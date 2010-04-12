Roubaix tech: Cancellara's race winning rig

Image 1 of 122 Omega Pharma-Lotto riders were supplied with team-only 28mm-wide tubular tires from Continental. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 122 The fat seat stays on Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) Eddy Merckx is a strong contrast relative to the spindly used by many manufacturers today. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 122 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) used Ambrosio Nemesis box-section aluminum tubular rims today. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 122 A Deda Elementi Superzero carbon fiber seatpost is secured within the stout-looking seat cluster on Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) Eddy Merckx. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 122 Rabobank hoped team leader Lars Boom would land a high finish today but he only managed to secure 76th place after a tough day of racing. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 122 Tacx Taco aluminum cages were a popular choice today. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 122 The extra-long fork blades provide Rabobank's Giant TCR Advanced SLs with enough clearance under the crown to run fat tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 122 Clearance is similarly adequate out back as well. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 122 Rabobank riders were about evenly split between standard Shimano Dura-Ace 7900 and Di2. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 122 The internally routed wiring on Rabobank's Giant TCR Advanced SLs exited quite cleanly here. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 122 The rear derailleur wire on the Rabobank Giants exits right at the end of the chain stay. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 122 Tweaked dropouts on Rabobank's special Giant frames effectively lengthen the chain stays and add tire clearance up near the seat stay bridge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 122 The standard Giant TCR Advanced SL fork legs are cut a bit longer to gain more tire clearance under the crown. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 122 Giant provided the Rabobank riders with the same formula TCR Advanced SL that they used last year. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 122 Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) Eddy Merckx includes a custom chain watcher. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 122 Just a shade of extra tire clearance was built into Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) Eddy Merkcx. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 122 Leif Hoste (Omega Pharma-Lotto) eventally came in eighth in this year's Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 122 Milram mechanics added a zip-tie to the riders' Tacx cages to get a tighter fit. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 122 Milram riders used their usual Focus Izalco machines instead of the Mares 'cross bikes they had prepared in case of bad weather. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 122 Milram team mechanics add a zip-tie to ensure the Garmin Edge 500 computers don't rattle out of their mounts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 122 Milram's carbon forks have reasonably good clearance at the fork for their fat tubular tires. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 122 Milram rider Niki Terpstra set off from Compiegne with a lugged steel fork mounted to the front of his Focus Izalco. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 122 Clearance around the tire was pretty good for Niki Terpstra's (Milram) lugged steel fork. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 122 As the standard Focus Izalco fork uses a tapered steerer, a big reducer is needed to fit Niki Terpstra's (Milram) lugged steel fork. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 122 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) ran double-wrapped bars on his Eddy Merckx. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 122 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) ran typically tight gearing on his Eddy Merckx on his way to fifth place today. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 122 Tom Boonen's (Quick Step) Eddy Merckx fork was built with a little extra clearance to fit bigger tubular tires. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 28 of 122 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) passed over his Belgian national champion bike in favor of this one, which was specially built with extra tire clearance at both ends. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 29 of 122 We still haven't found out where European mechanics find these little rubber bits to protect the frame's paint from housing rub. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 30 of 122 The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 wiring harness enters Rabobank's Giant frames underneath the top tube. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 31 of 122 Rabobank's special Paris-Roubaix Giant TCR Advanced SLs are hard to spot relative to the standard version so mechanics mark them with decals. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 32 of 122 Spoke washers on Rabobank's rear hubs prevent excess movement in the flange to reduce stress on the spoke elbows - and reduce the chance of breakage. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 33 of 122 Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) bike was all black save for a couple of Specialized logos and this badge on the top tube. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 34 of 122 The machine that Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) used to win his second Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 35 of 122 Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) was running an unmarked chain in today's race. Looks to us to be some other SRAM chain prototype with carved-out inner as well as outer links. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 36 of 122 Having enough spare wheels - and placing them at enough locations - along the course is one of the keys to winning Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 37 of 122 Skil-Shimano rider Robert Wagner ran double-wrapped tape on his PRO bars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 38 of 122 Skil-Shimano bicycle sponsor Koga provided the team with these custom Cobble Crosser rigs just for Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 39 of 122 Michelin doesn't offer tubulars to the public but it does make them special for teams on occasion. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 40 of 122 As the newest big team on the block, Team Sky's bus is not surprisingly one step above those of other teams. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 41 of 122 The ridged base tape on these FMB Paris-Roubaix Pro tubulars make them easier to mount and center. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 42 of 122 Though they didn't end up needing them, Team Sky riders could have used these snap-on covers for their Kask helmets. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 43 of 122 Saur-Sojasun's Jimmy Casper set off for Roubaix on this Gitane. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 44 of 122 The guide on Jimmy Casper's (Saur-Sojasun) Gitane outlined all of the cobbled sections. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 45 of 122 Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) bike was fitted with a SRAM PG-1070 cassette and PC-1091R chain. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 46 of 122 Grip tape is applied to the inside of the Tacx Tao Carbon cages on Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) Specialized 'Project Black' (surely a prototype for the upcoming S-Works Roubaix SL3) for a better hold on the bottles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 47 of 122 Rabobank was using relatively small 24mm-wide Vittoria tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 48 of 122 Radioshack team mechanics installed fully sealed Gore Ride-On cables on all of the Paris-Roubaix bikes for both derailleurs and brakes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 49 of 122 Team Radioshack opted for SRAM's more open PG-1070 cassette in case of mud. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 50 of 122 The slightly longer fork blades on Team Radioshack's modified Treks provided extra tire clearance under the fork crown and seat stay wishbone. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 51 of 122 One Radioshack rider also requested top-mount brake levers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 52 of 122 Team Radioshack's Sebastien Rosseler runs the levers quite high on his bars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 53 of 122 Team Radioshack ran modified Trek Madone 6 Series machines for this year's Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 54 of 122 Team Radioshack used traditional-style box-section aluminum tubular rims to provide a better ride across Paris-Roubaix's cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 55 of 122 Most Saxo Bank riders ran traditional box-section wheels while Fabian Cancellara ran Zipp 303s - even through the Arenberg forest. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 56 of 122 After the bike change debacle during the Ronde van Vlaanderen, Saxo Bank team mechanics installed red brake hoods on Matti Breschel's bike so they could pick it out more easily atop the team car. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 57 of 122 2010 Paris-Roubaix winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) runs these brake pads up front (Image credit: James Huang) Image 58 of 122 but SwissStop Yellow Kings in the back. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 59 of 122 Fabian Cancellara's (Saxo Bank) Specialized 'Project Black' prototype features internal cable routing - and gold anodized bits. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 60 of 122 Jimmy Casper's (Saur-Sojasun) Gitane fork was built with an alloy steerer tube. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 61 of 122 Canyon's relatively long head tubes find many Omega Pharma-Lotto team riders on aggressively angled stems and no spacers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 62 of 122 Vacansoleil riders tackled the brutal Paris-Roubaix course on these Batavus bikes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 63 of 122 HTC-Columbia's Scott Addicts in Paris-Roubaix feature more clearance and longer stays than usual. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 64 of 122 Bernhard Eisel's (HTC-Columbia) Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur shows some scars from a crash. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 65 of 122 HTC-Columbia is on slightly modified Scott Addicts for Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 66 of 122 The composite insert in Bernhard Eisel's (HTC-Columbia) fi'zi:k saddle should lend a little extra cushioning over the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 67 of 122 Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) is using Shimano's new satellite shifter on his Dura-Ace Di2 group. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 68 of 122 Now that's pro: Continental makes these tubulars just for the teams and doesn't even bother to create a real label for them. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 69 of 122 HTC-Columbia set off on a mix of carbon and alloy wheels. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 70 of 122 Euskaltel-Euskadi's Orbeas sported double-wrapped bars but only on the upper section. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 71 of 122 Generous helpings of electrical tape help keep the bottles in place on these Euskaltel-Euskadi bikes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 72 of 122 Euskaltel-Euskadi's Orbeas look totally stock with rather tight clearances around both the front and rear tires. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 73 of 122 Giant 27mm-wide Vittoria tubulars just barely fit in the Euskaltel-Euskadi Orbeas. Thankfully for them, it isn't likely to be an issue with the dry conditions. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 74 of 122 Long-reach brakes are needed to reach the rims on Francais des Jeux's Lapierres. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 75 of 122 These Lapierre S-Lites are similar to the ones Francais des Jeux has used in years past. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 76 of 122 Vittoria Pave Evo-CG tubulars sport extra protection between the rubber and casing plus a fine pattern on the tread for grip on the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 77 of 122 We're not entirely sure what wheels these are on the Cofidis bikes but they're not in the current Vision catalog. Tubular alloy rims with 'Vision' and 'Arenberg' decals, 'Vision'-etched alloy hubs - maybe we'll find out at Sea Otter? (Image credit: James Huang) Image 78 of 122 Acqua & Sapone riders set off aboard these Bottechias. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 79 of 122 Acqua & Sapone appears quite confident in these shallow-section Shimano Dura-Ace tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 80 of 122 Massive tire clearance on this BBox-Bouygues Telecom Colnago Cross Prestige. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 81 of 122 A common sight at Paris-Roubaix: double-wrapped bar and top-mount brake levers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 82 of 122 BBox-Bouygues Telecom riders were about evenly split between Colnago CX-1 and Cross Prestige frames. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 83 of 122 BMC's rigs lie in wait just prior to the start of Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 84 of 122 Even the cars take a beating on Paris-Roubaix's infamous cobbles. The bottom of this BMC vehicle is armored with a steel plate to shield the oil pan. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 85 of 122 Caisse d'Epargne riders opted for standard Pinarello Dogmas for their attack on Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 86 of 122 Caisse d'Epargne's 25mm-wide Continental tubulars sport reinforced sidewalls and double breaker belts to prevent flats. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 87 of 122 FSA K-Force brake calipers are fitted to the Look 595s of Cofidis. Interestingly, SwissStop Yellow King pads are installed even though the team is using alloy rims. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 88 of 122 Carbon cages generally have no place at Paris-Roubaix. These Cofidis bikes use fairly inexpensive Zefal alloy cages. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 89 of 122 Top-mount brake lever setups vary from team to team. Cofidis opts for just one, hooked up to the rear caliper. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 90 of 122 These Cofidis Look 595s look to be fully standard machines with no additional clearance around the tires. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 91 of 122 Francais des Jeux is using 25mm-wide Hutchinson Road Tubeless tires mounted on Dura-Ace carbon-alloy clinchers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 92 of 122 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) is using double-wrapped bars today. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 93 of 122 Garmin-Transitions has traded in its usual carbon fiber Arundel bottle cages today for the company's stainless steel ones instead. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 94 of 122 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is continuing his stylistic tendencies with this blacked-out Ridley Damocles Pi with custom geometry. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 95 of 122 Fresh Look KeO Blade pedals are fitted to Filippo Pozzato's (Katusha) custom Ridley Damocles Pi. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 96 of 122 Selle San Marco provides Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) with a special Zoncolan saddle. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 97 of 122 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) looks to have carried these wheels over from last year's Paris-Roubaix rig. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 98 of 122 Lampre's Wilier Triestina Cento 1 SL machines had traditional box-section wheels mounted up for Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 99 of 122 Lampre is using the Wilier Triestina Cento 1 SL for Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 100 of 122 Manuel Quinziato (Liquigas) has his single top-mounted brake lever looked up to the front caliper. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 101 of 122 Cannondale provided Liquigas riders with carbon Synapses for Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 102 of 122 Liquigas mechanics have jammed in a bit of extra material to keep the seatposts from slipping. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 103 of 122 New Schwalbe Ultremo HT tubulars are mounted to Mavic Reflex rims on Liquigas's Cannondale Synapses. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 104 of 122 As do most teams, Liquigas has older wheels kept on hand just for the cobbles that come out of storage only for this time of year. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 105 of 122 Omega Pharma-Lotto riders were using a mix of aluminum and carbon fiber frames. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 106 of 122 The small aluminum seat stays provide decent tire clearance at the seat stay bridge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 107 of 122 The Campagnolo Record rear derailleur on Filippo Pozzato's (Katusha) bike is bolted to a replaceable dropout. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 108 of 122 A simple plastic chain watcher is on hand on Filippo Pozzato's (Katusha) bike. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 109 of 122 Garmin-Transitions mechanics report excellent results from the team's AceCo K-Edge chain watchers. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 110 of 122 Tyler Farrar's (Garmin-Transitions) Felt F1 boasts massive clearances front and rear - enough that a long-reach caliper is required. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 111 of 122 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) is using top-mounted brake levers today. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 112 of 122 Garmin-Transitions' Felt F1s use the same formula as last year's bikes, Shimano Dura-Ace 7800 group and all. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 113 of 122 Unique dropouts provide more tire clearance on Tyler Farrar's (Garmin-Transitions) Felt F1 and lower the bottom bracket for more stability. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 114 of 122 Slightly longer fork blades and a carved-out crown on Tyler Farrar's (Garmin-Transitions) Felt F1 provide lots of tire clearance. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 115 of 122 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) is coming off a big win at Scheldeprijs on Wednesday. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 116 of 122 27mm-wide Vittoria Pave Evo-CG tubulars are wrapped around Mavic Reflex rims on Tyler Farrar's (Garmin-Transitions) Felt F1. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 117 of 122 Katusha riders set off on a mix of road and road-'cross hybrids for this year's Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 118 of 122 Nicolai Trussov (Katusha) slapped this sticker on his head tube just before heading to the start line. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 119 of 122 Filippo Pozzato's (Katusha) front brake is fitted with SwissStop Yellow King pads. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 120 of 122 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) isn't using Gore Ride-On's sealed cables but apparently his mechanic went ahead and crafted a set himself. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 121 of 122 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is using a special blacked-out edition of his Italian national champion Ridley. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 122 of 122 Tire clearance on the Omega Pharma-Lotto Canyon fork is tight with the big tubulars installed. (Image credit: James Huang)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) took his second Paris-Roubaix victory in spectacular fashion, surging away from an elite group with about 50km to go and crossing the line with a two-minute margin over Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam). In terms of equipment, though, Cancellara's win also marked Specialized's third Paris-Roubaix victory in a row, this time with its still-secretive 'Project Black' prototype.

We've already covered the Project Black – otherwise known as the upcoming S-Works Roubaix SL3 – in fair detail so we won't overly rehash here but to summarize, the concept has proven to be a virtually perfect formula to tackle Paris-Roubaix's brutal parcours. Relative to a pure race bike, its slightly longer wheelbase and slacker angles lend more stable and predictable handling, extra clearance leaves room for fat tubulars, the monstrous down tube and chain stays yield efficient pedaling, and Specialized's unique Zertz elastomeric inserts effectively damp vibration for a smoother ride.

Skeptics can scoff as they see fit, but having ridden previous Roubaix iterations we're looking forward to riding this new one as well – and while it's true that Cancellara likely would have won on another machine, he also could have lost on one that didn't work well, either.

Most of the other top-placing machines at this year's Paris-Roubaix also shared the Project Black's basic formula of slightly adjusted geometry and high-volume tubular tires. Hushovd's Cervélo R3 bore the same modifications used on the bikes Stuart O'Grady and Cancellara used to win Paris-Roubaix in 2006 and 2007 when they were on Team CSC and though Juan Antonio Flecha's (Team Sky) stock Pinarello KOBH 60.1 was a new creation debuted just prior to the race, it still adhered to the same general recipe.

Interestingly, Cancellara did buck the trend of traditional alloy box-section tubular wheels and instead relied on Zipp's new 303 carbon aero rims instead. True, he did break one rear rim coming through the Arenberg forest but to be fair, alloy rims have failed there as well. Moreover, Cancellara's wasn't a catastrophic failure and he was able to continue all the way through until a more convenient time for a bike change presented itself – a significant improvement considering how many Zipp carbon rims then-Slipstream-Chipotle rider Magnus Backstedt broke at the 2008 Paris-Roubaix.

Granted, muddy conditions may have altered the equipment selections but even in years of bad weather, bikes that deviate only modestly from the norm have generally fared better than the more 'cross-like creations we've occasionally seen from time to time. Only a few teams (Katusha, BBox-Bouygues Telecom, Skil-Shimano) campaigned 'cross or 'cross-like machines during the race but others (BMC, Milram) were prepared with them just in case.

With another Paris-Roubaix wrapped up we'll have to wait another year to see what sort of (semi) wild creations sponsors will cook up in an effort to defeat the Hell of the North but chances are they still won't be all different from what's been well proven to work.

In the meantime, enjoy this gallery of team bikes and components from the 2010 Paris-Roubaix.