The 2010 Giro: Each week in pictures

With the dust settled on the year's first Grand Tour, Cyclingnews presents a three-part feature that captures each week of the event and displays some of the race's best images, captured throughout Holland and Italy.
In this third part we look at the final week, which saw Ivan Basso make his decisive move on the slopes of Monte Zoncolan before landing another killer blow upon his opponents with a successful thrust up the famed Mortirolo. Regardless of their efforts on the Gavia the next day, Basso had done enough to secure victory in the 2010 Giro d'Italia.
Only in the final two days of the race did it become clearer as to who the winner may be, testament to Angelo Zomegnan's route, the field and the spirit of the event. Roll on 2011!
He put a gallant fight and a shattered Cadel Evans finished second on stage 15 (above).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy