The latest tech from US cyclo-cross nationals - Gallery

Image 1 of 30 Katie Compton's custom painted Trek Boone. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 2 of 30 Stephen Hyde has three custom painted Super Xs. Red, white and blue. He started his championship ride on this white one. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 3 of 30 Gage Hecht's Moots with Pan American Champ color accents. One of several bikes on the front row hand made in the US (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 4 of 30 This is what 11.5 PSI looks like. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 5 of 30 Ellen Noble's Horst Engineering toe spikes. Maybe the only equipment choice that mattered on this course. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 6 of 30 Regardless of equipment choices, mud build-up made pitting every half lap mandatory (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 7 of 30 Toe spikes were a necessary but not sufficient requirement for the elite races. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 8 of 30 Sunny Gilbert's rode (and pushed) this Van Dessel Full Tilt Boogie to a silver medal in the women's elite race. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 9 of 30 Sunny Gilbert's Van Dessel (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 10 of 30 Sunny Gilbert's husband/mechanic Doug custom drilled her frame for internal cable routing. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 11 of 30 Curved chainstays on Jeremy Powers' Fuji (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 12 of 30 The head badge on Anthony Clark's Squid CX (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 13 of 30 Anthony Clark's custom painted Squid with matching seatpost and saddle (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 14 of 30 Everyone in the elite races ran mud tires. Literally. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 15 of 30 Bar tape all the way to the stem and custom housing on Katie Compton's Trek Boone (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 16 of 30 Adam Myerson's drilled Ritchey stem. If you want to run cantilever brakes, be prepared to work for it. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 17 of 30 Adam Myerson's TRP cantilever brakes outfitted with Swiss Stop pads (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 18 of 30 Gage Hecht's bike was outfitted with a 46/35 double front chainring. Unknown whether the 46 saw his chain again after the holeshot. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 19 of 30 Stephen Hyde ran Vittoria's Terreno Wet tires. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 20 of 30 Forty-four-tooth single chainring set-up for Stephen Hyde. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 21 of 30 A USA Cycling official checks for motors on the start line (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 22 of 30 Dan Chabanov's custom lugged steel Richard Sachs. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 23 of 30 TRP cantilever brakes on Dan Chabanov's Richard Sachs bike. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 24 of 30 Kerry Werner's Kona Super Jake. Most Shimano riders were on double chainrings but the course offered few opportunities to use the big ring (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 25 of 30 Kerry Werner's mom is a machinist by trade. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 26 of 30 Jeremy Powers' FMB Super Mud tires mounted to ZIPP Firecrest 303s (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 27 of 30 Top tube detail on a otherwise all stock Super X for Katie Keough (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 28 of 30 Kaitie Keough's Cannondale Super X. Most riders went with a standard 12-28 or 12-32 cassette. (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 29 of 30 Stephen Hyde's race-winning Cannondale (Image credit: Ethan Glading) Image 30 of 30 No zip ties here. Compton's husband Mark Legg is renowned for his attention to detail. (Image credit: Ethan Glading)

The USA Cycling Cyclo-Cross National Championships last week in Louisville, Kentucky, provided a perfect testing ground for the latest tech in the off-road winter discipline. The grassy mud churned up on the rain-soaked course at Joe Creason Park after a full week of non-championship and age-graded racing put a stress test on the riders, their machines and the team mechanics.

Photographer Ethan Glading was on hand in Louisville for Cyclingnews to catch some of the newest - and not-so-new - gear being employed to help conquer the muck during Sunday's championships events, where Katie Compton won an astonishing 15th consecutive title, and Stephen Hyde captured his third in a row.

Among the younger competitors, Spencer Petrov took the men's U23 race, and Clara Honsinger claimed the women's U23 event, which featured riders aged 17-22.