Pink bikes of the Giro d'Italia – Gallery

Image 1 of 40 Chris Froome raced on an all-pink Pinarello for the final stage in Rome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Gilberto Simoni rides a pink Cannondale-Saeco timetrial bike during the 2003 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: tdw) Image 3 of 40 Nearly every component was given the pink treatment for the final stage in Rome, with Fausto Pinarello signing Froome's top tube (Image credit: Russ Ellis/Team Sky) Image 4 of 40 For stage 20 of the 2018 race, Chris Froome had subtle pink decals on his Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light and MOST cockpit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Rohan Dennis wore the pink jersey in the earlier stages of the race and BMC provided the Australian with an all-pink BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Oleg Tinkov took customisation to the next level for Alberto Contador's win in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Tom Dumoulin was given a pink powermeter during his stint as leader in 2016 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 40 A look at Dumoulin's pink cockpit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali received a pearlescent pink Specialized Tarmac following his 2016 victory (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 10 of 40 Nibali's bike featured pink bottle cages (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 11 of 40 Marcel Kittel went for the pink handlebar tape and shoe combination during his one-day stint in the Maglia Rosa in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Gianluca Brambilla had only a small amount of pink coverage for the timetrial in the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 40 Esteban Chaves adopts the coloured handlebar tape approach in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 2014 Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana shows off his pink Canyon (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 40 Steven Kruijswijk's mountain TT spec'ed Bianchi Specialissima as Giro d'Italia leader in 2016 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 40 Kruijswijk's Bianchi Oltre XR2 was a mix of the iconic Giro pink and Bianchi celeste colours (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 40 A look at Kruijswijk's pink head tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 40 Quintana even had pink bottles in 2014 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 40 Italian component brand Campagnolo issued Quintana with pink lever hoods in 2014 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 40 Quintana's bike even featured pink tubular tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 40 Alberto Contador's Giro d'Italia victory edition Specialized S-Works Tarmac from 2015 (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 22 of 40 A pink perch for the Giro d'Italia winner, Nairo Quintana, in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Mario Cipollini during the 2002 Giro d'Italia in Belgium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Danilo Di Luca enjoyed a pink integrated FSA cockpit, as well as pink shoes, during the final stage of the 2007 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Alberto Contador opts for pink handlebar tape during the 2008 edition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Pink wheel decals, handlebar tape and SRM headunit for Richie Porte in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 David Arroyo aboard a pink Pinarello in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Taylor Phinney enjoyed a stint in pink during the 2012 Giro d'Italia and had a custom BMC and Easton wheels to match (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Phinney also had an opportunity to ride a custom painted timetrial bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 A little too much Maglia Rosa for the Garmin team in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Rodriguez rides a Canyon in 2012 with pink decals and on the inside of the forks and stays (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 A similar design was seen on the Canyon TT bike (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 40 Luca Paolini enjoyed the pink Canyon treatment in 2013 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Michael Matthews enjoyed some subtle detailing on his Scott as Giro leader in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 A closer look at Michael Matthews' Scott with pink wheel decals from the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Cadel Evans opted for the pink handlebar tape approach in 2014 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 37 of 40 SRAM produced pink shifter hoods for Rigoberto Uran to match his handlebar tape in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 2014 Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana shows off his pink Canyon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Canyon commemorated the 2014 Corsa Rosa on the top tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand / Immediate Media) Image 40 of 40 Contador's Tarmac was a black and pink affair (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

As custom bikes and equipment has become commonplace in the WorldTour peloton, race-specific customisation has also become the standard protocol for riders. The Giro d'Italia is no exception and the famous pink of the maglia rosa has been used to customise everything from tyres to bottle cages and of course, the frame itself.

Related Articles Kruijswijk withdraws from Tour de Yorkshire with Giro d'Italia in mind

Whilst some early race leaders opt for small and restrained customisations such as pink handlebar tape to match their Maglia Rosa, Steven Kruijswijk didn't hold back, opting for a hybrid pink and celeste Bianchi for his extended stint in pink during the 2016 edition of the race. Mario Cipollini and David Arroyo adopted the completely pink bike approach during their stints in the Maglia Rosa in 2002 and 2010 respectively.

Nairo Quintana's victory in 2014 took the customisation to the next level, a completely pink frameset, bottles, handlebar tape, shifter hoods and tyres left no component spared, bar his green Movistar computer mount. Oleg Tinkov took the trend even further following Alberto Contador's victory the following year, dying his hair pink for the final stage and this has become an iconic image of the outspoken former team owner.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at the pink bikes, components and customisation from the Giro d'Italia in years gone by.