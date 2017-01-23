Riders show off new tech and custom gear - Tour Down Under Gallery

Image 1 of 67 Peter Sagan is seen wearing a different pair of 100% sunglasses ahead of each stage (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 67 A Team Sky mechanic sets up Danny Van Poppel's bike with the latest 9100 series Shimano Dura-Ace wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 67 The wheels are fitted with CeramicSpeed bearings in the hub (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 67 Cam Meyer was seen with a set of Lightweight Meilenstein Obermayer wheels ahead of stages 4, 5 and 6 of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 67 Gaerne Stilo shoes for Lotto Soudal riders (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 67 A small incision in these Gaerne shoes for added comfort (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 67 UAE Abu Dhabi's MET Manta helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 67 LottoNL-Jumbo are kitted out with Shimano eyewear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 67 Bahran-Merida have team issue Sidi Shot shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 67 Rudy Project Racemaster helmets for Bahrain-Merida in distinctive gold (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 67 A closer look at the Shimano S-Phyre shoe (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 67 Cannondale-Drapac wear POC Octal helmets for the fourth season (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 67 LottoNL-Jumbo's Lazer helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 67 Sky also have some lightweight and breathable shorts (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 67 Spare wheels for AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 67 Kenny Elissonde sporting Oakley Jawbreakers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 67 Meyer pairs the wheels with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 67 A closer look at the valve (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 67 More mechanical doping checks from the UCI (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 67 S-Works Evade aero helmet was also seen on Quick-Step riders (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 67 Hansen wears Lotto eyewear and hasn't been told it's more aerodynamic to wear the glasses over the helmet straps (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 67 Unpainted versions of the shoes were seen earlier in the week and Hansen wore his branded versions on the penultimate stage (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 67 The Hanseeno shoes are one-piece carbon and feature a single BOA dial on the arch (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 24 of 67 Adam Hansen's custom shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 25 of 67 Another look at the Shimano S71R eyewear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 26 of 67 Luis Leon Sanchez, a former Tour Down Under winner, wears Oakley Radar EV sunglasses (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 27 of 67 Team Sky's dot-dash design for 2017 extends to their socks (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 28 of 67 Specialized S-Works Prevail helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 29 of 67 Quick-Step riders are supplied with Ekoi eyewear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 30 of 67 Bora-Hansgrohe are equipped with team issue shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 31 of 67 Miles Scotson was presented with a special TAG-Heuer watch to celebrate his national title (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 32 of 67 AG2R-La Mondial's Ekoi Corsa helmet with the aero shell (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 33 of 67 Sam Jenner (Uni-SA) was also seen with custom Oakleys (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 34 of 67 An unbranded Scott Syncros RR saddle was spotted on Simon Gerrans' bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 35 of 67 Simon Gerrans' SRM headunit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 36 of 67 Vegard Laengen (UAE Abu Dhabi) opted for a skinsuit for many of the stages (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 37 of 67 Some of Team Sky's spare race bikes are last year's Pinarello Dogma F8s (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 38 of 67 A closer look at the KMC chain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 39 of 67 Team Dimension Data opt for a KMC X11SL DLC chain in team colours (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 40 of 67 Cable ties keep the system tidy (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 41 of 67 The Scott Revo Via system lubricates the chain via the lower jockey wheel on the rear derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 42 of 67 54-42 chainrings for Roger Kluge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 43 of 67 The system was held in place temporarily with eletcrical tape (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 44 of 67 Scott's new Revo Via chain self lubricating system (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 45 of 67 A Bahrain-Merida rider wears a Sportful Fiandre Light jacket for a training ride (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 46 of 67 Movistar's new Abus helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 47 of 67 Ben Swift was wearing the new Northwave Extreme RR road shoe (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 48 of 67 GoPro's were used sparingly during the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 49 of 67 Gerrans was using the new Scott Syncros integrated stem/handlebars, although he had to wait until the end of the week for the correct size (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 50 of 67 Shimano S-Phyre shoe/sock combination for LottoNL-Jumbo (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 51 of 67 Team Sunweb wore ice vests ahead of the sweltering stage one (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 52 of 67 Cannondale-Drapac's new POC shorts have great breathability, but extra suncream is needed (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 53 of 67 Special shoes for the double World Champion (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 54 of 67 Tyler Farrar was also seen with custom Oakleys (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 55 of 67 Ian Stannard's Oakley Jawbreakers are customised by Optiek Van Gorp (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 56 of 67 Orica-Scott's Cadence Plus helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 57 of 67 Dimension Data print off the stage details for each rider everyday (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 58 of 67 The UCI check for mechanical doping ahead of the race start (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 59 of 67 Sometimes the old methods work best (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 60 of 67 Jack Bauer comes to Quick-Step to help replace Tony Martin and the team won't let the New Zealander forget it (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 61 of 67 Patrick Bevan wears POC Want glasses ahead of the stage start (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 62 of 67 Peter Sagan's custom S-Works Prevail helmet and 100% glasses (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 63 of 67 Cannondale-Drapac riders were also wearing ice vests in the 40+ celsius heat (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 64 of 67 Michael Valgren opts for Oakley Jawbreakers with his Limar helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 65 of 67 Astana's FSA K-Force Light carbon crankset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 66 of 67 A look at the inside of Bahrain-Merida's Rudy Project helmets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 67 of 67 Whilst Simon Gerrans waited for the correct size bars, he used a CatEye computer instead of his usual SRM unit (Image credit: Josh Evans)

The Tour Down Under was the first chance for riders to test and race on the latest kit, bikes and equipment. With all but the one wildcard team entry, the Tour Down Under peloton was racing in new team colours for the first time, with Trek-Segafredo only unveiling their new kit in the days leading up to the race. The new kits saw new colours, see-through shorts and some riders wearing Sportful's Fiandre winter range in the heat of the Australian summer.

The trend of the Tour Down Under in past years has been a chance for the WorldTour teams to showcase their full bikes for the upcoming season. However, with Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series groupsets deliveries delayed, we only saw a scattering of the latest and greatest from Shimano on Team Sky, FDJ and Bahrain-Merida's bikes. Even so, not a single team had the full groupset and full delivery of the groupset to the teams is not expected until the spring Classics.

As well as the new groupset from Shimano, we had to wait until the final day of racing to get a glimpse of the new Dura-Ace 9100 wheels. Danny van Poppel was the only rider to use the wheels in the race and sprinted to fourth place in the final stage.

The strangest tech on show was without doubt Scott's new Revo Via chain lubricator. The device lubricates the chain continually whilst riding and although this may be useful during some of the wet and muddy spring Classics, the forty degree Celsius heat in Adelaide made the device a slight novelty and was not raced on. Luke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) joked before the race began by saying “the first thing Mat Hayman said when he crossed the line first in the Roubaix Velodrome was that his chain was too dry”.

Continuing the trend of novelty, Team Dimension Data were spotted racing on KMC's X11SL DLC chain in the team's green and black colours.





LottoNL-Jumbo debuted the new Shimano S-Phyre clothing line, and although the S-Phyre shoes were first spotted at last year's Criterium du Dauphine, the whole team were equipped with the shoes paired with the 'integrated sock system' for added comfort. The team were also wearing Shimano eyewear as well as Lazer helmets, which were bought by Shimano Europe last year.

Team Sky were racing on the brand new Pinarello Dogma F10 and whilst each member of the team had the new frameset, there were several Dogma F8s from last season seen upon the team cars as spare bikes.

The opening stage of the Tour Down Under saw temperatures rise to the mid-forties. With this, several riders were spotted ahead of stage 1 with ice-vests, whilst other teams opted for the tried and tested ice cubes in stockings technique as they rolled out of the Adelaide suburbs. The bright sun and clear skies also gave some of the riders the chance to showcase their latest sunglasses. Peter Sagan had a new pair of 100% shades for each stage of the race and several riders were seen with custom painted frames from Optiek Van Gorp.

Quick-Step Floors' new signing, Jack Bauer managed to position himself in the breakaway on the final three stages of the race. The New Zealander was brought in to help replace Tony Martin, after the German's departure to Katusha-Alpecin. Whilst Bauer put in three stellar performances during the race, the team seem to want to remind him that he has replaced Martin by putting a German flag next to his name.

Specialized gave Peter Sagan an extensive collection of custom gear. Sagan's helmet and bike frame featured a pearlescent grey with a flash of the Bora-Hansgrohe green. Sagan also had custom white S-Works 6 shoes with gold BOAs and a pearlescent heel cup.

The luxury gear doesn't stop there. Riding for the UniSA-Australia wildcard team, Cam Meyer was seen using Lightweight Meilenstein Obermeyer wheels for the final three stages of the race and successfully made the breakaway in the first of those. Miles Scotson (BMC Racing) also had a touch of luxury, with TAG Heuer handing the 22-year old a special green and gold watch to celebrate his national's victory earlier in the month.

A tech gallery wouldn't be complete without some carbon curiosity from Adam Hansen. The Grand Tour veteran was seen wearing his homemade 'Hanseeno' branded shoes. Constructed from one piece of carbon and featuring just one BOA ratchet, the cleats are held in place by dyneema cord. Hansen's 2017 Ridley Helium SLX weighed in under the UCI weight limit and had to have weights stuck to the downtube of the frame.

We spotted plenty more tech at the start of the week including Peter Sagan's gold Roval wheels and Bahrain-Merida's custom SRM head units here and you can also take a look at our full gallery of all the WorldTour bikes for 2017.

