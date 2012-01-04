Trending

New Zealand Road Championships start lists

Official starters as of January 4, 2012

Elite women time trial
#
212Elle Dalton (NZl) Auckland
238Laura Thompson (NZl) Southland
213Rachel Doody (NZl) Auckland
225Hannah van Kampen (NZl) East Coast North Island
214Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Auckland
232Kate McIlroy (NZl) Wellington
210Melanie Burke (NZl) Auckland
230Janine Copp (NZl) Wellington
239Kylie Young (NZl) Southland
211Georgia Williams (NZl) Auckland
226Lauren Ellis (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
222Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Canterbury
207Linda Villumsen (NZl) Auckland
223Josephine Giddens (NZl) Canterbury
236Jaime Nielsen (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
237Alison Shanks (NZl) Otago
202Sonia Waddell (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty

Elite women road race
#
201Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mico-Pro Train Racing
202Sonia Waddell (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
203Courteney Lowe (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
204Philippa Sutton (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
205Deane Bell (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
206Emily Collins (NZl) Auckland
207Linda Villumsen (NZl) Auckland
208Emma Crum (NZl) Auckland
209Kate Chilcott (NZl) Auckland
210Melanie Burke (NZl) Auckland
211Georgia Williams (NZl) Auckland
212Elle Dalton (NZl) Auckland
213Rachel Doody (NZl) Auckland
214Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Auckland
215Nicky Samuels (NZl) Southland
216Gabrielle Vermunt (NZl) Southland
217Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Tasman
218Karen Fulton (NZl) Tasman
219Haley Mercer (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
221Aimee Burns (NZl) Canterbury
222Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Canterbury
223Josephine Giddens (NZl) Canterbury
224Ashleigh Neave (NZl) East Coast North Island
225Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) East Coast North Island
226Lauren Ellis (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
220Reta Trotman (NZl) Otago
227Emma Sutherland (NZl) Otago
228Corrinne Smit (NZl) Otago
229Tracy Best (NZl) Wellington
230Janine Copp (NZl) Wellington
231Laura Hollingsworth (NZl) Wellington
232Kate McIlroy (NZl) Wellington
233Kirsten Price (NZl) Wellington
234Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Wellington
235Rachel Southee (NZl) West Coast North Island

Elite men time trial
#
43Simon Croom (NZl) Southland
44Tom Francis (NZl) West Coast North Island
32Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
45Scotty Cunningham (NZl) Southland
2Brad Carter (NZl) Team Mico-Pro Train Racing
29Chris Macic (NZl) Auckland
22Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wellington
39Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
35Ryan Wills (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
41Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
37Jeremy Vennell (NZl) East Coast North Island
12Jesse Sergent (NZl) West Coast North Island
46Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
115Tim Rush (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
126Richard Lawson (NZl) Scotty Browns Racing
122Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Canterbury
124Scott Thomas (NZl) Otago
104William Bowman (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
130Scott Creighton (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
123Fraser Gough (NZl) East Coast North Island
133Henri Bardoul (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
106Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
117Sam Lindsay (NZl) Auckland
129Thomas Scully (NZl) Southland
119James Oram (NZl) Auckland
113Andrew Van der Heyden (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
105Darcy Ellerm Norton (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
120Taylor Gunman (NZl) Auckland
121Josh Atkins (NZl) Canterbury
125Alex McGregor (NZl) Otago
101Michael Vink (NZl) Team Mico-Pro Train Racing
112Jason Christie (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
101Michael Vink (NZl) Team Mico-Pro Train Racing
102Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Team Mico-Pro Train Racing
103James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
104William Bowman (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
105Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
106Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
108Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Tasman
109Thomas Ashley (NZl) Tasman
110Thomas Delany (NZl) Tasman
111Joel MacMillan (NZl) Tasman
112Jason Christie (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
113Andrew van der Heyden (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
114Tom Prestidge (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
115Tim Rush (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
116Alexander Ray (NZl) Auckland
117Sam Lindsay (NZl) Auckland
118Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Auckland
119James Oram (NZl) Auckland
120Taylor Gunman (NZl) Auckland
121Josh Atkins (NZl) Canterbury
122Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Canterbury
123Fraser Gough (NZl) East Coast North Island
124Scott Thomas (NZl) Otago
125Alex McGregor (NZl) Otago
126Richard Lawson (NZl) Scotty Browns Racing
127Bradley Tuhi (NZl) Southland
128Mathew Marshall (NZl) Southland
129Thomas Scully (NZl) Southland
130Scott Creighton (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
131Dillon Bennett (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
132Simon Binney (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
133Henri Bardoul (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
134Sean Joyce (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
135Patrick Bevin (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty