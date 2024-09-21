State of the nation: Analysing USA Cycling's 2024 Road World Championships teams

By
published

Chloe Dygert, Kristen Faulkner lead the nation's hopes for rainbows

USA&#039;s contenders for the World Championships: Matteo Jorgenson, Kristen Faulkner, Brandon McNulty and Chloe Dygert
USA's contenders for the World Championships: Matteo Jorgenson, Kristen Faulkner, Brandon McNulty and Chloe Dygert (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) and Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) might be the overwhelming favourites for the elite men's rainbow jersey at the UCI Road World Championships, but USA Cycling has put together a diverse team of talent including Olympic gold medalist Kristen Faulkner with real chances to win titles in other fields. 

History

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.