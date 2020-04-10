Paris-Roubaix: The fastest, most consistent, unluckiest riders, and more

Eventual 2019 Roubaix winner Philippe Gilbert (right) leads Nils Politt and Peter Sagan in the closing stage of the race

What began as a tune-up event for the much longer Bordeaux-Paris morphed into the most epic cycling event in the modern-day sport: Paris-Roubaix. The rough cobbled sectors that pepper northern France have hosted this test of endurance, strength, and the sheer will to just keep going since 1896 – their dirt and mud-caked forms squeezing out the last bit of energy to sprint for the cobblestone trophy in the Roubaix Velodrome.

The early editions were almost completely unpaved, but year after year parts of the course have degraded so much that they've been paved over with tarmac, threatening to change the nature of the mostly flat course.

Since 1983, fans of the race – Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix – have maintained the famous secteurs of pavé, helping to preserve some 60km of ancient roads: patching holes and relaying stones so the farmers' fields of France can continue to act as the venue for cycling's greatest feats.

Cyclingnews looks back through the results from the last 70 editions of Paris-Roubaix to tease out the statistics, stories, facts and figures of 'The Hell of the North'.

Most wins: Boonen, De Vlaeminck - 4

Image 1 of 2 Roger De Vlaeminck in the 1980 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 2 Tom Boonen en route to equalling De Vlaeminck's record (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Roger De Vlaeminck was so successful in the race that his nickname was 'Monsieur Paris-Roubaix'. The Belgian's legendary bike-handling skills led him to four victories in the Hell of the North. De Vlaeminck took his first victory in 1972 followed by back-to-back wins in 1974 and 1975. In 1977, De Vlaeminck won the Tour of Flanders to equal Rik van Looy and Eddy Merckx in winning all of cycling's Monuments, and then went on to win his fourth Paris-Roubaix, setting a record that stands to this day – only equalled in 2012 by Tom Boonen.

Boonen showed his prowess in the race early on when, as a helper for teammate George Hincapie, he went on to land on the podium after the American crashed out in 2002. He claimed his first victory in the race in 2005 by out-sprinting Hincapie, now on a rival team. He went on to take back-to-back wins in 2008 and 2009, and his fourth in 2012. An attempt to break De Vlaeminck's record fell short in a sprint won by Mathew Hayman in 2016, after which Boonen retired.

Most wins Rider Wins 1 Tom Boonen 4 2 Roger De Vlaeminck 4 3 Johan Museeuw 3 4 Rik Van Looy 3 5 Eddy Merckx 3 6 Fabian Cancellara 3 7 Francesco Moser 3 8 Sean Kelly 2 9 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle 2 10 Franco Ballerini 2 11 Marc Madiot 2

Most finishes: Hayman, Knaven, Eisel - 16

Servais Knaven soaks in the emotion of winning the 2001 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Paris-Roubaix is a specialist's race – knowing how to float over the cobbles, how to pick the best lines, avoid crashing in dusty, dry or muddy turns, how to come back from punctures without panic and knowing the best time to attack all take practice.

Hayman, Servais Knaven and Bernhard Eisel hold the record for most finishes with 16, with Hincapie and Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle just behind with 15 completed races.

Most finishes Pos. Rider Finishes 1 Mathew Hayman 16 2 Servais Knaven 16 3 Bernhard Eisel 16 4 George Hincapie 15 5 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle 15

Finishing frequency

Nearly man of Paris-Roubaix: Juan Antonio Flecha

Juan Antonio Flecha at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Paris-Roubaix can be an immensely frustrating experience for even the most talented cyclists. Bernard Hinault called the race 'bullshit' after crashing seven times in the 1981 edition, even though he ended up winning. Jacques Anquetil dismissed it as a 'lottery'. Theo de Rooij called it a 'pile of shit', Chris Boardman called it a 'circus' – but each year riders return because the experience is indelibly etched in their memory, the pain fades and the pursuit of glory resumes.

Juan Antonio Flecha was one of the few Spaniards to take to Paris-Roubaix, racing it 11 times, finishing inside the top 10 eight times, and landing on the podium three times. But Flecha never managed to win it, making him the nearly-man of Paris-Roubaix.

Top 10s without a win Pos. Rider Top 10s 1 Juan Antonio Flecha 8 2 George Hincapie 7 3 Herman Van Springel 6 4 Zdenek Stybar 6 5 Raymond Poulidor 6 6 Marc Sergeant 6 7 Adrie van der Poel 5 8 Steffen Wesemann 5 9 Sep Vanmarcke 5 10 Freddy Maertens 5

Winning-group sizes

Image 1 of 1 A big group came into the velodrome in the 1997 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The difficulty of Paris-Roubaix – in particular the five-star cobbled sectors of the Carrefour de l'Arbre, Mons-en-Pévèle and the Trouée d’Arenberg – shatter the peloton in most years, and riders come into the velodrome for the final sprint in small groups or as solo riders. But there have been some years where a rather large group has sprinted for the victory.

The biggest group to come to the line together was in 1958, when Leon Van Daele won the race in a sprint between 23 riders.

Biggest winning groups Pos. Year Group size Winner 1 1958 23 Leon Van Daele 2 1963 11 Emile Daems 3 1967 10 Jan Janssen 4 1997 8 Frédéric Guesdon 5 2015 6 John Degenkolb 6 1961 6 Rik Van Looy 7 1981 6 Bernard Hinault 8 1956 6 Louison Bobet 9 2017 5 Greg Van Avermaet 14 1964 4 Peter Post

Solo winners

Fabian Cancellara putting the power down as he rides to his first solo victory in 2006 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Paris-Roubaix has a high frequency of solo winners – again because of the high degree of difficulty. It's a perfect opportunity to take the win the best way – with nobody else in the picture.

Roger De Vlaeminck, Francesco Moser and Rik Van Looy each had that sensation three times, while Tom Boonen, Fabian Cancellara, Franco Ballerini, Marc Madiot, and Eddy Merckx each celebrated alone twice.

Solo winners Rider Solo win years Roger De Vlaeminck 1972, 1974, 1977 Francesco Moser 1978, 1979, 1980 Rik Van Looy 1960, 1962, 1965 Tom Boonen 2009, 2012 Fabian Cancellara 2006, 2010 Franco Ballerini 1995, 1998 Marc Madiot 1985, 1991 Eddy Merckx 1970, 1973

Closest race

There have been some pretty close sprints in Paris-Roubaix, and before modern high-speed cameras there might have been closer races, but the closest sprint is unofficially the 1990 edition when it took the officials a torturous 10 minutes to award the victory to Eddy Planckaert over Canadian Steve Bauer.

Biggest Winning Margin - Eddy Merckx, 5:21

Eddy Merckx leads Roger De Vlaeminck at the 1973 Paris-Roubaix, with Merckx winning the race for a third time (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Eddy Merckx was legendary for crushing the competition, and no other rider crushed it in Paris-Roubaix like the Belgian. In a rainy edition in 1970, Merckx opened up a massive 5:21 gap on his closest rival – De Vlaeminck – to claim the victory.

Biggest winning margin Pos. Rider Year Gap 1 Eddy Merckx 1970 0:05:21 2 Franco Ballerini 1998 0:04:16 3 Felice Gimondi 1966 0:04:08 4 Johan Museeuw 2002 0:03:04 5 Fausto Coppi 1950 0:02:45 6 Walter Godefroot 1969 0:02:39 7 Eddy Merckx 1973 0:02:20 8 Andrea Tafi 1999 0:02:14 9 Fabian Cancellara 2010 0:02:00 10 Roger De Vlaeminck 1972 0:01:57

Oldest Winner - Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle, 38

Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (second in line) won the 1993 edition of Paris-Roubaix for his Z team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle raced Paris-Roubaix 11 times before he got it just right: in 1980 he was the first man behind Moser, in 1983 he won the sprint for second behind Hennie Kuiper. In 1989, he was out-sprinted for the final podium spot by Edwig Van Hooydonck. But everything finally came together for the Frenchman at the age of 37 when he went into an early breakaway and managed to stay clear for the victory over Olaf Ludwig. He went on to repeat the feat the next year, out-sprinting Franco Ballerini to become the race's oldest winner at 38.

Oldest winner Pos. Rider Age 1 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle 38 2 Mathew Hayman 37 2 Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle 37 2 Pino Cerami 37 3 Philippe Gilbert 36 3 Johan Museeuw 36 4 Hennie Kuiper 34 4 Johan Museeuw 34 5 Franco Ballerini 33 5 Peter van Petegem 33

Youngest Winner - Eddy Merckx, 22

Eddy Merckx at the 2019 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 1950, Paris-Roubaix has been dominated by older, more experienced riders, but Eddy Merckx became the youngest winner of this era in 1968, aged 22 years and 295 days. The youngest of all time remains Albert Champion, winner in 1899 at age 20.

Youngest winner Pos. Rider Age 1 Eddy Merckx 22 2 Felice Gimondi 23 2 Germain Derycke 23 3 Roger De Vlaeminck 24 3 Roger Rosiers 24 3 Eddy Merckx 24 3 Jean Forestier 24 3 Tom Boonen 24 4 Marc Demeyer 25 4 Eric Vanderaerden 25

Fastest Edition - 2017, 45.2kph

Greg Van Avermaet won what has so far been the fastest edition of Paris-Roubaix in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Greg Van Avermaet's victory in 2017 was won at a startling 45.2kph average speed in warm, dry conditions, with a tailwind boost.

Fastest edition Pos. Rider Year Speed (kph) 1 Greg Van Avermaet 2017 45.204475 2 Peter Post 1964 45.129855 3 Fabian Cancellara 2013 44.190421 4 Mathew Hayman 2016 43.906598 5 Peter Sagan 2018 43.547021

Slowest Edition - 1958

The slowest edition came in 1958 when Leon Vandaele won from that big bunch sprint. The race crawled along at 33.3kph.

Slowest edition Pos. Rider Year Speed (kph) 1 Leon Vandaele 1958 33.300093 1 Eddy Planckaert 1990 34.789585 1 Alfred De Bruyne 1957 34.871167 1 Sean Kelly 1984 35.209448 1 Raymond Impanis 1954 35.590564

Average speeds

Paris-Roubaix has been getting faster over the past 20 years. Cyclingnews looked at five- and 10-year moving averages and saw a peak over 40kph in the early 1980s before the speeds took a sharp dive – likely due to the inclusion of restored cobbled sectors. There was another peak on the five-year moving average in the mid- to late-1990s, possibly due to the increasing use of EPO.

However, over the past decade, both the five- and 10-year averages have skyrocketed to 43kph.