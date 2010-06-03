The 2010 Giro: Each week in pictures

Image 1 of 11 A tired Evans had no match for Basso on the climb but still came home in second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 Ivan Basso on his way to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) on the podium of Plan de Corones (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) did plenty well to hold onto his overall lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Damien Monier (Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne) can't believe that he's won a stage at the Giro. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 11 Andre Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) celebrates his victory in the Giro's 18th stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Ivan Basso gives thumbs up to the fans. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Gilberto Simoni gave his fans one last performance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Matt Lloyd on the hunt for mountain points (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) kisses his trophy (Image credit: Sirotti)

The 2010 Giro d'Italia was a spectacular feast of intriguing cycling, with intense competition and mystery until the very last days. Every week was difficult for different reasons, which kept fans on the edge of their seat until the end.

With the dust settled on the year's first Grand Tour, Cyclingnews presents a three-part feature that captures each week of the event and displays some of the race's best images, captured throughout Holland and Italy.

In this third part we look at the final week, which saw Ivan Basso make his decisive move on the slopes of Monte Zoncolan before landing another killer blow upon his opponents with a successful thrust up the famed Mortirolo. Regardless of their efforts on the Gavia the next day, Basso had done enough to secure victory in the 2010 Giro d'Italia.

Only in the final two days of the race did it become clearer as to who the winner may be, testament to Angelo Zomegnan's route, the field and the spirit of the event. Roll on 2011!

A grimacing Ivan Basso made his move on the slopes of Monte Zoncolan during stage 15 (above).

He put a gallant fight and a shattered Cadel Evans finished second on stage 15 (above).

Caisse d'Epargne's David Arroyo managed to hold onto the maglia rosa following a tough uphill time trial on the Plan de Corones (above) which was won by the experienced Stefano Garzelli (below).

Cofidis' Damien Monier can't believe he's just taken his maiden pro victory at the Giro d'Italia and was shattered from the effort (above). The Frenchman won stage 17 in Peio Terme.

It took until stage 18, but André Greipel finally got the win he was after... and he was understandably ecstatic (above).