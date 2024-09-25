State of the nation: Analysing the Netherlands' 2024 Road World Championships teams

By
published

Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering and Marianne Vos give the Dutch squad rainbow potential

2024 Road World Championships: Demi Vollering during the elite women&#039;s TT
2024 Road World Championships: Demi Vollering during the elite women's TT (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Dutch arrive at the UCI Road World Championships as one of the most dominant nations in the sport and both elite men and elite women will field powerful teams, potential rainbow jersey winners and medal contenders in the road racing events held on the final weekend of the 10-day event on September 28-29 in Zurich.

Demi Vollering is the only rider from the Dutch team to secure a medal at these world championships so far, earning silver in the individual time trial behind gold medal winner Grace Brown from Australia.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.