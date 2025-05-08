'He's in the best shape since he joined the team' - EF Education-EasyPost confident for Richard Carapaz in Giro d'Italia GC bid

2019 Giro d'Italia overall winner back in race for first time since running second in 2022

EF Education - EasyPost&#039;s Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz waves on stage during the opening ceremony and team presentation in Tirana, on May 7, 2025, two days before the departure of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2025 cycling race. The Giro d&#039;Italia 2025 cycling race will depart from Durres, Albania on May 9, and finish in Rome on June 1. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
EF Education-EasyPost's Richard Carapaz waves on stage during the team presentation in Tirana prior to the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

Few riders can claim they have had the better of Primoz Roglič in a Grand Tour, but Richard Carapaz is one of them. Back when he won the 2019 Giro d'Italia, and six years later, his EF Education-Easy Post team management are confident the Ecuadorian racer will be once again in the thick of the GC battle.

Carapaz had two difficult years in the Tour de France on the GC front - in 2023 he abandoned on stage 1 with a crash, and in 2024 in a notable uptick he secured both a stage win and the mountains ranking, but remained more uneven overall. However, at the end of the 2024 Vuelta España, Carapaz's delight at finishing fourth on GC was palpable, and he himself said it marked a return of his desire to re-conquer the Giro. 

Alasdair Fotheringham

