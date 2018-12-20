The latest tech from US cyclo-cross nationals - Gallery

Bits and gadgets from last weekend's championship races in Louisville
The USA Cycling Cyclo-Cross National Championships last week in Louisville, Kentucky, provided a perfect testing ground for the latest tech in the off-road winter discipline. The grassy mud churned up on the rain-soaked course at Joe Creason Park after a full week of non-championship and age-graded racing put a stress test on the riders, their machines and the team mechanics.
Photographer Ethan Glading was on hand in Louisville for Cyclingnews to catch some of the newest - and not-so-new - gear being employed to help conquer the muck during Sunday's championships events, where Katie Compton won an astonishing 15th consecutive title, and Stephen Hyde captured his third in a row.
Among the younger competitors, Spencer Petrov took the men's U23 race, and Clara Honsinger claimed the women's U23 event, which featured riders aged 17-22.
