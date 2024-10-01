'Everybody was saying it's not possible' - Stephen Roche welcomes Tadej Pogačar to the triple crown club

By
published

Irishman congratulates Slovenian as first man in 37 years to win the World Championships, Giro d'Italia and Tour de France

Tadej Pogačar celebrates world title victory with his teammates in Zurich
Tadej Pogačar celebrates world title victory with his teammates in Zurich (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last male winner of cycling's triple crown, Stephen Roche, has 'welcomed Tadej Pogačar to the club' after he emulated the Irishman and Eddy Merckx and became the third man in history to win the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and World Championships in the same season.

Pogačar ended the 37-year wait for the feat to be repeated in men's racing, with Annemiek van Vleuten netting the only women's triple crown in 2022, doing so with an outrageous 100km to-go attack and subsequent 50km solo ride in Zürich on Sunday.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie