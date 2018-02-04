Mickael Cherel's Factor O2 – Gallery
AG2R La Mondiale’s 2018 all-round race machine
Loyal AG2R La Mondiale domestique Mickaël Chérel began his eighth season with the French WorldTour squad at this month's Tour Down Under.
Despite being a size 56 frame, Chérel's Factor O2 weighs just 6.81kg – a mere 100g above the UCI weight limit – and is the same build that Romain Bardet rode to third place at last year's Tour de France.
The lightweight machine is paired with finishing kit from Black Inc, including handlebars, stem, bar tape and seat post.
Wheels from Mavic and pedals from Look give the French team's bike a taste of their home country, while Continental and Fizik provide the tyres and saddle respectively.
Along with Bahrain-Merida, AG2R La Mondiale are equipped with cranksets from power meter specialists SRM.
AG2R's SRM Origin crankset is the only component remaining in the WorldTour peloton that is still utilising Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series components in the form of chainrings. Bahrain-Merida have paired their cranksets with the updated Dura-Ace R9100 series chainrings.
The rest of the build does come in the form of Shimano's latest Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset however, and a neat number plate holder from K-Edge completes Chérel's build.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at the Frenchman's machine.
Frame: Factor O2 RGi Carbon, size 56
Fork: Factor O2 RGi Carbon Svelte
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: SRM Origin 9000, 172.5mm cranks, 53/39
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheels: Mavic Cosmic Ultimate
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Black Inc Handlebar, 400mm
Stem: Black Inc Stem, 130mm
Headset: CeramicSpeed
Tape/grips: Black Inc
Pedals: Look Keo Carbon Blade
Saddl: Fizik Antares
Seat post: Black Inc
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Computer: SRM PC-8 (not photographed)
Other accessories: K-Edge number plate mount
Critical measurements
Rider’s height: 1.85m
Saddle height from BB (c-t): 795mm
Seat tube length (c-t): 525mm
Tip of saddle nose to handlebars: 595mm
Top tube length: 565mm
Head tube length: 154mm
Total bicycle weight: 6.81kg
