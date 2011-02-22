Product review: Specialized Prevail helmet

Image 1 of 14 Specialized claims its new S-Works Prevail helmet is not only lighter and better ventilated than its predecessor but also offers real aerodynamic benefits, too. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 14 The semi-fixed straps worried us at first but it turns out they're perfectly placed as they are and actually create more room for your ears. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 14 Overall the Prevail sports a more squared-off look from most angles relative to the older S-Works. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 14 Subtly scooped front vents help draw in air. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 14 This side vent doesn't go anywhere near the surface of your head but presumably is on hand as a result of Specialized's wind tunnel work. Regardless, it's an interesting visual detail. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 14 US$230 is a lot to pay for a helmet but at least it seems to have gone into some expensive detail work. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 14 Giant rear ports help exhaust hot air. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 14 The new Mindset is more flexible and comfortable on your head relative to the older Pro Fit 360 system. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 14 A convenient dial adjusts the circumference and can be operated with even gloved hands. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 14 The minimal Mindset retention system is still adjustable for height. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 14 The Mega Mouthport grows even bigger with the new Prevail. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 14 Specialized continues its use of dual density foam with lighter stuff used up top but tougher materials at the sides. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 14 The brow pad is held in place by the retention system anchors but is otherwise suspended in space. Lots of room in between the pad and the forward edge of the shell means more air can come in. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 14 Specialized says the more tapered rear is one of the keys to its aerodynamic performance. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

The bicycle industry's recent focus on aerodynamic performance has now hit the road helmet market with the introduction of Specialized's latest Prevail lid.

According to company claims, a Prevail-equipped rider with a consistent 250W output will be 250 metres ahead of an equivalent rider wearing a Giro Ionos after an hour. Based on an examination of various aero equipment we did in 2008, that actually makes the Prevail pretty good value for the money if speed is among your prime objectives, even if real-world savings are only a portion of the claimed figure.

Even if you don't buy into the marketing spiel though, the Prevail is a fantastic helmet regardless. Fit quality and overall comfort has been improved with the new Mindset retention system, which removes all of the hard bits away from your forehead and easily adjusts in circumference via a handy dial. Rear cradle height is quickly adjustable in five increments and the ultra-minimal construction is softer and more flexible.

As before, there's a generous amount of padding that combines with Specialized's well-refined ovoid headform to provide a snug and very secure hold that's free of pressure points even on shaved noggins. The welded edges on the replaceable pads are also bigger than on the old S-Works, too, so they should be less likely to fall apart if you wash your helmets regularly.

Specialized's helmet designers have even paid good attention to the straps, which are admirably thinner and more flexible than the norm – especially when caked with dried sweat. And while we were initially worried about the limited adjustability of the fixed-position Tri-Fix strap layout, it turns out that more often than not, they perfectly place the strap intersections exactly where they should be at the back of your jaw. Moreover, the upper straps are even further separated than usual so there's more space for your ears than with conventional sliders.

It's difficult to make final conclusions on ventilation given the time of year but the fact that we had to wear a light skullcap under our test helmet even at a relatively warm 10°C (50°F) bodes well for the hot summer months. Back-to-back tests also suggest that airflow has been marginally improved over the already-excellent S-Works.

The Prevail's exterior vents are bigger and more numerous than before and the interior boasts deeper and broader channels that extend even further rearward for a straighter path. Also, there's more space in between the shell and your forehead to help suck in more air right up front.

And as a note to convenience, those giant vents easily fit even the fattest of fingers so it's easy to tackle itches as you're rolling along or tuck in a pair of sunglasses.

Finally, the new Prevail is about 24g lighter than the S-Works at just 214g for a small size with padding, making it about 30g heavier than the Giro Prolight but better ventilated (and better looking) with a more refined fit, and a more significant 77g lighter than the Ionos. Frequent travelers will want to keep in mind that the dual density foam used to hit that number (lower on top, higher on the sides) still make for a flimsier feel than most conventional single-density helmets, though, so exercise care when stowing a Prevail in your luggage.

The only questionable change is the styling. The Prevail sports an admirably low profile but even so, it's still a touch bulkier than the older S-Works and has a more squared-off look from most angles. According to Specialized, the altered profile was dictated by wind tunnel testing but current S-Works aficionados looking for an upgrade might be disappointed nonetheless.

And in case that sort of thing is important to you, there are no longer any visible carbon fibre bits, either.

Pricing is expectedly on the premium side at US$230 but that's still inline with – and in some cases cheaper than – most of the competition at this level. If the Prevail is still too rich for your blood, its introduction has still brought with it a nice side effect: the price of the existing S-Works model has now dropped to a more reasonable US$185.

Price: US$230

Weight: 214g (size small with padding)

Available sizes: S (tested), M, L

Available colours: black, blue, red/white, white, Lampre team, Omega Pharma-Lotto team

Pros: Outstanding airflow, very lightweight, comfortable and highly adjustable fit, thinner and softer straps, edgy styling, purported aero benefits

Cons: Bulkier than the old S-Works, expensive

More information: www.specialized.com

Cyclingnews verdict: 4 ½ stars