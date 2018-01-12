Peter Sagan's S-Works Tarmac SL6 – Gallery
A detailed look at the world champion’s 2018 custom finished Specialized
At the Tour Down Under next week, Peter Sagan will begin his third consecutive season in the rainbow stripes as world champion. All three world titles have been won aboard a Specialized, and the Slovakian retains the unique pearlescent grey custom finish bike first seen at the Tour Down Under in 2017.
Specialized’s top of the line all-rounder model saw an update for 2018, and the SL6 version of the Tarmac was first seen at the Criterium du Dauphine last June.
While the infamous crash on stage 4 of the Tour de France restricted the serial winner to a single stage at the Grand Tour in July, Sagan got back to winning ways at the GP Cycliste de Quebec and subsequently his third world title in Bergen. The latter were two both aboard the S-Works Tarmac SL6.
For 2018, Bora-Hansgrohe are riding previously unseen power meters from Specialized. The drive side part of the power meter looks suspiciously like an existing unit from 4iiii, who provided Bora-Hansgrohe with units for 2017, while the non-drive side component is a square unit which we haven’t seen before.
Along with the majority of WorldTour bikes, Sagan’s machine is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset including levers, shifters, crankset and direct mount brakes.
A frame-specific carbon seat post is topped with a S-Works Romin Evo saddle that has had the same world champion custom colour treatment as Sagan’s frameset.
At the front end of the bike, Sagan pairs an unmarked Zipp SL Sprint stem with aero carbon Specialized Aerofly handlebars. Leaving the aerodynamic tops untaped, the drops are wrapped in Supacaz handlebar tape and subtly conceal sprint shifters on the inside of the curve.
A K-Edge out-front Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer mount is laser-etched with ‘PetoBomber’, as a gift from the US-based CNC machining specialists.
Specialized’s wheel brand Roval provide the world champion, as well as his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, with Roval CLX 50 carbon wheels and Sagan chooses to pair them with S-Works Turbo Gripton tubular tyres in the 26mm format.
Ceramic bearing specialists CeramicSpeed provide the world champion’s headset and bottom bracket bearings.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a detailed look at the world champion’s custom machine.
Full specification
- Frame: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 in custom colours for Peter Sagan, size 56
- Fork: S-Works Tarmac, FACT Carbon
Critical measurements
- Rider’s weight: 73kg
- Rider’s height: 1.84m
- Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 750mm
- Seat tube length: 501mm
- Tip of saddle nose to centre of handlebars: 625mm
- Head tube length: 163mm
- Top tube length: 562mm
- Total bike weight: 6.80kg
- Brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150, with satellite sprint shifters on handlebar drops
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm crank length, 53/39
- Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
- Wheels: Roval CLX 50
- Tyres: S-Works Turbo Gripton, 26mm tubular
- Handlebars: Specialized Aerofly, 420mm
- Stem: Zipp SL Sprint, unbranded
- Headset: CeramicSpeed
- Tape/grips: Supacaz
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: S-Works Romin Evo in custom colours for Peter Sagan
- Seat post: S-Works FACT Carbon Tarmac seat post
- Bottle Cages: Tacx Deva
- Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)
- Other accessories: K-Edge Wahoo Bolt race mount
