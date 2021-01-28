Sarah Gigante's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Disc
We take a look at the bike that carried the Aussie to the GC win and the Santos Festival of Cycling
The 2021 Tour Down Under was a bit different for more reason than one. The field was made up of mostly domestic pros, with Team Bike Exchange fielding a Men's and Women's squad, and a Garmin Australia National Team comprising other WorldTour riders who happened to be home for the Aussie summer. It was also the first time a Queen of Willunga has been crowned, with 20-year old TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank rider Sarah Gigante earning the accolade in addition to winning two of the four stages and taking the overall GC in the process.
- Shimano's neutral service bikes: What's under the blue paint?
- Richie Porte's new Pinarello Dogma F12
- Best road bikes
Gigante is a rising star in the women's peloton having won both the Australian Road and Time Trial National Championships and riding herself to second place in the eSports World Champs, among many other accolades.
In her second year with the TIBCO SVB squad, Gigante will be well acquainted with her Cannondale SuperSix Evo, and it appears the Melbournian is still riding the same bike as last year. Running a mixed Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra mechanical drivetrain, Gigante's chainrings most definitely have a few miles on them. Paired with her Wahoo Elemnt is a 4iiii Precision Pro dual-sided power meter, and an Ultegra front mech wrangles the chain across the 53/39T chainrings.
At the back, an Ultegra derailleur is bolted to the same pink anodised direct-mount derailleur hanger as seen on the EF Education-Nippo Cannondale team bikes. More robust than the standard OEM hangers, the direct mount version is said to provide more precise shifting and make wheel changes easier for mechanics in a rush on the side of the road.
Gigante's cockpit is based around a set of FSA K-Force bars attached to an FSA SL-K SCR Stem with Ultegra hydraulic levers. With a standard bar and stem setup instead of a one-piece integrated version, the cable and brake lines are out in the open; however, the mechanic has avoided a rat's nest without the need for even a single length of shrink wrap.
Given the young Aussie's climbing prowess, it's no surprise she's using a set of Shimano Dura-Ace C40s, which are finished in 25C Vittoria Corsa tubulars.
Gigante's touchpoints come courtesy of Prologo with her bars wrapped in OneTouch 2 tape, and her seating arrangements come in the form of a Dimension CPC saddle, complete with the grippy panels and Nack carbon rails.
With the vast majority of teams in the men's and women's peloton using bottle cages provided by either the team's bike sponsor, Tacx or Elite, the Arundel Mandible cages are a rarity in the WorldTour these days.
Tech Specs: Sarah Gigante's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Disc
- Frameset: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod Disc
- Front brake: Shimano Ultegra R8000 Hydraulic disc,
- Rear brake: Shimano Ultegra R8000 Hydraulic disc
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Ultegra R8000 Hydraulic Dual Control Lever
- Front derailleur: Shimano Ultegra R8000
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Ultegra R8000
- Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-30T
- Chain: Shimano Ultegra
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace Hollowtech II w/ 4iiii Precision Pro power meter
- Bottom bracket: FSA PF30
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C40
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Graphine 2.0 25mm
- Handlebars: FSA K-Force
- Handlebar tape: Prologo OneTouch 2.0
- Stem: FSA SL-K SCR
- Computer: Wahoo Elemnt
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Saddle: Prologo Dimension CPC
- Seat post: HollowGram 27 SL Knot
- Bottle cages: Arundel Mandible
- Rider height: 1.65 m
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.