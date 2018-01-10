Peter Sagan debuts new and exclusive Specialized power meter at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 16 Sagan has the Specialized power meter on his drive side, and a 4iiii power meter on the non-drive side (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 2 of 16 Here's the 4iiii units the team was using in 2017 (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 16 The 4iiii power meter on Sagan's non-drive side crank has had the label blacked out with a marker pen (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 4 of 16 The world champion checks out his bike ahead of a training ride (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 5 of 16 Sam Bennett pairs the power meter with his iPhone ahead of a training ride (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 6 of 16 The power meter is decorated with the iconic S from Specialized (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 7 of 16 A look at the non-drive side power meter crank (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 8 of 16 A look at the non-drive side power meter crank (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 9 of 16 The 2018 Bora-Hansgrohe bikes have been giving the same green design as the team jerseys (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 10 of 16 Bora-Hansgrohe appear to be riding Specialized power meters ahead of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 11 of 16 The sensor on the spider is low profile (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 12 of 16 The strain gauge on the crank is pretty chunky compared to the 4iiii meters the team was using last season (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 13 of 16 The strain gauge on the crank is pretty chunky compared to the 4iiii meters the team was using last season (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 14 of 16 The meters are dual-sided with a sensor mounted on the spider and one on the left crank arm (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 15 of 16 The 4iiii crank mounted sensor is quite a bit smaller than the Specialized unit (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 16 of 16 Bora-Hansgrohe pair the Specialized power meters with a Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computer and K-Edge mount (Image credit: BikeRadar)

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates are to race on a new and as yet unseen power meter from Specialized for the WorldTour season opener at the Tour Down Under.

The dual-side power meter features a small unit on the spider of a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 crankset and is adorned with the iconic 'S' of Specialized.

On the non-drive side, a strain gauge sits on the inside of the crank in a similar style to other leading power meters.

Interestingly, Sagan's bike had a 4iiii power meter on his non-drive side crank, while his teammates are equipped with both sides of the power meter from Specialized. Although the Bora-Hansgrohe mechanic assured us that this was due to time constraints ahead of a training ride. 4iiii provided the Bora-Hansgrohe team's power meters during the 2017 season.

Specialized have long been rumoured to be producing a power meter and join component giants Shimano in introducing its meter to the WorldTour for the 2018 season.

Shimano claim that six WorldTour teams will be using their power meter this season, eclipsing the formerly prominent SRM and replacing Stages and Pioneer for Team Sky and Sunweb respectively.

Bora-Hansgrohe have opted to pair the new Specialized power meters with Wahoo Elemnt Bolt head units, and use K-Edge out-front mounts.

Last weekend, new S-Works shoes and an updated aero helmet were seen at the Australian national road race championships in Ballarat.

The majority of the Bora-Hansgrohe team were all equipped with the new shoes from Specialized in an eye-catching fluoro orange to yellow fade, and some riders also opted for the new aero helmet in Bora-Hansgrohe colours.

BikeRadar has contacted Specialized for a comment regarding their new power meter and will update this story with their response.