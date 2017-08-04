Sepp Kuss' stage 3 Tour of Utah time trial bike
Merckx-style TT required standard road bike set ups for the riders
Rally Cycling's 22-year-old climbing sensation Sepp Kuss finished second on the second stage of the Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah and earned the race lead behind BMC's Brent Bookwalter.
Kuss got to wear the yellow top for just one stage and then ceded the jersey to teammate Rob Britton, who won the 9km stage 3 uphill time trial by 13 seconds over Serghei Tvetcov (Jell Belly-Maxxis) and 26 seconds over Gavin Mannion (UnitedHealthcare).
Kuss finished 17th on the stage, 1:04 behind Britton, and dropped to 10th overall, but the Durango, Colorado, native is well-placed in the overall with two big GC days still to come on Saturday and Sunday.
Fr the stage 3 time trial, all riders were required to ride standard road bikes with no aero gear, so Kuss' Diamondback Podium was decked out as light as possible for the hill climb. Aside from helmets, wheels were the main choice riders had to work with, and Kuss opted for the HED Stinger 3 on the rear and the Stinger 5 on the front. Britton, on the other hand, rode Stinger 5s front and back.
Kuss' 54cm frame is equipped in SRAM Red 22 gruppo set up with an 11-25 cog. Kuss uses HED Grand Tour handlebars and a Pro Turnix saddle. Speedplay pedals connect Kuss to the drivetrain, and Kenda tires hook him up to the road.
Click or swipe throughout he gallery above to get a look at Kuss' bike.
Frame: Diamondback Podium (54 cm)
Fork: Diamondback
Headset: FSA
Stem: Length 120 HED Grand Tour
Handlebar: 44cm HED Grand Tour
Tape: SRAM
Front brake: SRAM RED 22
Rear brake: SRAM RED 22
Brake levers: SRAM Red
Front derailleur: SRAM Red 22
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 22
Shift levers: SRAM Red 22
Cassette: SRAM X-Glide 1190, 11-25
Chain: SRAM RED 22
Crankset: SRAM RED 22
Bottom Bracket: SRAM
Pedals: Speedplay Zero
Wheelset: HED Stinger 5
Wheel rear: HED Stinger 3
Front tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Rear tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Saddle: Pro Turnix
Seatpost: HED Grand Tour
Bottle cages: Arundel Carbon
Computer: Lezyne Super GPS
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.8m
Rider's weight: 62.1 kg
Saddle height from BB: 73.1cm
Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 51.6cm
Total bicycle weight: 6.82kg
