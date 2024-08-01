Paris Olympics: Montmartre cobbled climb key for securing cycling gold rush in road races - Analysis

Remco Evenepoel, Matteo Jorgenson, Kasia Niewiadoma and Chloé Dygert, but not Mathieu van der Poel, study the 18.4km finishing circuit

Jasper Stuyven, Remco Evenepoel and Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout ride on the Montmartre circuit
Jasper Stuyven, Remco Evenepoel and Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout ride on the Montmartre circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

The men and women due to compete in the Paris Olympic Games road races at the weekend got a chance to see the 18.4km finishing circuit, which passes the Moulin Rouge, Montmartre, and the Sacré Coeur church. They also got a taste of the city centre Parisian cobbles, which could play a factor in deciding the medal winners in the men's road race on August 3 and the women's road race on August 4. 

The cobbled climb from the Moulin Rouge to Montmartre and then the fast descent below Sacré Coeur are considered to be the decisive points in the race, where attacks could be launched, and groups get away before a fight for the medal at the finish line a few kilometres away, across the Pont d'Iéna bridge between the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadéro.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.