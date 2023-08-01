Subscribe to Cyclingnews for the UCI World Championships

The first edition of the combined 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will take place from August 3 - 13, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The '11-day mega event' will bring together 13 different cycling World Championships, across at least six different locations around Glasgow and southern Scotland. The event will award rainbow jerseys for road racing, time trials, track, BMX, indoor cycling and para-cycling.

The UCI will duplicate the unified World Championships every four years before each Summer Olympic Games.

The 2023 UCI Road World Championships is the 96th edition of the event, first contested 102 years ago for amateurs in 1921. For the second year in a row, 13 rainbow jerseys will be awarded with the U23 women competitions taking place within the elite women's road race and time trial. The U23 women will have their own races on the schedule from 2025.

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) pulled off a spectacular late attack and won the elite women's road race while Belgian Remco Evenepoel soared to a spectacular solo victory at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships. In the time trial, Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) picked up her second straight elite gold, and the third of her career, and Norway's Tobias Foss took a stunning victory in the elite men's race against the clock.

The 2023 road races in Scotland will finish with the Glasgow City Circuit, a 14.3km urban circuit that includes several short climbs before finishing at George Square. The junior women and junior men will race five and nine laps respectively of the Glasgow City Circuit. The men’s road race starts in Edinburgh and the under-23 men’s and women’s road races start in Loch Lomond.

The time trial events will be held on a circuit that starts and finishes in Stirling to the north of Glasgow, with only the Team Relay time trial held in Glasgow.

The UCI Road World Championships will move to Zurich, Switzerland in 2024 and the 2025 host is Kigali, Rwanda.

Near the top of the Crow Road in the Camspie Fells in Scotland, a critical climb in the World Championship Road Races in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four of the Cyclingnews team will be in Glasgow for the World Championships this year, sharing the workload between them, with vital support from the rest of the Cyclingnews team in Europe, North American and Australia.

Cyclingnews will provide full live coverage of the major races, with 24-hour rolling news.

Cyclingnews will also produce regular race analysis features and detailed stage reports, alongside stunning premium image galleries and longread ad-lite premium features.

Philippa York and other expert columnists will provide unique insight and context into the inside of the race to help you understand the dynamics behind the general classification and key jersey battles.

Visit our World Championship hub page for more information on this year's race and please join Cyclingnews for the greatest race in the 2023 cycling season.

