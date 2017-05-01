Pink bikes of the Giro d'Italia – Gallery

A look at the custom bikes of the race leader from recent years
As custom bikes and equipment has become commonplace in the WorldTour peloton, race-specific customisation has also become the standard protocol for riders. The Giro d'Italia is no exception and the famous pink of the maglia rosa has been used to customise everything from tyres to bottle cages and of course, the frame itself.
Whilst some early race leaders opt for small and restrained customisations such as pink handlebar tape to match their Maglia Rosa, Steven Kruijswijk didn't hold back, opting for a hybrid pink and celeste Bianchi for his extended stint in pink during the 2016 edition of the race. Mario Cipollini and David Arroyo adopted the completely pink bike approach during their stints in the Maglia Rosa in 2002 and 2010 respectively.
Nairo Quintana's victory in 2014 took the customisation to the next level, a completely pink frameset, bottles, handlebar tape, shifter hoods and tyres left no component spared, bar his green Movistar computer mount. Oleg Tinkov took the trend even further following Alberto Contador's victory the following year, dying his hair pink for the final stage and this has become an iconic image of the outspoken former team owner.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to take a closer look at the pink bikes, components and customisation from the Giro d'Italia in years gone by.
