Richard Carapaz's Giro d'Italia Canyon Ultimate CF SLX – Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Carapaz raced on the pink Canyon for stage 18 of the race, which was largely downhill (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Campagnolo provided the Ecuadorian with special pink lever hoods to match the frameset (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 18 A look at the bottom bracket area on the Canyon Ultimate (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 18 Carapaz also had an all-pink Fizik Antares saddle to match the bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 18 Matching pink handlebar tape from LizardSkins (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 18 Carapaz raced the Giro d'Italia with the number 3 dossard number (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 18 Carapaz's bikes use Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed groupset components (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 18 When the power meter cranksets were not fitted, Carapaz had a standard Super Record crankset (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 18 Campagnolo also made special pink decals for Carapaz's wheelset (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 18 Movistar riders have their social media handles on their bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 18 Carapaz's team issue bike was fitted with Elite Leggero bottle cages while his pink bike had colour-coordinated Elite Vico Carbon (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 18 When not on the pink Canyon, Carapaz still ran pink hoods, bar tape and bidons to celebrate his maglia rosa (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 18 A look at the Power2Max power meter crankset (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 18 Movistar use Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 18 Sometimes simple solutions work the best (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 18 Carapaz runs an integrated carbon cockpit from Canyon (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 18 Carapaz's team issue bike has a regular white Fizik Antares saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 18 After stage 18, Carapaz appeared to use the pink Canyon as his spare bike and it was not fitted with the usual Power2Max cranksets (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) became the first Ecuadorian to win a Grand Tour by winning the Giro d'Italia on Sunday. The win was also Movistar’s first Grand Tour victory since Nairo Quintana won the Vuelta a España in 2016.

Like Quintana in 2016 - as well as his 2014 Giro victory - Carapaz spent the majority of the race aboard a Canyon Ultimate CF SLX. Towards the latter end of the first Grand Tour of the year, Canyon presented Carapaz with an all-pink frameset, which he used on stage 18 of the race before switching back to his team-issue frameset for stages 19 and 20.

Movistar run Campagnolo groupsets and wheels on their Canyon framesets, with the Italian brand giving Carapaz special pink lever hoods and wheel decals to celebrate his maglia rosa.

LizardSkins, Elite and Fizik also got involved with the pink customisation through the handlebar tape, bottle cages and bidons, and saddle, respectively.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Richard Carapaz’s Giro d’Italia Canyon Ultimate CF SLX.

Richard Carapaz’s Giro d’Italia Canyon Ultimate CF SLX full bike specifications

Frameset: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed with custom hoods for maglia rosa

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed

Chain: Campagnolo Record 12-speed

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record/Campagnolo Power2Max

Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 35 with custom decals for maglia rosa

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Canyon integrated carbon, 390mm width, 100mm stem

Handlebar tape: LizardSkins in pink for maglia rosa

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Saddle: Fizik Antares 00 in custom colour for maglia rosa/Fizik Antares 00

Seat post: Canyon carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Leggero/Elite Vico Carbon

Computer: Garmin Edge 1030