Prologo’s Scratch M5 PAS 3DMSS saddle takes comfort and performance to a whole new level

By

Iconic Scratch M5 platform gets the 3D-printed treatment, boosting comfort and performance while keeping weight to a minimum

The road bike saddle has remained relatively unchanged over the years, but the rise of 3D-printing techniques has seen them improve in comfort and become even more dynamic in appearance. Prologo is no stranger to innovation – as a leading manufacturer of cycling saddles, the Italian company introduced its radical CPC technology in 2013 with conical 3D nanostructures on the cover of the saddle for enhanced grip and vibration absorption. It is no surprise that Prologo has naturally embraced 3D printing to boost its saddle portfolio even further with the exquisitely designed, high-performance Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS saddle and, now, the new ultra-comfortable Scratch M5 PAS 3DMSS.

The Prologo Scratch M5 PAS 3DMSS takes everything we know about the Scratch M5 platform - a saddle used by road professionals such as Jonas Vingegaard, Egan Bernal, Sepp Kuss, Wout Poels, John Degenkolb, Romain Bardet and Magnus Cort - and betters it in every way. Read on to find out all about why the Scratch M5 PAS 3DMSS could be your next saddle, regardless of the terrain and bike you ride.

