Nikias Arndt's Giant TCR Advanced SL 0 gallery
Team Sunweb opt for Giant frame, wheels and finishing kit for new season
The 2018 season sees the trend of more WorldTour teams dropping existing brand partnerships and replacing them with components from in-house or OEM brands.
Related Articles
Team Sunweb are one of the teams leading this charge with former title sponsor Giant providing the frame, wheels, saddle, handlebars, stem and bottle cages for Nikias Arndt and his teammates in the 2018 season.
As well as Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo, Bora-Hansgrohe and Team Sky are also teams that prominently use parts from their frame provider or affiliated components.
The Giant TCR frame is equipped with the Contact SLR line of components, which includes the saddle, handlebars and stem, while the carbon Airway Lite bottle cages from the brand add a meagre claimed 19g each to the frame.
Giant's SLR 0 wheels were used by the Sunweb women's team during the 2017 season and replace Shimano's R9100 wheels used by the men's team and ridden to Giro d'Italia victory, and two World Championship titles in Bergen at the end of last season.
Alongside the Giant components, the TCR is equipped with a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset with an integrated power meter, also from the Japanese component company.
Arndt has opted for a 54-tooth outer chainring and paired this with a standard 39-tooth inner chainring and an 11-28 cassette.
Giant's SLR 0 Carbon Aero wheels are paired with unbranded Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres.
Arndt's bike weighed in at 6.87kg with empty bottles and would come under 6.8kg without them. However, the Team Sunweb mechanic assured us that weight would be added ahead of racing at the Tour Down Under to meet the required UCI 6.8kg weight limit.
Scroll through the gallery above to see more of Arndt's Giant TCR Advanced SL 0.
Full specification
- Frame: Giant TCR Advanced SL 0
- Fork: Giant TCR Advanced SL-grade composite fork
- Saddle height, from bottom bracket (c-t): 785mm
- Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (at stem): 570mm
- Total bicycle weight: 6.87kg (with empty bottles)
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Shift/brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 54/39 chainrings, 175mm cranks and integrated Shimano power meter
- Wheels: Giant SLR 0 Aero Carbon, 42mm, custom decals for Team Sunweb
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
- Handlebars: Giant Contact SLR, 420mm
- Stem: Giant Contact SLR, 130mm
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Giant Contact SLR
- Seatpost: Integrated seat mast
- Bottle cages: Giant Airway Lite
- Computer: Sigma Rox 11.0
- Other accessories: K-Edge Sigma Pro computer mount
- Critical measurements
- Rider's weight: 77.5kg
- Rider's height: 1.88m
- Saddle height, from bottom bracket (c-t): 785mm
- Tip of saddle nose to centre of handlebars:575
- Total bike weight: 6.87kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy