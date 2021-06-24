Michael Matthews gets a custom Bianchi Oltre XR4 for Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Michael Matthews will be riding a custom-painted Bianchi Oltre XR4 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 2 of 5 The logo on the top tube is now iridescent (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 3 of 5 A designer at Bianchi finishes Matthews' frame (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 4 of 5 The Oltre is Bianchi's flagship aero race bike (Image credit: Bianchi) Image 5 of 5 The different colours on Matthews' Bianchi all react to light conditions differently (Image credit: Bianchi)

Michael Matthews will be riding a custom-painted Bianche Oltre XR4 at the upcoming Tour de France, with the frame featuring the traditional Celeste, grey, green, pink and violet shades that all react differently to different light conditions.

The frame that the Team BikeExchange rider will use to race the roads of France was designed by Bianchi's Reparto Corse racing division. The design features iridescent inserts on the Bianchi logo on the down tube and on the Oltre XR4 logo found on the top tube.

“My Oltre XR4 is beautiful, thanks to this hand-made Italian paint job," Matthews said. "For the way I ride and the stages I can do well in, this bike has everything: it’s super aero and it sprints fast. It’s a model from the Reparto Corse, so I know it gives me the best performance that a pro rider can ask for. The frame is super-sculpted, slimline, and everything is hidden and integrated, it’s just beautiful."

The word 'believe' is also inscribed on the top tube, as a reminder for Matthews to look at during one of cycling's toughest races.

“I like this slogan because it’s important to fight and to believe in yourself in a sport that is as physically and mentally difficult as cycling," Matthews said. "In a race where there are difficult moments, a little slogan like this can make a difference. I must believe in myself, I can push hard and, I can achieve my dreams”

This season isn't the first time that the three-time Tour de France stage winner has ridden aboard a Bianchi. The Australian pedalled a bike from the brand to victory at the 2010 U23 World Championships and now his team has brought Bianchi on board as its bike sponsor.