Richard Carapaz's Giro d'Italia Canyon Ultimate CF SLX – Gallery
Stephen Farrand and Josh Evans
Pink customisation to celebrate Ecuadorian's maglia rosa
Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team) became the first Ecuadorian to win a Grand Tour by winning the Giro d'Italia on Sunday. The win was also Movistar’s first Grand Tour victory since Nairo Quintana won the Vuelta a España in 2016.
Like Quintana in 2016 - as well as his 2014 Giro victory - Carapaz spent the majority of the race aboard a Canyon Ultimate CF SLX. Towards the latter end of the first Grand Tour of the year, Canyon presented Carapaz with an all-pink frameset, which he used on stage 18 of the race before switching back to his team-issue frameset for stages 19 and 20.
Movistar run Campagnolo groupsets and wheels on their Canyon framesets, with the Italian brand giving Carapaz special pink lever hoods and wheel decals to celebrate his maglia rosa.
LizardSkins, Elite and Fizik also got involved with the pink customisation through the handlebar tape, bottle cages and bidons, and saddle, respectively.
Richard Carapaz’s Giro d’Italia Canyon Ultimate CF SLX full bike specifications
Frameset: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed with custom hoods for maglia rosa
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12-speed
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed
Chain: Campagnolo Record 12-speed
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record/Campagnolo Power2Max
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 35 with custom decals for maglia rosa
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Canyon integrated carbon, 390mm width, 100mm stem
Handlebar tape: LizardSkins in pink for maglia rosa
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
Saddle: Fizik Antares 00 in custom colour for maglia rosa/Fizik Antares 00
Seat post: Canyon carbon
Bottle cages: Elite Leggero/Elite Vico Carbon
Computer: Garmin Edge 1030
