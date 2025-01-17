From breakaway league to UCI approved - The One Cycling project has changed again but could launch very soon

'The red line is that we don’t want to have a breakaway league' says UCI President Dvid Lappartient

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step wearing the white jersey, Danish Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike wearing the red polka-dot jersey and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates wearing the yellow jersey pictured at the start of stage 17 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Saint-Paul-Trois-ChÃ¢teaux to Superdevoluy (177,8 km), in France, on Wednesday 17 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The One Cycling project is finally expected to be announced in the next few weeks, but after being initially dubbed a 'breakaway league' and grand plans to create new innovative races, One Cycling is likely to fall under UCI regulations and the control of UCI President David Lappartient.    

Saudi Arabian SURJ Sports Investment fund is expected to invest $300 million in a new company that will have many of the leading teams as shareholders, along with Belgian race organiser Flanders Classics and possibly others. Tour de France organisers ASO have always said they are against the creation of One Cycling.    

