behalf to someone who could really use it. Donations can be made in any quantity, but $147 (£119) is enough to deliver a complete Buffalo bike. Learn more about World Bicycle Relief and the Buffalo Bike by following this link.