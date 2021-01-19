Will Barta's brand-new Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Disc

Following a strong season with the now-defunct CCC Team, American rider Will Barta has traded bright orange, for the purple and magenta colourway of EF Education-Nippo. The change in jersey also means a new bike, and Barta has swapped his Giant TCR for a Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-MOD. The 25-year-old American is riding a Size 51 in the new frame and this year’s bike has a 7mm shorter top tube (528mm), 6mm higher frame stack (534mm), and 5mm less reach (378mm).

The Vision bars don't integrate into the Cannondale frame quite as cleanly as the Knot cockpit and leave some cables exposed (Image credit: Will Barta)

The SuperSix Evo comes stock with a one-piece integrated bar and stem, though the Boise, Idaho native is running Vision's Metron 5D bars instead, which are 400mm wide and have a 130mm integrated stem with no spacers underneath. Both bars are designed to hide the cables from the wind, but the ports on the Vision cockpit don’t quite line up with the holes in the SuperSix EVO frame, so they emerge from the bottom of the stem before heading into the headtube — shrink-wrapped together, of course. The cherry on top to complete Barta's cockpit is a Garmin Edge 1030 Plus - one of the best cycling computers currently used in the pro peloton.

EF is again riding a mix of Shimano and FSA drivetrain components for 2021. At the back is an 11-30T cassette and a Dura-Ace Di2 derailleur bolted to a flashy pink anodised direct-mount derailleur hanger. Pro teams have been using these for a few years now as they create a stiffer platform over the stock hangers and are said to improve shifting accuracy and make lightning-fast wheel changes easier on the mechanics.

Barta is running a mix of Dura-Ace and FSA drivetrain components, along with a Power2Max power meter and nifty pink direct-mount derailleur hanger (Image credit: Will Barta)

At the front 53/39T FSA chainrings are paired to Cannondale’s svelte SISL2 Hollowgram cranks and a Power2Max NGeco power meter finished with pink and purple decals.

Another swap from last season comes in the form of pedals. CCC was spinning Shimano Dura-Ace, while EF is again pushing Speedplay lollipops for the 2021 season. Barta is using the single-sided Zero Aero pedals, which see the cleat interface on the top and a dimpled profile on the bottom, which, when combined with the brand’s Walkable Cleat, is claimed to decrease drag by reducing frontal surface area.

The Corsa Control are still one of Vittoria's handmade tyres, but they offer a bit more puncture protection (Image credit: Will Barta)

Rolling stock comes in the form of Vision's Metron 55 SL clinchers, which are finished in Vittoria 25mm Corsa Control tube-type tires and Dura-Ace rotors (160mm front and 140mm rear). Compared to the Corsa tubulars he’ll be riding on race day, the Corsa Control has textured shoulder tread said to add grip on slippery surfaces — a wise choice given the snow on the ground. The tread is also a bit thicker for added puncture protection, and the 320 TIP Corespun K casing has kevlar reinforcement.

The touchpoints come courtesy of Prologo with the Nago Evo saddle providing the seating arrangements and Barta’s bars wrapped in the brand’s OneTouch 2 Tape.

Tech Spec: Will Barta's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Disc