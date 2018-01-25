AG2R La Mondiale bring well-rounded team into 2018

AG2R La Mondiale team presentation in Paris 2018 (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale)

AG2R La Mondiale presented their 2018 team at the headquarters of their main sponsors in Paris on Thursday. General Manager Vincent Lavenu spoke of his three newest recruits; Silvan Dillier, Tony Gallopin and Clément Venturini, who will focus on the spring Classics, while Romain Bardet will once again focus on the Tour de France in July.

The main objectives of the presentation was to review last season, outline 2018 goals and formally introduce the new recruits.

Lavenu along with Managing Director Andre Renaudin presented the team that included new riders Dillier, Gallopin and Venturini. All three riders will target strong performances in the Classics while reinforcing the team's strength at the early-season stage races.

Diller won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2017 along with wins at the Route du Sud and the Swiss road championships. Gallopin brings his Grand Tour experience to the team but he also has goals of winning a Spring Classic, according to the team press release. Venturini won the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, bringing a punchy talent to the team.

The team also welcomes young rider Aruélien Paret-Peintre as of August 1 and he will learn from his more experienced teammates during the 2018 season.

Of the new roster, nine riders have won Grand Tour stages, including Jan Bakelants and Romain Bardet, among others. There are three national champions with Diller (Switzerland), Olivier Naesen (Belgium) and Pierre Latour (France, time trial).

"The 2017 season brought us many moments and high emotion," Lavenu said. "Olivier Naesen's exceptional performances in the Classics, Pierre Latour's victory in the French time trial championships, Romain Bardet's second consecutive podium at the Tour de France, the quality of our new recruits, and the unconditional support of the fans and our partners all encourage us to raise our ambitions for the 2018 season."

AG2R La Mondiale roster for 2018: Gediminas Bagdonas, Jan Bakelants, Rudy Barbier, Romain Bardet, Francois Bidard, Mickael Cherel, Clement Chevrier, Benoit Cosnefroy, Nico Denz, Silvan Dillier, Axel Domont, Samuel Dumoulin, Hubert Dupont, Julien Duval, Mathias Frank, Tony Gallopin, Ben Gastauer, Cyril Gautier, Alexandre Geniez, Alexis Gougeard, Quentin Jauregui, Pierre Latour, Matteo Montaguti, Oliver Naesen, Nans Peters, Stijn Vandenbergh, Clément Venturini and Alexis Vuillermoz.

For more of the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.