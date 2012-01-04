New Zealand Road Championships start lists
Official starters as of January 4, 2012
|#
|212
|Elle Dalton (NZl) Auckland
|238
|Laura Thompson (NZl) Southland
|213
|Rachel Doody (NZl) Auckland
|225
|Hannah van Kampen (NZl) East Coast North Island
|214
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Auckland
|232
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Wellington
|210
|Melanie Burke (NZl) Auckland
|230
|Janine Copp (NZl) Wellington
|239
|Kylie Young (NZl) Southland
|211
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Auckland
|226
|Lauren Ellis (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
|222
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Canterbury
|207
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Auckland
|223
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Canterbury
|236
|Jaime Nielsen (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
|237
|Alison Shanks (NZl) Otago
|202
|Sonia Waddell (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
|#
|201
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mico-Pro Train Racing
|203
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
|204
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
|205
|Deane Bell (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
|206
|Emily Collins (NZl) Auckland
|215
|Nicky Samuels (NZl) Southland
|216
|Gabrielle Vermunt (NZl) Southland
|217
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Tasman
|218
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Tasman
|219
|Haley Mercer (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
|221
|Aimee Burns (NZl) Canterbury
|224
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) East Coast North Island
|225
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) East Coast North Island
|220
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Otago
|227
|Emma Sutherland (NZl) Otago
|228
|Corrinne Smit (NZl) Otago
|229
|Tracy Best (NZl) Wellington
|231
|Laura Hollingsworth (NZl) Wellington
|233
|Kirsten Price (NZl) Wellington
|234
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) Wellington
|235
|Rachel Southee (NZl) West Coast North Island
|#
|43
|Simon Croom (NZl) Southland
|44
|Tom Francis (NZl) West Coast North Island
|32
|Daniel Barry (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
|45
|Scotty Cunningham (NZl) Southland
|2
|Brad Carter (NZl) Team Mico-Pro Train Racing
|29
|Chris Macic (NZl) Auckland
|22
|Andrew Hagan (NZl) Wellington
|39
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
|41
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) East Coast North Island
|12
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) West Coast North Island
|46
|Westley Gough (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Tim Rush (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
|126
|Richard Lawson (NZl) Scotty Browns Racing
|122
|Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Canterbury
|124
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Otago
|104
|William Bowman (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
|130
|Scott Creighton (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Fraser Gough (NZl) East Coast North Island
|133
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
|106
|Alex Frame (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
|117
|Sam Lindsay (NZl) Auckland
|129
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Southland
|119
|James Oram (NZl) Auckland
|113
|Andrew Van der Heyden (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
|105
|Darcy Ellerm Norton (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
|120
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Auckland
|121
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Canterbury
|125
|Alex McGregor (NZl) Otago
|101
|Michael Vink (NZl) Team Mico-Pro Train Racing
|112
|Jason Christie (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
|102
|Matt Wheatcroft (NZl) Team Mico-Pro Train Racing
|103
|James McCoy (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
|104
|William Bowman (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
|105
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (NZl) Benchmark Homes Cycling Team
|108
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Tasman
|109
|Thomas Ashley (NZl) Tasman
|110
|Thomas Delany (NZl) Tasman
|111
|Joel MacMillan (NZl) Tasman
|114
|Tom Prestidge (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
|115
|Tim Rush (NZl) Mid South Canterbury
|116
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Auckland
|118
|Oliver Harding-Sheath (NZl) Auckland
|121
|Josh Atkins (NZl) Canterbury
|123
|Fraser Gough (NZl) East Coast North Island
|124
|Scott Thomas (NZl) Otago
|125
|Alex McGregor (NZl) Otago
|126
|Richard Lawson (NZl) Scotty Browns Racing
|127
|Bradley Tuhi (NZl) Southland
|128
|Mathew Marshall (NZl) Southland
|129
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Southland
|130
|Scott Creighton (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Dillon Bennett (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Simon Binney (NZl) Subway Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Henri Bardoul (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
|134
|Sean Joyce (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
|135
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Waikato Bay of Plenty
