‘The deal is done’ - Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe has the wings to secure super team status

By Stephen Farrand
published

'With the arrival of Red Bull, we have big, big goals but the Tour de France isn't the only goal' says Ralph Denk

Red Bull athlete Anton Palzer of Bora-Hansgrohe
Red Bull athlete Anton Palzer of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull has been confirmed as the majority owner and title sponsor of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, and the energy drink branding will appear on the team’s clothing and equipment at the Tour de France in late June. 

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will have a bigger budget, better riders and an Under 23 development but not a women’s team in 2025, as it begins a long-term project to win the Tour de France and become the best team in the sport.   

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.