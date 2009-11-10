Past winners
La Ruta Race History
2008 Federico Ramírez Méndez (CRc) & Adriana Rojas Cubero (CRc)
2007 Federico Ramirez Mendez (CRc) & Susan Haywood (USA)
2006 Leonardo Hector Paez (Col) & Marg Fedyna (Can)
2005 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Louise Kobin (USA)
2004 Paolo Cesar Montoya (CRc) & Louise Kobin (USA)
2003 Marvin Campos (CRc) & Louise Kobin (USA)
