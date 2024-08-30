‘I don’t feel completely confident yet’ – Primož Roglič strides closer to Vuelta a España lead on Puerto de Ancares

By
published

Slovenian slices 1:55 off Ben O’Connor’s buffer with fierce attack on final climb

Roglič climbs to the top of Puerto de Ancares on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España
Roglič climbs to the top of Puerto de Ancares on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

There may not have been a stage win or a red jersey waiting for him atop the Puerto de Ancares, but this still had all the feel of a vintage Primož Roglič afternoon at the Vuelta a España. The wickedly steep slopes of the ascent clearly lent themselves to his talents, and the Slovenian responded by doing what he’s been doing as a matter of routine on this race since 2019.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe first advertised their leader’s intentions by setting a supersonic pace from the foot of the Ancares. Then, as the gradient bit in earnest, Roglič steadily dialled up the heat, burning all-comers off his wheel and striding ever closer to final overall victory in Madrid. So it goes.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.