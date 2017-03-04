Strade Bianche tech - Gallery

Image 1 of 42 Team Sky mechanics clean down the drivetrains (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 42 Alex Howes and Tom Skujins were the only riders on disc brakes at the Strade Bianche (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 42 The BMC mechanics had the bikes clean in no time (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 42 The components are almost indistinguishable (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 42 Team Sky's new Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 42 Jens Keukeleire's drivetrain post race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 42 Androni-Giacotelli's Bottechias were equipped with mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 42 A closer look at the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 42 Team Sky had both Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 and 9100 series wheels at the race with Kwiatkowski, who won the race, the only rider on the new 9100 series (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 42 Salvatore Puccio was the only Team Sky rider to race with the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 cranks. They were also equipped with a Stages powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 42 Nippo Vini Fantini's De Rosa (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 42 The white dirt completely covered the bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen's Cervelo R5 post race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 42 Matteo Trentin's drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 42 Greg Van Avermaet's BMC post race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 42 One of LottoNl-Jumbo's Bianchi post-race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 42 The Bora-Hansgrohe bikes after the race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 42 Post and pre washed Shimano Dura-Ace wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 42 Diego Rosa's Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 42 Nathan Hass experienced a broken rear derailleur in the closing stages of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 42 The BMC mechanics wash down the bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 42 Strangely located sprint shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 42 The new and old Shimano Dura-Ace shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 24 of 42 Edvald Boasson Hagen rode the new Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 25 of 42 Guess who this bike belongs to? (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 26 of 42 Canyon//SRAM's eye catching race bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 27 of 42 The Bora-Hansgrohe mechanics were working well ahead of the race start (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 28 of 42 Peter Sagan's disc bike was left alone at the team hotel (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 29 of 42 S-Works Turbo 26mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 30 of 42 Peter Sagan uses a masked Zipp stem as opposed to the PRO component stem his teammates use (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 31 of 42 Bora-Hansgrohe's bikes ahead of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 32 of 42 The seatpost is marked for ease of setup (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 33 of 42 Boasson Hagen raced with a 54T outer chainring (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 34 of 42 Nathan Hass' Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 35 of 42 The majority of the Trek-Segafredo team rode Trek Madones (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 36 of 42 Trek-Segafredo were equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 levers and derailleurs, but 9070 cranksets (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 37 of 42 Alex Howes ran 160mm rotors on the front and 140mm on the rear (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 38 of 42 Standard issue Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres for Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 39 of 42 Fabio Aru scrubbed out the S-Works Turbo labelling on his tubular tyres, Astana usually ride Schwalbe (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 40 of 42 The UCI doing their usual motor doping checks ahead of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 41 of 42 Neutral service Pinarello Dogmas (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 42 of 42 Several riders rode 28mm tyres, but the consensus was 25mm (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) rode to his second victory in the 11th edition of the Strade Bianche on Sunday, the first time the race has had WorldTour status. The weather played its part in the day's proceedings, with several key riders crashing and 79 abandoning the race altogether.

Despite having 62km of the famous white gravel sections, the majority of the peloton rode with standard race bikes with the usual 25mm width tubular tyres. The eventual winner of the race, Michel Kwiatkowski, was the sole rider on the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series wheelset. The remainder of the peloton were riding on a mix of Shimano Dura-Ace C35 and C50 wheelsets.

Much of the Trek-Segafredo team were equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 shifters and mechs for the race, although still equipped with 9000 series cranksets.

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) rode into 31st place on the day despite destroying his rear derailleur in a sprint for the minor placings, but he grabbed vital WorldTour points and resorted to clinging onto an FDJ team car for the short trip back to the team buses. Haas' teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen rode the race on the new Cervelo R5, first seen at the Dubai Tour and with a 54T outer chainring despite the rolling Tuscan countryside.

Cannondale-Drapac's Alex Howes and Tom Skujins were the only riders on the day racing with disc brakes. Despite the recent controversy surrounding the mixed use in the peloton, the duo rode Cannondale SuperSix Evos equipped with 160mm disc rotors on the front and 140mm disc rotors on the rear.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see the WorldTour peloton's bikes before and after the famous Tuscan sterrati.