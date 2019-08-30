The Musette: Giro, Garmin and more

The Musette is Cyclingnews’ weekly look at some of the world’s best cycling gear. We’ll take a look at pro-level equipment, bikes and components, alongside some of the most desirable clothing and newest accessories in the sport.

Scroll down for a look at the Garmin Edge 530 - the latest in the line of performance GPS cycling computers, a pair of stunning Giro Imperial shoes that we've recently been putting through their paces, a nifty little tool that is getting a lot more use than we expected, and a race-ready jersey from British brand Chapeau!

Giro Imperial shoes

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Better known for its range of helmets, Giro has become a proponent of innovation in the cycling shoe market thanks to the brand's creative director, Eric Horton, who is single-handedly responsible for crafting some of the lightest, stiffest and most visually rousing shoes currently available from the American brand.

The Imperial marks Giro's most sophisticated shoe to date - both from a visual and performance perspective. Cloaked in a meld of cutting-edge materials the Imperials naturally have a premium feel about them, the textural fabrics and clever use of layering are both functional and aesthetically pleasing in application. At 215g per shoe they might be an attractive proposition for the gram counters but the twin-Boa dials are undoubtedly its biggest selling point - something the company has eschewed up until now.

Like the new-look Empire and Prolight Techlace shoes, the Imperials also feature an updated Easton EC90 SLX outsole and uppers made from lightweight, thermal-welded Teijin mesh material. Not only does this super-lightweight material add to the Imperial’s subtle and minimalist design cues, it also provides a combination of support and ventilation, too.

Our advice: try on a pair before splashing out. While the sizing is on par with Giro standards, the lightweight structure of the Teijin mesh has a propensity to flex and stretch so we'd suggest sizing down to ensure a tighter and more personal fit.

The Imperials are available in three colourways: black, white and red and will set you back a lofty £374.

Ryder Nut Cracker tool

Image 1 of 4 The Nut Cracker tool neatly stows a spare valve core, should you run into trouble at the road side (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 4 One of the many uses for this tool is the ability to tightly fasten a valve nut with ease (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 4 Its diminutive size makes it the perfect addition to your saddleback or tool roll, especially for those running tubeless (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 4 Quick and easy valve core removal makes the Nut Cracker a tool equally useful at home and at the road side (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Ryder has been headlining the news for its innovative cycling accessories of late, the most notable being the Slug Plug and Nut Cracker. Launched at Sea Otter this year, both accessories have been lauded by the global press for their ingenuity, convenience and compact dimensions.

It's the Nut Cracker however that has us intrigued and for all the right reasons. The Nut Cracker is Ryder's most impressive doohickey and one every cyclist - especially those who run tubeless setups - should consider keeping in their saddle bag or pouch. Overlooked by many the Nut Cracker is that one tool that can save your ride or at least keep you from calling an Uber should you ever face a broken valve or blocked valve core on the side of the road or trail.

Diminutive in size the Nut Cracker has myriad functionality - dual-sided in application, it can loosen and remove tubeless wheel nuts and valve cores as well as double up as a brake pad spreader. Furthermore, it also houses a spare core within the tool body - very nifty indeed. Not only does the Nut Cracker weigh just 8 grams, to top it off, it will set you back just £9.99. Look out for the full review on Cyclingnews.com soon.

Find your local dealer via Ryder Cycling

Chapeau! Etape jersey

Image 1 of 4 The Chapeau! Etape jersey is a premium, race-ready jersey with a classy minimalist aesthetic (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 4 Neat details such as this exclamation mark logo on the rear zip add to the classy feel (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 4 This, the carbon grey colourway features a contrasting pink chest logo (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 4 This rear-pocket logo is reflective to improve rider safety in low-light conditions (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

'Chapeau' might literally translate from French to the word ‘hat’, but its connotations extend far beyond simple headwear. It is a term used within cycling to assert respect for a fellow rider's effort or achievement. Chapeau, is a verbal tip of the cap.

Chapeau! is a quintessentially British brand, manufacturing premium quality kit aimed at all types of road cyclist. The Etape jersey is aimed at those who like to look fast and go faster.

It features a race-ready fit, lightweight construction, and a minimalist yet premium aesthetic, with subtle and effective details throughout, such as Chapeau! branding on the zippers. One of the standout features of the Etape are the five rear pockets, which provide smaller spaces but neatly separate your valuables.

Priced at £109.99, the Etape is on the premium end of the scale, but on the face of it, looks like a real challenger for inclusion in our list of best cycling jerseys.

You can find your local dealer, or buy online at Chapeau.cc

Garmin Edge 530

Image 1 of 3 The Garmin Edge 530 is a feature rich GPS computer suitable for cyclists of all discipline (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 3 The screen clarity is second-to-none and information is easy to read in all light conditions (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 3 Clean lines and quality construction give the new Garmin Edge range a real premium finish (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The Garmin Edge 530 is the latest in the line of Garmin's range of feature-rich GPS enabled cycling computers. Launched back in April this year along with the touchscreen Edge 830.

It made it into our list of the nine best cycling computers for 2019, and although initial set up was fiddly, the Edge 530's deep catalogue of features, for both road cyclists and mountain bikers alike, makes it a worthy inclusion.

The performance metrics available within the Garmin Edge 530 are astounding, it covers everything from FTP and TSS to training load focus, giving you a simple overview of your training load and enables you to log your progress, whether training outside or on an indoor turbo trainer.

One feature we're excited about is the new integration with Trailforks. We're road cyclists at heart, but with the ever-growing popularity of gravel, and with the cyclocross season around the corner, we're looking forward to finding some blue trails and pretending we're Mathieu van der Poel.

Next week, a special edition of the Musette will be brought to you from Eurobike 2019. We'll bring you all the stunning new tech, along with all the weird and wonderful creations we encounter.

